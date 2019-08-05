Yangarra Resources: A Contrarian Buying Opportunity

Yangarra stock is highly levered to the price of oil. Even a modest improvement in the price of oil will send the stock soaring.

Investment Thesis

Insiders are buying Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:YGRAF) (TSE:YGR) stock. Yangarra's operating cash flow is growing rapidly in spite of the low price of crude oil and large Canadian differentials in 2018. The company is expecting to become free cash flow positive in 2019. It's a low-cost producer among its peers and the balance sheet is solid. It has grown proven and probable reserves rapidly. The stock could become a multi-bagger as Canadian oil pricing improves and as crude oil pipeline takeaway capacity from Alberta comes online and sentiment for junior Canadian E&P improves.

Insider Buying

The following excerpt from an article by Ted Dixon of inkresearch.com in the Globe & Mail about Yangarra Resources caught my eye.

The stock is down 68 per cent over the past 12 months, despite trailing 12-month earnings per share rising 93 per cent as of the first quarter. Insiders have been buying along the way. In fact, seven insiders have spent $2-million total buying shares in the public market over the past year. Most recently, an officer acquired 25,500 shares at $1.70 on July 22.

Western Canada Select (WCS) oil discount with WTI has narrowed considerably since late 2018 as pipeline capacity out of Alberta has improved and operators have reduced volumes. Lately, the prices are dipping down again.

The Investment

Yangarra Resources Ltd. is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and light oil with operations in Central Alberta, Western Canada using horizontal drilling and fracking. It is geographically & geologically focusing in the bioturbated siltstone zone of the Cardium sands. Yangarra pioneered the zone and has developed the expertise to exploit it.

Yangarra has an interest in approximately 136 sections in this field, which is located north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. Its land base seeks to target the halo Cardium at Ferrier and Willesden Green with a focus on exploiting the bioturbated zone as part of the entire Cardium package.

Valuation

Yangarra is trading at a low valuation.

PER SHARE DATA Earnings (TTM) $0.45 Book Value $2.99 Cash Flow (TTM) $0.85 VALUATION Price/Earnings 3.7 Price/Sales (TTM) 1.1 Price/Book (MRQ) 0.5 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 1.9

Operating Cash Flow

Operating cash flow per share has grown at an annualized rate [CAGR] of 57% per year for the last three years. Capex is still outstripping cash flow but the company has a long runway of growth with over 15 years of 2P drilling inventory. Yangarra expects to become free cash flow positive in 2019. Its 2018 operating netbacks are ~$26 per bbl with ~50% Liquids (re: May 2019 Investor Presentation) which positions it as a very low-cost operator.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is healthy. The company has a good equity base of around $250 million. The debt (at $170.4 million and at an effective annualized interest rate of 4.5%) is manageable. Interest coverage on debt is over 11 times operating income, so there is no serious risk unless oil prices deteriorate substantially. The debt is a short-term syndicated bank loan, which is tested for credit quality twice a year. The debt load is expected to be around 1.75x operating cash flow in 2019. (May 2019, Investor Presentation).

Reserves

The company is growing its 2P (proved + probable) reserves rapidly and presented the following information in its investor update. In Q1 2019, it was producing ~11.9 M boe/day. Based on its current rate of production, it has well over 15 years of proved reserves.

The company is valuing its proved reserves at over $10 a share, while the stock is trading at around $1.65.

Opinion

Just over a year ago (May 2018), Yangarra was trading at over $6 per share and now it's at $1.65 (-73%). WCS was at $53.25 and now it's at $41.74 (-22%). Insiders clearly believe that business will improve and are adding to their stake with open market purchases. The company's total insider ownership is 22% (shares + options), so these open market purchases are very meaningful, given the extremely bad sentiment in the Alberta oil patch. Sentiment has become so bad that some companies (like Trident Exploration here) are simply shutting down and walking away from producing wells to avoid regulatory liabilities. These insiders are doing as Baron Rothschild, an 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, advised, "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own." I have bought stock in Yangarra as I think we are close to the Sir John Templeton's "point of maximum pessimism" in the Alberta oil patch. I think this is a good time to dip your toes, and Yangarra is a good candidate, with a solid balance sheet; as even a modicum of hope will send the stock soaring.

It's remarkable that Yangarra can produce this much cash flow in such a lousy oil price environment. If pricing improves, this should explode. If pricing deteriorates further, Yangarra will have to cut capex and hunker down to fight another day. Its good balance sheet gives it that margin of safety.

Finally, as they say, the cure for low oil prices is low oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.