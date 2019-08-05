LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing

LSC Communications (LKSD) has been a disaster since it was spun off from R.R. Donnelley (RRD) in 2016. LKSD shares have lost 97% of their value. Sales have fallen, profits have plunged, and the company has misfired on acquisitions.

The final straw came late last month, as Quad/Graphics (QUAD) called off its acquisition of LSC. The all-stock deal had done little to help LKSD stock anyway: the value of the QUAD stock consideration had dropped by roughly half since the acquisition was announced on Halloween 2018.

But with Quad/Graphics moving on - in part because of a Department of Justice antitrust suit - LSC faces a very real possibility of a restructuring. It wasn't only LKSD stock that fell on the news of the merger's cancellation. Its sole publicly traded bond plunged as well:

chart of LSC 8.75% Senior Secured Notes, due October 2023. source: finra.com

For LSC to salvage any value for its shareholders, either its cash flows or its assets are going to have to outweigh its debt. A close look at the company's current situations suggests that neither is likely. Rather, the more likely outcome is that LKSD has another 100% left to fall - and that decline may come quicker than some expect.

Where LSC Sits Now

From an equity standpoint, LKSD looks absurdly cheap. The company issued updated 2019 guidance in conjunction with its announcement of the merger termination. LSC expects its year-end diluted share count to be 34-35 million. Even at the high end, Friday's close of $0.95 suggests a market capitalization of $33.25 million. Yet LSC also is guiding for free cash flow of $60-$100 million - implying a P/FCF multiple of 0.3-0.5x.

When valuing LKSD, investors of course need to account for the debt as well. That's particularly true given that LSC also suspended its dividend. Even on that basis, LKSD too looks cheap - or at least it should, based on management's outlook.

Net debt at the end of Q1 was $811 million. But the company - owing largely to seasonality - burned $52 million in cash in the quarter. Full-year guidance thus suggests Q2-Q4 FCF of $112-$152 million, which would get net debt below $700 million by the end of the year. With Adjusted EBITDA guidance lowered to $200-$240 million, the midpoint of that range gets year-end net leverage (debt to EBITDA) in the 3x range.

That's exactly where CEO Thomas Quinlan pointed investors in the merger termination release. With the market cap at $35 million, EV/EBITDA is then something like 3.2x. Even for a business in decline, that seems rather cheap.

Why LKSD Could Hit Zero In A Year

That simple math, however, obscures real dangers with LKSD stock at the moment. It's true that free cash flow, assuming guidance is met (more on that in a moment), should be strong over the rest of the year. But even the high end of the full-year outlook only assumes the company brings in $152 million in free cash flow over the next three quarters. According to the 10-Q, the company has $164 million in Credit Agreement borrowings coming due over the same period - and just $13 million in cash right now.

Even at the high end of guidance, LSC would struggle to meet its obligations this year. To be sure, that doesn't mean LSC necessarily is going bankrupt by the end of 2019. It can negotiate with its lenders to push those maturities out.

But there's another issue. LSC already renegotiated that agreement in December, extending a maximum leverage ratio of 3x from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. If its guidance is even in the bottom half of its range, a breach of that covenant adds another potential stumbling block. Indeed, even if LSC reaches management's targeted ~3x at year-end, a likely year-over-year decline in EBITDA (based on recent trends) and/or a repeat of the seasonality-driven cash burn in the opening quarter would trip the covenant.

A renegotiation of that credit agreement at best would be difficult on the heels of another year of declining profits and cash flow. At the very least, it would potentially require an increased interest rate from the 5.76% weighted average rate in the first quarter - raising interest expense and further pressuring 2020 free cash flow. And with the LKSD stock price now collapsed, an equity offering isn't a viable option ahead of that deadline, leaving the company likely at the mercy of its lenders no more than eight months from now, and possibly sooner.

That's far from the only risk. That scenario assumes that LSC hits its guidance. That's a very difficult assumption to make. Full-year guidance for 2019 was reaffirmed after Q1 results at the end of April. It was not only cut less than three months later, but slashed. EBITDA excluding net pension income came down 21%. LSC missed its original outlook in both 2017 and 2018 as well.

It cannot overpromise again. Adjusted EBITDA of $180 million - 10% below the low end of the updated range, including net pension income - likely means free cash flow for the year is closer to $45 million. (Remember that each dollar of EBITDA comes off free cash flow at a ~70% rate, based on tax rate guidance.) Year-end net debt in that scenario is ~$715 million - and LSC is roughly 4x leveraged. That alone might spell the end for LKSD equity.

This is a business in decline. Its markets are shrinking, not growing. Updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019, even at the high end, is down almost 40% from 2015 levels. That's with over $300 million in net cash spent on acquisitions (LSC has divested two businesses as well), which should have contributed at least 10% growth off that 2015 base. Tangible book value is negative. Multiples across both the print and office supplies sectors are not high enough for a sale of even the Office Products business to move the needle. If LSC misses this updated guidance, even at ~4x leverage it becomes unlikely that lenders allow it to kick the can any further down the road.

Longer-Term Problems

If LSC can hit its guidance, renegotiate its debt (if it has to), and get some breathing room, then surely LKSD will rally, right? Possibly the stock would bounce, at least in the near- to mid-term. Trading in these types of issues can be volatile, with some investors seeing a 'cheap' stock as the price gets below $1. (For instance, shares of FTD Companies bounced 74% in the first month of this year; the company declared bankruptcy barely four months later.) But getting through the 2019 maturities and the Q1 2020 covenant doesn't get the company out of the woods. It's worth revisiting the details of updated 2019 guidance, using the midpoints:

Metric Midpoint of Guidance Adjusted EBITDA $220 million Interest Expense $77 million Capital Expenditures $80 million Net Pension Income $35 million

Net pension income is a non-cash figure, as detailed in the 10-K. That aside, EBITDA is $185 million. Take away interest expense and capital expenditures, and free cash flow is about $28 million. (Tax expense should be minimal, as reported earnings are going to be relatively close to zero.)

In other words, given its guidance, LSC expects to get a significant (~$50 million) boost from working capital this year. That should continue; receivables are rather large ($617 million at the end of 2018) and much larger than payables. But that boost should shrink as revenues (presumably) do, providing a steadily decreasing tailwind to free cash flow over time.

Interest expense, assuming $100M or more in debt reduction at a near 6% rate, comes down $6 million, another tailwind. But assuming another 10% decline in EBITDA next year (roughly in line with the multi-year trend, which includes acquisition help), LSC still is looking at maybe $50 million in 2020 free cash flow, perhaps more if it can cut capital expenditures - against $700 million in debt. There's a book pension liability, too, carried at $113 million at the end of Q1, but that can be treated as an accounting issue for now. (Higher interest rates likely can cover that gap: according to the 10-K, a 0.25% increase in the long-term rate of return boosts income by $6 million annually, and on its own cuts that carried liability quite a bit. Meanwhile, near-term cash pension contributions are relatively small.)

Starting next year with even $70 million in free cash flow annually (assuming a ~$20 million cut in capex) leaves LSC with a long road to pay down $700 million in debt. But if that free cash flow keeps shrinking, it gets close to impossible. And it's hard to see how that cash flow doesn't keep shrinking. LSC's profits are in steady decline. Organic revenue, per the company's fourth quarter releases, declined 2.3% in 2018, 3.5% in 2017, and 6.4% in 2016. With 2019 revenue guidance cut ~3%, the expected performance this year is likely worse than that of the last two. The Magazines, Catalogs, and Logistics segment saw an "unprecedented" decline in Q2, per commentary around the updated guidance. That business isn't coming back - and Book and Office Products adjusted profits both declined year-over-year in 2018.

It's very difficult to see how LSC generates even $650 million in free cash flow - roughly its year-end net debt balance with strong second-half performance - over its lifetime without the business suddenly stabilizing. That stabilization needs to happen to create any residual equity value at all. The dividend has been suspended (which appears required for the company to meet 2019 commitments) and any covenant renegotiation certainly will prohibit its resumption until the company makes significant progress in deleveraging.

LKSD does look absurdly cheap based on 2019 numbers. But what the LKSD stock price right now should be, in theory, is the net present value of all cash flow that accrues to equity holders - not bondholders. Those equity holders only receive cash flow once bondholders have received hundreds of millions of dollars, if not the full ~$650-$700M. It's difficult to see how LSC generates that much cash without at some point tripping its covenants and heading into a restructuring.

Why Did QUAD Offer $1.4 Billion?

There's one easy retort to this analysis, and any claims that LKSD stock is essentially worthless. Didn't Quad/Graphics agree to pay $1.4 billion for the company just nine months ago? And didn't Quad/Graphics say it would "vigorously" fight the DOJ suit just six weeks ago, rather than take the opportunity to step away from the deal?

Yes and yes. Quad/Graphics agreed to what was then a $1.4 billion deal for LSC, which per the merger presentation included an estimated year-end 2018 debt balance of $770 million. Of course, by June, it was closer to a $1.1 billion deal, given the steady decline in QUAD stock that was to be distributed to LKSD shareholders.

More importantly, that debt matters. The argument that LKSD stock is worth zero now - or soon will be - doesn't mean that LSC's business is worth zero. It simply requires that LSC is worth less than ~$700 million, roughly the debt it likely will owe at the end of calendar year 2019. Quad/Graphics might disagree - but that doesn't necessarily matter. It's not buying LSC.

In fact, it's highly likely that no one is, at least not any time soon.The fact that the DOJ blocked that deal removes the potential for a strategic acquisition. These were the #2 and #3 printers in North America - behind R.R. Donnelley. That company, whose shares too have plunged since the spin, isn't buying LSC back. A go-private makes little sense: making creditors whole would cost a multiple of the current market cap, and declining businesses rarely become targets of leveraged buyouts. (The one recent exception to that rule, admittedly, would be Barnes & Noble (BKS), but it at least had a much cleaner balance sheet.)

And Quad/Graphics had a very important reason why it saw LSC as more valuable than anyone else would. Quad cited a whopping $135 million in annual synergies from the deal. Even with LSC's updated guidance of $200 million-plus in Adjusted EBITDA (and an estimated $140 million in costs), Quad was paying less than 4x EBITDA at its June share price - and taking out a rival which could help pricing for its own business. Take those synergies out, and look to 2020 and LSC probably is valued at around $700 million - not far from where it sits with a share price below $1.

The one potential Hail Mary for LSC is that there's some value in the pension assets. LSC had $2.2 billion in pension assets at the end of the year. It's possible that to the right eyes (given access to the plans), the pension actually is overfunded, and alone could create some value to a savvy acquirer. But buying a declining business, paying a premium for the equity, and making whole creditors to the tune of ~$125 million (for the secured notes alone, based on current prices) seems an awfully steep price to pay for that potential.

LSC does have Q2 earnings on Thursday, though I'd expect little fundamental news: the company gave preliminary results with the updated full-year guidance last month. A relief rally presumably is possible if management can somehow provide something on the post-earnings call (the first since the Quad/Graphics deal was announced) to reassure investors. Perhaps some discussion of covenants and liquidity over the next three quarters, or progress on a refinancing, can convince the market that LSC has a chance to avoid a restructuring. But this also is an obvious falling knife: the stock well could keep falling into the report. More importantly, I'm skeptical LSC management has enough credibility to create even a modest bounce in the stock. Even if they do, the longer-term issues still hold.

The R.R. Donnelley split into RRD, LKSD, and Donnelley Financial (DFIN) has been a disaster of epic proportions. It has absolutely imploded in less than three years. Shareholders - many of whom were simply seeking income - have been harmed badly. It would seem almost impossible that less than three years after the spin, with LKSD down 97%, there's no value left to be salvaged. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.