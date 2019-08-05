Hornbeck Offshore: Negotiations With Creditors, Potential Equity Issue, And Even Acquisitions

The management team is waiting for better dayrates and does not want to lock the fleet at low rates.

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) has recently reported its second quarter results. The market fears that Hornbeck is heading into restructuring, so the company’s shares are trading below $1.00. The report provided a great opportunity to evaluate what’s going on with the company.

Hornbeck reported revenue of $57 million and net loss of $32 million, or $0.84 per share. Both revenue and the financial results slightly improved compared to the first quarter of this year. Average dayrates for new generation fleet were $18,198, in line with the first quarter. Utilization also remained flat. In this situation, no material improvement in financial results could have been expected.

As it became clear during the conference call, Hornbeck decided to keep its vessels stacked and avoid competing for jobs with low dayrates. So, while the market shows some signs of improvement, Hornbeck’s utilization is not improving. That said, the company expects sustained improvement in marketing conditions over the next few quarters, so hopefully the third quarter report will look better.

On the balance sheet front, Hornbeck ended the quarter with $143 million of cash, $44 million of restricted cash, $1.05 billion of long-term debt and $250 million of short-term debt. However, the company has recently received a $100 million credit facility, and its pro forma cash position is $187 million of cash and $56 million of restricted cash. The nearest debt consists of $26 million notes due September 2019 and $224 million notes due April 2020 – and that’s where the real problems begin since Hornbeck does not have the funds to deal with the April 2020 maturity.

Here’s what the company had to say on the issue during the conference call:

“We continue to have constructive dialog under our non-disclosure agreements with the professional representatives of the Ad Hoc Group for 2020 and 2021 senior note holders […] To address our senior notes, we continue to explore a number of options that involve various combinations of discount capture, maturity extension, credit enhancement and or improved economics, including the potential use of limited equity […] Our appetite to issue equity is not that great, but it is certainly not off the table in order to obtain other necessary concessions that would benefit the company and our stockholders today.”

In my opinion, the most important takeaway from the company’s comments is that Hornbeck continues its efforts to save common equity. In current market conditions, a Chapter 11 restructuring will lead to no recovery for shareholders so the company must avoid going to bankruptcy court at all costs if it wants to leave some value for the common equity. At the same time, the potential for dilution at sub-$1.00 prices is big. Even if the company issued 100 million new shares in addition to 38 million that are currently in existence, it will not move the needle far enough to make a difference – the 2021 maturity ($450 million) will remain a problem.

Interestingly, Hornbeck is looking at acquisitions in this situation:

“We have had a number of discussions with various strategic capital providers, including several deep pocketed private equity and institutional investors who proactively sought us out that lead us to believe that there is an appetite to support acquisitive growth under our stewardship.”

It looks like the company’s management believes that the situation is binary: either Hornbeck finds money, deals with near-term debt and has the funds for growth, or it does not, and the company goes into Chapter 11. At a capitalization of roughly $35 million and a stock price below $1.00, the stock market believes it is a binary event as well.

Everything offshore drilling–related is currently taking a beating again as recovery is not progressing as fast as many have hoped while the U.S.-China trade war seems to be escalating once again. The situation on the jack-up market is improving, but the deepwater market, the one that is important for Hornbeck, is lagging. That said, the game is clearly not over yet for Hornbeck since the company’s management continues its search for solutions in order to save common equity from going to zero.

