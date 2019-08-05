International Paper's 4.75% Dividend Yield Is Very Safe

Introduction

When the interest rates are increasing, companies with a sizeable debt load could see their income and cash flows decrease as higher interest expenses obviously weigh on both results. Now the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark interest rate, some of the companies with relatively high debt ratios are now buying more time as the cost of debt will remain reasonable. One of such companies in a cyclical sector and with quite a bit of debt on the balance sheet is International Paper (IP), which saw its H1 net profit drop on the back of impairment charges.

Data by YCharts

Don't let the lower Q2 result fool you; it was caused by non-recurring items

International Paper has had to deal with slowly declining revenues, and the most important parts of the company's financial releases are to check up on how the margins are evolving. After all, a slowly decreasing revenue doesn't need to have a major impact on the financial results if those companies are able to reduce their operating expenses as well.

And it looks like International Paper was successful in doing so. In the second quarter of the year, its revenue decreased by approximately 3%, but the company was able to reduce its COGS by 0.5% (not very impressive), but what was more important was the SG&A expenses which fell from $451M to $402M. In fact, pretty much every single line on the operating expenses list decreased compared to the second quarter of last year, indicating International Paper was able to protect its margins.

Source: SEC filings

Despite this, the pre-tax income came in at just $334M, which is a serious decrease compared to the $490M in pre-tax income in Q2 2018. The reason is actually pretty simple as International Paper recorded a $152M impairment charge during the second quarter. If we would exclude the impairment charge (so we can compare apples to apples), the pre-tax income would have come in at $486M, just $4M (or less than 1%) lower than the pre-tax income in the corresponding period last year. This also means the pre-tax income margin actually increased (on a normalized and adjusted basis) as a decrease of just 1% versus a 3% revenue decrease is excellent. But to be fair, International Paper had to record a contribution of $8M for the pension expenses compared to $36M in Q2 last year.

So the bottom line which shows a net income of $292M (for $0.74 per share) indeed cannot be easily compared to the $405M in Q2 2018 as both quarters were impacted by non-recurring items (the impairment charge in Q2 2019 and the $23M loss from discontinued operations in Q2 2018).

Keep in mind International Paper's income statement also includes its attributable portion of the equity earnings from investees (in International Paper's case this will be its investment in Graphic Packaging International Partners, a subdivision of Graphic Packaging (GPK), wherein (in the subdivision) it holds a 21% stake).

Source: SEC filings

Additionally, a large part of the restructuring/impairment expenses are non-cash expenses, and that's clearly visible in the company's cash flow statement. We notice the attributable impairment expenses of $145M were added back to the operating cash flow, while the dividends received from the equity investments were added back to the equation after deducting the attributable net income related to those same equity investments. International Paper reported an operating cash flow of $1.8B and approximately $1.7B after accounting for changes in the company's working capital position. Keep in mind the $47M pension expenses were added back to the equation here as well, while it's also unreasonable to assume the full dividend contribution from the equity investments which are roughly 25% higher than the attributable net income. As such, I think it's safer to use a normalized operating cash flow of $1.6B. And after deducting the $628M in capital expenditures, International Paper generated approximately $975M in free cash flow in the first semester. The cash was subsequently used to pay the dividends and buy back almost half a billion worth of stock. Although the H1 EPS of $1.78 per share was based on an excess of 401M shares, as of the end of July, International Paper had less than 393M shares outstanding.

Keep in mind IP has been guiding for a full-year capex of $1.4B, which means the investment program will be back-end loaded with a $770-775M capex in the current semester. That being said, International Paper's operating cash flow should also increase in the current half year as IP also continues to guide for a full-year EBITDA result of $3.9B (compared to just around $1.85B in the first semester of the year).

Source: Company presentation

Perhaps IP should put some money aside to repay debt?

Despite the recent share price fluctuations (the company's share price lost 1/3rd of its value in the past 18 months), International Paper is still doing pretty well. The company is taking good care of its shareholders as virtually every dollar of free cash flow is used for dividends or share repurchase programs. That's great for those shareholders, but considering the company has almost $10B in net debt (and almost $11B in gross debt), I think it would make sense for International Paper to spend some money on debt reduction as well. The lower interest expenses will have a direct and immediately positive impact on the free cash flow results while the company should be able to refinance the remaining debt at lower rates (the current average cost of debt is almost 7%).

So rather than spending pretty much every single dollar of the free cash flow on the dividend and share buybacks, International Paper should keep some money aside to reduce its gross debt. In 2021 for instance, a 7.5% bond will mature, and should IP just simply repay the $400M, it would save $30M per year in interest expenses.

Source: International Paper annual report

The company has done a good job in making sure the maturity dates of its debt are far out in the future with maturities all the way until 2048, but this long-term debt comes at a relatively high price as the company is still paying an 8.7% coupon on debt maturing in 2038.

I'm not saying International Paper should immediately suspend its buybacks, not at all. But it should have a plan in place to just retire debt rather than refinancing when some of the more expensive debt comes due. That being said, the current 4.75% dividend yield is very safe as the payout ratio based on the anticipated free cash flow result will be just around 50%.

Data by YCharts

Investment thesis

International Paper will generate a free cash flow result of approximately $1.5B this year (the company's official guidance calls for a $1.9B free cash flow result, but this likely includes some one-time events as starting from a $3.9B EBITDA, deducting around $2B in capex and interest expenses and applying a normalized tax rate of 25% will come in at less than the $1.9B IP has been guiding for), and considering the share count will continue to decrease, the free cash flow result per share will very likely come in at around $3.90.

This actually does make International Paper look attractive at the current free cash flow yield in excess of 9%. And considering the company will be able to continue to buy back stock, it will be able to mitigate the impact of a softening demand on the per-share results as there simply will be fewer shares to distribute the profit and cash flow over. I'm still not a big fan of the high net debt position, but fortunately the maturity dates of the debt are far in the future.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in International Paper but could be interested in writing put options.