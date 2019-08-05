Fairly Priced Regions Financial Could See Better-Than-Peers Margin Dynamics

Regions Financial (RF) largely met street expectations for Q2 2019, with a 3.3% YoY rise in earnings. Margin contraction was not unexpected, but the management surprised by guiding for NIM expansion in Q1 2020 and beyond, thanks to the hedging program that started one-and-a-half years back. We believe that margins will be further supported by the high-quality deposit franchise as well. Flattish loan book was the weak part of the results and the management has guided for low-to-mid single-digit growth for 2019. Charge-offs have risen, but nothing worrying. Q3 2019 might see accelerated buybacks, but could moderate post that, as the bank inches closer to its 9.5% CET1 target. The current stock price is within our conservative fair value estimate range of $14-$15, justifying our neutral stance with a likely mild upside bias.

Margin pressures to get offset by the hedging program and deposit quality

Unsurprisingly, margins at RF contracted by 8bps QoQ, of which 4bps was due to the catch-up from the deposit side as they reprice to the past rate hikes with a lag. Deposit rates peaked off in May, and in June, they retracted to below the levels seen in April. RF’s deposit franchise is very strong in our view. Deposit beta of 29% looks too low versus its peers. This is despite the fact that 20% of interest-bearing deposits are mostly market-linked. Furthermore, noninterest-bearing deposits are c.36% of the deposit base – much higher than the larger peers such as USB (22%) and PNC (26%).

Deposit growth was just 1% QoQ, but quicker than the flattish loan growth. The bank has higher loan-to-deposit ratio than PNC (86%) and USB (84%), but is still not too tight at 88%. Given this LDR, the strength of its deposit franchise and the slow rate of loan growth, we are reasonably sure that RF will not face too much pressure on the deposit side in the near-term.

With LIBOR and other benchmarks reacting ahead of the July rate cut, yields also suffered during the quarter, impacting NIM by 2bps. Margins have been guided to stay in the 3.4% ballpark for the rest of the year, even if we get two to three rate cuts during that period. The bank sees NII for 2019 rising modestly, compared to 2018.

Source: Company reports

However, the management surprised by guiding for margin expansion in the low-to-mid 3.4% in 2020. This is the result of the hedging program which the bank had started more than one-and-a-half years back. At that time, the bank’s expectation was that the rate hikes will continue into 2019 and the cuts would start in 2020. Therefore the hedges start taking effect only in Q1 2020.

On the loan side, things do not look good. The loan book was flat QoQ. Consumer loans contracted 1%, led by the vehicles (-12%) and home loan/ mortgage (-1%) segments. The saving grace was the commercial and industrial book – which constituted nearly half the loans outstanding, rising 2% QoQ. On a year-on-year basis too, this was the segment that brought in almost the entire absolute loan growth. Guidance for loan growth is set at low-to-mid single-digit for 2019. Q3 2019 is seasonally weak – but the management is confident about the strong pipeline - while 4Q is seasonally strong. On the asset quality front, net charge-offs have started ticking up, but still remains within the 2019 target of 40-50bps.

Share repurchases are likely to moderate

The bank repurchased $190M of common stock during Q2 2019 and has a plan to buy up to $1.37B during Q3 2019 to Q2 2020. The management targets a CET1 ratio of 9.5% by Q3 2019. Once this is reached, buybacks will get adjusted based loan growth. The current ratio of 9.9% implies that there will be an accelerated repurchase activity during Q3 2019, and the management has said that buybacks are likely to moderate post that. Dividends are targeted at 35-45% of earnings, and looks sustainable given the higher return on tangible equity. Dividend yield of 4% is higher than PNC (3.3%) and USB (2.7%).

Stock is fairly priced with a mild upside bias

RF’s stock currently trades at 1.4 times one-year forward tangible book value. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $14-$15 range, and hence the stock is fairly priced. Our fair value numbers factor in RF’s long-term return on tangible equity of 12-13% - which we believe is slightly more conservative - as well as the historical average P/B trading multiple of 1.3x.

Source: Company reports, Our own estimates

