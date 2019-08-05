Pluralsight: Investors Learn A Lesson

Despite a near 50% correction in recent months, I realise that sales multiples become more appealing as current losses are still far too large.

Pluralsight (PS) has seen its shares come under a great deal of pressure as operational issues appear just little after a year since the company went public. These issues are quite large with growth slowing down dramatically while losses are steep, making me very cautious.

The Business, The Promise

Pluralsight is an online learning platform which caters to businesses and their employees. Pluralsight allows companies to measure knowledge about their workforce and at the time of the IPO was showing accelerating growth, albeit with accelerating losses as well, prompting me to have a cautious stance when the company went public late spring 2018.

The goal of the company is to close the technology skills gap, as lack of skills prevents companies and employees to reach their full potential. The company is a software company which operates a cloud-based technology platform, with skill gaps being closed by experts in their respective fields. The focus on specific skill gaps and a technology learning platform makes sense as Pluralsight has created a platform with nearly 7,000 online courses around the time of the IPO.

At the time of the IPO, the company sold nearly 21 million shares for $15 per share. With 131 million shares outstanding following the IPO, the company was awarded a $2 billion equity valuation at the offer price. This valuation jumped to $2.7 billion, with shares trading around the $20 mark following the public offering.

The Growth Trajectory

I was impressed by the steady increase in sales in recent years at the time of the IPO. In 2015, the company reported $108 million in sales, yet this was accompanied by an operating loss of nearly $19 million. Sales grew 21% in 2016 with revenues increasing to $132 million as operating losses narrowed to $14 million. 2017 showed an acceleration in growth, with revenues up 26% to $167 million, the problem was that operating losses increased in a very significant manner to nearly $83 million.

Trading at 12 times sales around the time of the IPO, I was not that compelled by the valuation given the fact that revenue growth was not that spectacular at the time, losses were big, and plenty of competitors are active in this field as well. Besides all the free resources available, competition includes YouTube, LinkedIn and Lynda, among many others.

Growth accelerated further in 2018 and this has been driving the share price higher, with shares trading around the $30 mark in March of this year. Revenue growth accelerated to 39% last year with sales hitting $232 million. Unfortunately, operating losses increased as well to nearly $119 million, for losses greater than 50% of sales, a dismal result by all means.

For 2019, the company guided for sales growth around 34%, with revenues seen at a midpoint of $310 million, and adjusted losses seen around $40 million, or $0.29 per share at the midpoint of the guidance with 137 million shares outstanding. This compares to adjusted losses of $0.60 per share, for all of 2018, yet this was based on a share count of just 100 million shares. While is somewhat encouraging to see that adjusted losses were set to fall from about $60 million in 2018 to $40 million in 2019, we have to look at the adjustments.

The 2018 adjusted loss metric excludes $54 million in stock-based compensation. If that is added, the realistic loss to shareholders far exceeds the $100 million mark. Likewise for 2019, while adjusted losses are set to narrow, stock-based compensation continues to rise, making that realistic losses are not coming down.

With a diluted share count of 137 million shares for 2019, trading at $30 per share at the start of the year, Pluralsight was awarded a $4.1 billion valuation, equivalent to 13 times forward sales. This is a steep multiple as losses were quite steep. In fact, selling shareholders recognised this high valuation and sold quite a significant number of shares at $29 and change in March of this year.

Troubles Mount, Sales Execution To Blame

First quarter results were in line with expectations. Shares traded at a high of $34 when the results were released at the start of May. The company furthermore announced the acquisition of GitPrime in a $170 million cash deal. On the back of this deal and the first quarter results, the company hiked the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $315 million, although adjusted losses were now seen at $0.40 per share. Realise the net impact of this: while the revenue guidance was hiked by just $5 million, the loss guidance was more or less hiked by $15 million!

The troubles became really apparent in the second quarter. While 42% revenue growth to $75.9 million is a very strong result, the 23% increase in billings to $80.6 million is a major disappointment as continued elevated spending should result in faster sales growth (and billings growth), which is now clearly falling short. While the company maintained the full year guidance, it is very clear that the situation is far from rosy. Not only are risks related to the full year guidance up in a major way, realistic losses still coming in rapidly above the $100 million mark, mostly because of a run rate of $85 million in stock-based compensation. This comes on top of the $55 million adjusted losses seen this year already.

With shares down to $19 at the moment, the market valuation has fallen to $2.6 billion, for about 8.3 times forward sales. While this looks fair with 40% revenue growth, billing growth just north of 20% is far less impressive, and the losses are very steep by all means, implying more dilution to come. Furthermore, paying workers great deal of compensation in stock, while the stock is losing a lot of value, is not really a motivating factor either. Turnover, the search for a new chief revenue officer and internal turmoil poses a real risk to the outlook for this year and perhaps for years to come.

Assuming $300 million in sales and 25% revenue growth through 2025, which looks quite ambitious, this could indeed become a billion-dollar company in the year 2025. If the company delivers on its long-term operating profit margin target of 22%, while I do not assume any interest expenses and a 20% tax rate, I end up with profit potential of $175 million. A 20-25 times multiple works down to a $3.5-$4.4 billion valuation, working down a valuation of $25-$32 per share. Important to note is that these ambitions need to delivered upon before this valuation becomes reality, it assumes no further dilution down the road, and is based on the valuation in the year 2025.

Safe to say that I see no fundamental appeal just yet, as real leveraging on the bottom line is required, with continued heavy dilution being very painful for the long-term investors in the meantime.

