Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason

At this point it is very likely that the stock is going to decline further until we get some signs of an economic bottom.

Cummins just released its earnings which shows that both sales and earnings came in below expectations.

It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent article covering the Indiana based engine producer Cummins (CMI). Back in August of 2018, I wrote that the stock had still some room to soar until the point where economic growth would start to trend down. The growth peak occurred in 2018 and has caused a full-blown economic slow-down since the start of this year. Nonetheless, Cummins is still up more than 18% year-to-date but has started to show serious signs of weakness after the just released earnings report. The company saw slowing sales and reported very weak guidance. There is no doubt Cummins is entering tough times which means the stock should be avoided for the time being.

Source: Cummins Inc.

Stock Up, Macro Down

Being a mid-term macro trader, I am a huge fan of Cummins. Not meaning that I want to be long all the time but that the company is a great trading vehicle. The company has an easy to understand business model which generates sales thanks by designing, manufacturing and selling diesel and gas motors/generators in the US and abroad. The US remains a key market with roughly half of total sales.

The company is a great stock to own during economic upswings as you can see below. The orange line displays the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months.

A quick look at the graph below reveals the high correlation between 'the economy' and Cummins. However, this year, the stock has gone up while economic expectations continued to go down. The same goes for the stock market in general which has decoupled from economic expectations (ISM index).

Source: TradingView

At this point, one might start to think what is going on. It seems that traders have started to price in an economic recovery way before we have gotten any signs of an actual recovery. Unfortunately, the just released results from Cummins show that things are getting worse which is why the stock declined more than 9% last week.

The Slowdown Is For Real

Adjusted EPS came in at $4.27. This is significantly below expectations of $4.38 and 3% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This is by far the lowest growth rate of the post 2016 economic expansion.

Source: Estimize

There is no denying the company is starting to feel weakness starting with the company's top line. Sales totaled $6.22 billion which is below expectations of $6.36 billion and just 1% higher on a year-on-year basis. Growth was mainly provided by 2% growth in the distribution segment which saw sales go up to $2.03 billion. Sales from engines were unchanged at $2.70 billion while components saw a decline of 2% to $1.85 billion. Sales in North America improved by 2% thanks to higher truck build rates.

Total on-highway engine sales improved by 2% with off-highway sales being down 7% as a result of lower demand in international construction markets. Component sales improved by 5% in North America while revenues in international markets declined by 12% as truck demand in China, India and Europe is starting to slow.

The only good news is that the EBITDA margin rose from 14.6% in Q2 of 2018 to currently 17.0%. Higher margins were provided by lower campaign costs, better pricing and lower material costs that more than offset lower joint venture income and higher investments in research and engineering.

This Is What Hurt The Stock

With that said, it was pretty obvious that Cummins would report weakness as the global economy started to slow in the first half of 2018 followed by weakness in the US at the end of 2018. Investors just did not expect the numbers would be that bad as I already showed you.

Nonetheless, that's still not the reason the stock is down so much. What really hurts is the revised guidance. Full year revenues are expected to be flat which is at the low end of the prior guidance range. Prior sales guidance was at 0% to 4% growth which has been revised to 0% as the company is expecting headwinds in all segments but NAFTA truck sales.

Source: Cummins Inc. Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

It becomes quite obvious that we have entered an economic stage where contraction is very close as the company expects sales of engines, components and power systems to be between 2% contraction and 2% growth.

The good news is that EBITDA margins are expected to come in between 16.25% and 16.75% which is unchanged from prior guidance.

It should also be mentioned that the company maintains a solid financial position with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock is trading at 10.8x next year's earnings. Unfortunately, all of this is useless as long as economic growth is down. Cummins just revealed that leading indicators have been right as not even emerging markets are now able to sustain positive sales growth.

The most recent earnings release made it likely that the stock price is going to catch up with the economic trend meaning that the likelihood of further downside is rapidly rising.

Source: FINVIZ

I do not own a short position and will not start a short position. My strategy is to wait for an economic bottom to start buying Cummins again. The company continues to be a rock-solid leader in the machinery segment. The only problem is that growth is rapidly declining, and Cummins is confirming this trend.

Stay cautious!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.