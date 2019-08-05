Neos Therapeutics: Taking A Long Position Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

I present my reasons for a buy and lay out my plan for managing my position for the rest of 2019 and 2020.

Admittedly, I was once a short-term shareholder of Neos Therapeutics (NEOS), just prior to the company rejecting a $10.25 a share buyout offer from PDL Pharma back in 2017. I entered a position after Cotempla’s FDA approval in June and I was convinced I was investing in a strong ADHD specialized company that would be acquired at a premium price.

After the company rejected the first offer, I decided to sell my small position for a quick profit. Unfortunately for the longstanding shareholder, the management believed the company should be valued in the mid-teens and the offers went away… and so did the share price. The Street and investors were not happy about the previous management’s decision to decline the offer and to continue to go-it-alone in commercialization. As time passed, it became obvious the company and their contract sales force could not produce the right numbers to counteract the lost opportunity to sell the company. The share price continued to sell off, but the company needed funding to pay off their Deerfield debt tranche. The company delayed raising funds until the share price was only $2.30 a share. The offering raised less than $45M, with $7.5M of it going right towards the Deerfield loan. The stock had fallen from ~$12.00 per share to ~$2.00 per share in less than a year and investor sentiment was decimated.

Eventually, the former CEO, Vipin Garg, would abruptly resign in June of 2018 and move into the CEO role at Altimmune (ALT). The company immediately signed Jerry McLaughlin from another CNS biopharmaceutical company, AgeneBio. Since taking on the helm. McLaughlin has initiated a new commercial strategy and is looking to turn the boat around. Despite Jerry’s strategy showing some results, the NEOS shares trades as if the company is ready to declare bankruptcy.

I have kept my eye on NEOS ever since the day I decided to sell my position. Although I lucked out with my first NEOS investment, I am debating investing in the Jerry McLaughlin era of NEOS with the anticipation the stock will eventually match the recent developments. Nevertheless, the damage left over from the previous regime has not been fully repaired and significant downside risk still exists. NEOS is not a risk-free investment and the company will have to work hard to mend the damage while organizing for the future NEOS.

I intend to review the new commercial strategy and why I am looking to enter a speculative position in NEOS ahead of their Q2 earnings report on August 8th. In addition, I lay out some of the downside risks in NEOS and how I intend to manage my position around them.

Source: NEOS

New Commercial Strategy

NEOS has initiated a new commercial strategy for the company’s ADHD business with the goal of improving net revenue per pack, which the company believes has improved significantly. NEOS believes this new strategy will support the sustained growth of the ADHD business. The company’s sales force is now focused on the highest net revenue potential for ADHD medications. In addition to refocusing the sales force, NEOS initiated a patient Co-Pay assistance program RXConnect, which NEOS believes is best-in-class. The program is intended to increase access to NEOS ADHD treatments for insured patients by cutting their Co-Pays and streamlining the procedure for filling prescriptions at the pharmacy.

NEOS has executed these initiatives to improve the marketing and distribution of these ADHD products while limiting expenses. It is vital that NEOS refines this new commercial strategy prior to the important back to school season in the late summer. If their new strategy is effective, we should continue to see an increase in net revenue per pack, a rise in script volume, and a growth in the ADHD market share.

Is it Working?

The company reported that the total prescriptions increased by 20% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to Q1 in 2018. In addition, IQVIA has reported that NEOS's ADHD products have experienced prescription growth in proportion to the overall market.

Figure 1: NEOS Net Revenue Per Pack (Source: NEOS)

Net revenue per pack for the company in the first quarter for Adzenys XR was $109, which was a 28% increase over Q1 2018. As for Cotempla XR, it recorded $102 per pack, which was a 47% increase over Q1 of 2018. In terms of revenue, NEOS reported $12.6M in ADHD Q1 which was a 43% increase compared to $8.8M from the ADHD portfolio in Q1 of 2018. It appears to me, the company’s new commercial strategy is working, and as a result, the gross margins increased from 51.3% in Q1 2018 to 56.3% Q1 of 2019, which is in line with sector median of 56.75%.

Looking at figure 1, we can see that Q4 had higher script volumes with lower net revenue per pack compared to Q1 of 2019. Considering Q1 is usually the low point in script numbers, we could see a significant improvement in revenues in Q2 as script numbers increase in conjunction with a higher net revenue per pack.

Evidence in the Financials

Although the company has experienced an increase in R&D expenses during Q1, the selling and marketing expenses dropped to $7.1M compared to $13M in Q1 of 2018. This was primarily due to the company deciding to take on their own sales force, rather than using a third-party contract sales force. In this process, the company reorganized their commercial organization by reducing the headcount in Q4, which has reduced expenses, while improving the margins. This resulted in a net loss for $7.6M in Q1 which was down from $14.4M for Q1 of 2018. This will significantly extend the company’s $40M in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Pipeline

The company’s pipeline is not exactly deep; however, NEOS is looking to employ their proprietary micro-particle technology to be used in other potential product candidates that will expand the pipeline and create long-term value for shareholders.

Figure 2: NEOS Pipeline (Source: NEOS)

NEOS has deployed their technology with NT0502, a novel product candidate for the management of excessive salivation or drooling. Chronic sialorrhea disorder is commonly found in patients with cerebral palsy, Parkinson's disease, ALS, and mental retardation. Looking at figure 3, it appears the company sees the excessive saliva market to be roughly 1.5M patients in the United States. So, it doesn’t appear to be a massive market; however, NEOS believes that it has been unaddressed and could be a great opportunity to expand beyond ADHD. NEOS is preparing to file their IND and expects to initiate a Phase I study in the first half of 2020.

Figure 3: Sialorrhea Market (Source: NEOS)

Downside Risks

Back in 2017, NEOS settled with Actavis, now part of Teva (TEVA), over a patent dispute involving the company’s Adzenys product. According to the settlement, Teva will be allowed to sell Adzenys as a generic in September 2025. At the end of 2018, NEOS publicized that they had reached another settlement with Teva relating to Cotempla patents. As a result, Teva will be allowed to start marketing a generic version of Cotempla in 2026.

I believe this shortens the period before generics raid the revenues. Typically, a pharma or biotech company will have a new product every 2-3 years to ensure there is a new source a revenue coming on board as they lose one to generics. Unfortunately, NEOS only has NT0502 in the pipeline… and it isn’t even in the clinic yet. In addition, the company has a limited budget to in-license or perform in-house discovery, so NEOS has to start reporting some positive earnings per share in a short period of time in order to afford a new pipeline. Otherwise, I anticipate another offering to cover some of their $56M in debt and to potentially acquire other pipeline candidates. Perhaps the company can restructure their debt, but I suspect the company will look to the market once they demonstrate their commercial strategy is creating growth and company is able to show signs of being able to go-it-alone.

Is NEOS a Buy?

I have a few reasons to consider a position in NEOS, one of which is the current valuation. Looking at figure 4, we can see the current trailing and forward price-to-sales is discounted compared to the sector’s average.

Figure 4: NEOS Price-To-Sales Metrics (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Seeing that it is currently under 1x, we can say that the current market cap of ~$62M is less than last year’s annual revenue and this year’s annual revenue. Looking at figure 5, we can see that the Street expects the company to record around $71.20M in 2019 and will experience revenue growth until 2025.

Figure 5: NEOS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Obviously, one must consider more than one valuation metric when considering a position. However, these price-to-sales metrics are strong enough to entice me to start of a speculative position.

The revenue growth over the next few years should start generating positive earnings per share. According to Street analyst estimates (figure 6), we could see the company report their first positive EPS at some point in 2020 or 2021.

Figure 6: NEOS Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking beyond 2021, we can see the Street expects the company to report positive growth in their EPS until 2026. This provides me some confidence the company could make it to profitability before the company loses their patent protection on their ADHD products and will have some cash to purchase some late-stage product candidates.

In addition to the fundamentals, I see signs of sellers' exhaustion in the charts. Looking at figure 7, we can see NEOS has been rolling around under $2.00 since May and has been trading with low volumes.

Figure 7: NEOS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

So, I would expect most investors who were looking to sell their losing positions would have clicked the sell button months ago. Of course, I am just speculating, but I don’t see a reason to sell at these prices unless the company completely misses on their earnings.

Overall, I see more upside than downside at the current share price. The Street expects the company to start recording positive earnings per share in a couple of years and the current valuations point to a speculative buy. As for the charts, I see a great opportunity to start a chance to buy near a potential bottom before a critical ER.

Conclusion

I believe NEOS has progressed into a stronger company and has established a foundation that can cultivate their ADHD segment in the second half of 2019. NEOS anticipates an additional increase in net revenue per pack and growth in scripts which should lead to encouraging earnings reports in the coming quarters. However. I believe the company has to “win-out” in 2019 to regain the trust in investors and prove to the market they are capable of going-it-alone. The company’s ADHD portfolio doesn’t have an extensive period of time before generics begin to hit the market, so the company needs to locate or generate new product candidates to fill the pending void in revenue. Although NTO502 is the first step toward expanding the pipeline, NEOS will need several more candidates to keep me in for the long-haul. As a result, I see NEOS as a very speculative buy that will be kept on a short leash.

What’s My Plan?

I will be looking to start a speculative position ahead of the company's Q2 ER in anticipation of an improvement in script numbers and an informative conference call that will shed some light on the current trends. I will add to my position if the company can beat their Q3 and Q4 earnings (figure 8).

Figure 8: NEOS Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

My plan is to hold a small position for three years in anticipation of an acquisition or resurgence in the share price. If the company shows a decrease in scripts or revenues in their Q4 report, I will liquidate my position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am Long TEVA and ALT