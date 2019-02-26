Co-produced with Samuel Smith

With the prolonged era of historically low interest rates artificially created by central banks, retirement savers have been forced out of conservative assets like Treasury bonds, CDs, and high-grade bonds and pushed into riskier assets like growth stocks and junk bonds. Given their significant volatility and riskiness, determining how much can be safely withdrawn annually from a retirement portfolio on an indefinite basis is now more challenging than ever. As a result, we believe that the “4% Rule” – the traditional means of determining how much was sufficient to safely retire on – is no longer the best rule of thumb. Instead, we encourage investors to focus on cash flow investing.

Revisiting the “4% Rule”

First “discovered” in 1994 by financial advisor Bill Bengen, the “4% Rule” has served as the conventional wisdom for retirement planning over the past several decades. It simply means that you can safely retire once you have reached a level of savings where you can meet all expenses from withdrawing 4% or less (adjusted for inflation) of your original nest egg each year indefinitely.

However, since the “4% Rule” was adopted by mainstream retirement planning, interest rates have plummeted to roughly half of what they were when Bill Bengen developed the method.

This has reduced the forward-looking return expectations for all asset classes by significantly reducing the risk-free rate of return. As a result, investors have been forced into higher risk assets to achieve the same long-term returns. While this new environment may still (or maybe not, it remains to be seen) generate acceptable savings over the course of a working career, it's no longer sufficient for retiring in via the “4% Rule.” This is because, whereas in times past a retiree could just put his money in a TIPs fund at 4%-plus interest rates and rest assured that his living expenses would be met for the remainder of his life, investors would now have to adopt a “2% Rule” to achieve the same degree of security in their retirement. In other words, they would have to save twice as much on an inflation adjusted basis for retirement as they did before to achieve the same risk-adjusted retirement experience.

With the increased expected lifespan and the cost of healthcare and housing driving up retirement living expenses to unprecedented levels and the extremely fragile state of social security, not to mention the skyrocketing costs of sending children to college depleting retirement accounts before parents even reach their retirement age, it's likely that retirees will likely have to save more like two-and-a-half to three times on an inflation adjusted basis of what they did in the early 1990s. This is simply unfeasible for the vast majority of us.

In fact, a gentleman by the name of Pfau pointed out that data revealed that the 4% rule only actually worked as advertised in the minority of circumstances within the developed world. In fact, retiring during a market downturn as well as during a period of historically low interest rates both significantly complicate the math to the point where it's likely unworkable (as we have now).

This is because the model was originally based on a 30-year assumption. Life spans are longer now, so it's very probably that individuals may live past a 30-year retirement. Furthermore, if a major market pullback occurs early in a retirement period, retirees will be selling their assets at very cheap valuations, depleting their portfolios to the point where they may never fully recover if/when the market bounces back. This can lead to a significantly reduced lifespan for retirement savings accounts, thereby making the 4% rule highly risky if not impractical.

Alternative Solutions

What, then, are retirees to do? They are left with a few viable options.

Option #1: Work Harder…

First, they can work harder and save more and hedge against future medical expenses and market uncertainties by building bond ladders, purchasing good health and long-term care insurance.

Option #2: Flexible Spending

Retirees also can plan on employing flexible spending habits: Spending more (i.e., checking world travel and other items off the bucket list) when the stock market is doing well and then cutting back to more frugal living when the stock market is down.

Option #3: Progressive and Opportunistic Reallocation

Another way to elongate the lifespan of a retirement nest egg is by beginning retirement with a very conservative portfolio and then increase the allocation to higher-risk, higher-reward assets like stocks on market pullbacks. While this might seem counterintuitive at first, especially if initial returns from the conservative portfolio do not fully cover living expenses, it can lead to more peace of mind and eliminate market crash risk early on in retirement.

Option #4: Cash Flow Method (Our Preferred Approach)

A fourth option is to cover all living expenses with cash flow from investments. Using this method, investors get much clearer visibility into the feasibility of their savings being enough to cover their golden years spending. Of course, before you go out and buy Washington Prime Group’s (WPG) for its 29% yield, declare yourself financially independent, quit your job, move to the Cayman Islands, and retire, you need to remember that this is not quite as simple as it sounds. The important thing is to build up a cash flow stream that can sustainably cover your living expenses indefinitely. With the right knowledge at your disposal, we believe that by investing in a diversified and well-managed pool of real assets, you can achieve sustainable cash flow yields well above the 4% guided for in traditional retirement planning with less stock market risk. In so doing, you will be able to invest smarter instead of harder, and also sleep well at night knowing that you are on track to retire on time – if not early – with a money machine that will be able to fund your retirement goals.

The Landlord Approach to Retirement

At High Yield Landlord, we focus on finding real asset investments that provide mid-single to double-digit yields and highly attractive risk-rewards. Our Core Portfolio (currently yielding 7.5%) aggressively pursues maximum long-term total returns with enough diversification, dividend coverage, and defensiveness built into it where we expect dividend cuts will be limited during a recession (reducing the yield on cost to no less than 5%-6% in a mild to moderate recession).

Investors who pursue this sort of strategy will be able to retire on considerably less than their "4% Rule" peers. The reason this works is because a cash flow-focused portfolio enables investors to simply live off the free cash flow generated from their portfolio and thereby ignore the market value volatility that comes and goes with economic cycles. Essentially, it enables them to take a more evenly distributed approach to portfolio returns, thereby making it possible for them to withdraw a greater percentage of their total return to live off instead of having to leave more margin of safety to account for market uncertainty and the potential requirement to sell shares at intrinsic value-cannibalizing valuations for years.

Furthermore, it automatically incorporates a principle from one of the other retirement investing methods in that real asset businesses tend to cut or freeze their dividends during hard times and grow their dividends during prosperous times. As such, if a retiree commits to never selling shares to fund living expenses and instead lives off of the cash flow, they will be forced to maintain flexible spending: Living on less during a recession and splurging on bucket list items during an expansion as dividend paychecks grow. Furthermore, real assets have proven to be a remarkably effective hedge against inflation overtime, especially since many of their leases are directly inflation linked, making them far safer than many forms of fixed income against the scourge of inflation. Finally, real asset securities will often lead to growing wealth, rather than a stagnant or shrinking portfolio over time as most real asset securities such as REITs and MLPs retain some of their cash flows to reinvest in and grow their businesses over time. As a result, retirees who purchase REITs and MLPs are putting themselves on automatic savings plans even if they spend every penny of their distributions.

Of course, as previously mentioned, not every REIT and MLP with a mouth-watering yield will work. In fact, many of them are quite dangerous and end up destroying a lot of shareholder wealth. Just look at this tragic example of a real asset stock that offered incredible cash flow yields to investors, only to let them down in the following months and years. Earlier, we mentioned Washington Prime Group, a high-yielding REIT, and just look at its three-year performance:

Data by YCharts

In order to avoid stepping on such landmines and position your portfolio to generate reliable cash flow through the next economic downturn, we urge all of our investors to follow these principles when constructing a portfolio:

(1) Insist on Quality

While juicy double-digit yields are extremely attractive and are not always bad, they always should be viewed with considerable suspicion and only in rare instances justify long-term investment. When it comes to fortifying a portfolio in preparation for a market storm while simultaneously remaining fully invested for retirement income purposes, few things can beat quality. In fact, a recent study by The Leuthold Group found that quality not only corresponds with long-term outperformance but also, more importantly, leads to even greater outperformance during bear markets. For a retiree looking for sustainable retirement income in a low interest rate environment, performance during bear markets is indispensable.

When looking at real assets - an asset class we believe to be ideal for retirement portfolios - we particularly like to look for securities with aligned management, strong balance sheets, and top-tier, well-positioned properties.

(2) Diversify

Diversification across sectors is a wonderful “free lunch” in investing. It increases cash flow stability in a portfolio and enables you to hedge against human error by exposing you to multiple areas of the economy, each of which perform differently in different economic environments. Studies have shown that a portfolio of at least 19 positions across a diverse set of sectors and asset classes is sufficient, though investors are free to diversify further if they so choose.

Source

At High Yield Landlord, we particularly like investing in preferred shares, baby bonds, and defensive real asset business models such as net lease, storage, residential, airports, industrial, and blue chip MLPs where well-covered and recession-resistant yields in the mid-to-high single digits are not too difficult to come across. Given the inherent defensive nature of many real assets alongside a healthy and diversified allocation to various defensive sectors and higher portions of the capital stack, we are confident that this sort of portfolio will be better equipped to continue generating healthy yield through a recession.

A final note here is that we like to limit our diversification to no more than ~30 equities (preferably closer to 20) in order to avoid “di-worsification” which is when you invest in additional securities for the sake of diversifying even if the risk-adjusted return benefits from diversification are minimal and the investment idea is a poor one. This over-diversification can actually harm investment results over time by leading to buying duds like WPG.

(3) Focus on Margin of Safety

By focusing on stocks trading at meaningful discounts to their intrinsic value (often referred to as net asset value, or NAV, in the real asset world), we are able to lock in higher yields on cost than would normally be available. This enables us to secure a strong risk-adjusted passive income stream that's better insulated against recessions and is by definition destined to outperform the broader market (given that the assets and management are high quality).

(4) Don't Get Greedy

While low-cost leverage can potentially juice returns and income yields in the short term, it's essentially playing Russian Roulette with the wildly volatile and infamously unpredictable stock market. One of Warren Buffett's recent annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) shareholders included a paragraph that described the foolishness of such a practice:

"At rare and unpredictable intervals...credit vanishes and debt becomes financially fatal. A Russian-roulette equation-usually win, occasionally die-may make financial sense for someone who gets a piece of a company's upside but does not share in its downside. But that strategy would be madness for Berkshire. Rational people don't risk what they have and need for what they don't have and don't need."

Someone can have a tremendous leverage-enhanced run, but all it takes is one terrible year with leverage to destroy those returns along with considerable sums of principal. As result, we like to leave the leveraging to the real asset businesses themselves, and even then, we carefully examine balance sheets to ensure that the leverage is responsible and low-risk in structure, even if it appears heavy in some cases (such as with Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)).

Investor Takeaway

Saving for retirement is becoming an increasingly daunting mountain to climb thanks to sustained historically low interest rates. However, there remains a great opportunity in public markets to acquire conservatively leveraged real assets at discounts to their net asset value, compensating for the reduced risk-free rate while also giving you exposure to cash flow focused retirement saving alongside the passivity and liquidity of public markets. Of course, the easy liquidity and large array of securities available can lead to investors stepping on landmines which could actually set their retirement back several years rather than hasten it. Therefore, though we believe it's truly the best way to save and invest for retirement, we urge investors to proceed with caution into the area of publicly-traded real assets. Individuals should only invest here if they are prepared to dedicate many hours to self-education and continuous research or if they have access to high quality and trustworthy research.