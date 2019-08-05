Lloyds: Brexit Fears Priced In, Safe Dividend

The 6.4% dividend yield is 2x covered and likely to be kept even in a "no deal" Brexit; shares can return up to 60% in more benign scenarios. Buy.

At 51.26p, shares are trading on 8x 2019 earnings, which include PPI charges where no further claims will be possible after August.

Lloyds continue to deliver stable revenues & impairments, with ongoing efficiencies on track to provide an offset against any revenue decline.

19H1 results disappointed in a higher PPI charge, as well as in lower Net Interest Income and higher Impairments, partly due to one-offs.

Lloyds shares are near a 5-year low, having fallen another 6.9% since H1 results last Wednesday (31 July).

Introduction

Lloyds (LYG) shares have fallen 22.1% on the London Stock Exchange since we published our Buy recommendation in April, including a 6.9% fall since H1 results were published last Wednesday (31 July). As a top-10 holding in our fund, Lloyds has been a significant drag on performance, even as we continue to outperform the index significantly.

Lloyds shares are back to the level at the start of 2019 and near their 5-year low. They trade at 0.97x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV") with a 6.4% dividend yield.

Lloyds Share Price (2019 Year-to-Date) Source: Bloomberg Markets (02-Aug-19).

The growing likelihood of a "no deal" Brexit, including the election of a new U.K. prime minister who explicitly promised to leave the European Union on 31 October even without a deal, is the main reason for the share price decline.

However, having reviewed Lloyds’ 19H1 results, we believe they still offer an attractive risk/reward balance, including a resilient 6.4% dividend yield that will be maintained even in a "no deal" Brexit, and up to 60% upside over 3 years in more benign scenarios.

Still <10x P/E & 6.4% Dividend Yield

One key element of the Lloyds investment case is that its Return on Tangible Equity ("ROTE") remains over 15% on an underlying basis, and reported ROTE will reach this level after Payment Protection Insurance ("PPI") complaints stop in August 2019.

This remains on track in 19H1, with underlying ROTE at 15.5%, and reported ROTE at 11.7% even after higher-than-expected PPI charges:

Lloyds ROTE – Reported vs. Underlying (2014-18A) NB. All underlying ROTE figures are after Remediation Costs. Source: Lloyds company reports.

With reported ROTE still expected to be “around 12%” for 2019 (and TBV of 53.0p per share), Lloyd's share price of 51.26p implies a P/E of less than 10x. The same is also true if we use the last-twelve-month ("LTM") EPS figure of 5.3p. Similarly, LTM dividends at 3.26p implies a 6.4% Dividend Yield and is well-covered. (Note Lloyds will be moving to a quarterly dividend payout in 2020.)

Lloyds Earnings Per Share & Dividend Per Share (2014-19H1A) Source: Lloyds company reports.

19H1 Results Disappointed

Lloyds' 19H1 results disappointed, with reported EPS down 6.9% year-on-year, and full-year reported ROTE guidance cut from “14-15%” to “around 12%.

This reduction is due to "below-the-line" charges, notably a higher PPI charge (£650m in 19H1) due to a higher volume of complaints ahead of the August deadline, and a £140m settlement with Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC:SLFPF) (in “market volatility & other items”) regarding the early termination of an asset management contract, as shown below:

Lloyds 19H1 Results – Key Items Source: Lloyds results press release (19H1).

Investors were also concerned that some of Lloyds' headline numbers seemingly suggest a deterioration in operational performance, with Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT") down 0.9% year-on-year, including Net Interest Income down 3.1% and Impairment up 27.0%.

As we will explain below, the headline figures were impacted by one-off items, and Lloyds' underlying performance remains stable.

Revenues Remain Stable

Revenues remain mostly stable excluding one-off items.

The 3.1% year-on-year decline in Lloyd's Net Interest Income ("NII") was due to its Average Interest-Earning Assets being down 0.7% (or £3bn) and its Net Interest Margin ("NIM") being down 3 bps (to 290 bps).

However, as shown below, an one-off £3bn Irish mortgage sale largely explained the drop in Average Interest-Earning Assets. In addition, the NIM of 290 bps in 19H1 is in fact exactly in line with full-year 2019 guidance.

Lloyds Average Interest-Earning Assets (19H1 vs. 18H1) Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1).

Changes in yield curves in Q2 have increased pressure on revenues for all banks, but for Lloyds the impact is manageable and the effect will only come gradually. According to its estimates, a 25 bps downward move in yield curves would reduce its NII by £125.4m in year 1, equivalent to 1.0% of its NII and 0.7% of its total net income as of 2018 (as shown below). As we will show later in this article, Lloyds' ongoing efficiencies will be enough to offset these.

Lloyds Net Interest Income Sensitivity (2018) Source: Lloyds annual report (2018).

In the case of Lloyds’ structural hedge, this had a nominal value of £172bn and an average duration of 3 years as of June 2019. Only £40bn of this will mature up to the end of 2020, including £10bn in 19H2 and £30bn in 2020. Again this means the effect of lower interest rates will only come gradually.

As we explained in our April article, Lloyds' ability to protect its NIM is ultimately based on its ability to reduce its funding costs by managing its deposit base, including moving customers to lower- or zero-interest current accounts. There is still plenty of room on Lloyds' balance sheet to do so:

Lloyds Liability Mix (19H1 vs. 2018) Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1).

Non-Interest Income, the other part of Lloyds' revenues, saw a small year-on-year decline of 0.8% in 19H1. However, management is still targeting an £6bn figure for full-year 2019, roughly in line with 2018.

Impairments Remain Low

Impairments remain mostly stable excluding one-off items.

The 27% (or £123m) increase in Lloyds' Impairment charges in 19H1, along with a 6 bps increase in the Asset Quality Ratio ("AQR"), alarmed some investors who fear this may be a sign of deteriorating credit quality.

However, about a third (£40m) of the increase was due to a methodology change at MBNA (credit cards), as management completed its integration into the wider group following its acquisition in 2017. Another £71m increase in Impairments was in Commercial Banking, partly due to a net release in the prior year (when the AQR was negative at -3 bps), and partly due to two large cases (which were worth 5 bps in the AQR).

The AQR was at 26 bps for 19H1, and management is expecting “less than 30 bps” for the full-year, and the CFO remains confident on the outlook, stating:

“Credit quality remains strong, reflecting the Group's ongoing prudent approach to risk and provisioning and a high-quality low-risk loan portfolio. This is well over 75% secured. For the full-year, we continue to expect the net AQR to be less than 30 basis points … In terms of actual experience, we are not observing any changes, and new-to-arrears for mortgages and credit cards both remain low.” George Culmer, Lloyds CFO (19H1 earnings call)

New-to-arrears for mortgages and credit cards are stable, as shown below:

Lloyds Credit Portfolio Quality Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1).

Cost Efficiencies Continue to Provide Offset

Ongoing cost efficiencies continue at Lloyds and help to offset some of the revenue decline in H1, with Operating Costs down 2.9% year-on-year, and the Cost/Income ratio improving to 45.9%.

Management reiterated their guidance for Operating Costs to be less than £8bn in 2019, implying a reduction of more than £165m from 2018 (and larger than the hypothetical revenue impact of a 25 bps drop in yield curves).

Management also reiterated their target to reduce the Cost/Income ratio to the “low 40s” at the point of exiting 2020, implying further cost savings. On 2018 revenues, if the Cost/Income ratio were to fall from the actual 49% figure in 2018 to, say, 44%, it would imply a saving of £888m, or roughly 15% of the 2018 reported PBT.

Lloyds Costs & Cost/Income Ratio (2014-18A) Source: Lloyds company reports.

Further cost savings may be available in a recession. Lloyds' current costs include £1bn of discretionary "investment”, with approx. ½ expensed on the P&L and the other ½ as CapEx:

Lloyds OpEx – BAU, Investment & Deprec. (2018-19H1A) NB. BAU = “Business As Usual”. Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1). Lloyds Total Investment – P&L & CapEx Source: Lloyds results presentation (19H1).

While management believes such investments should continue, they may be cut in an extreme scenario like a “no deal” Brexit. Specifically, the CEO acknowledged that this £1bn of investment (equivalent to a 2.8% yield on the current market capitalisation of £36.3bn) can be cut to booster Lloyds' dividend capacity if needed. As he explained on the earnings call:

“I have no intention, no intention whatsoever of cutting the investments, which we could as you say, but I don't think it makes any sense to cut investments except into circumstances either if the investments don't deliver the forecast benefits … secondly, if there is a material discontinuity. So, of course, if there was to be a ‘no deal’ Brexit and there is a discontinuity, and the paybacks of those investments, instead of 3, 4 years, we have 10 years, of course, we could lower the investments. And it is true as I just said that we have £1 billion of discretionary investment every year, which about ½ is immediately expensed, all of it goes out of dividend capacity as you know, because everything which is intangible reduces from the dividend capacity. So we have a big lever there.” António Horta-Osório, Lloyds CEO (19H1 earnings call)

Valuation

At 51.26p, Lloyds' shares are trading at 0.97x Tangible Book Value (53.0p pe rshare), and carry a 6.4% dividend yield (3.26p dividends per share LTM). The stock trades at 8x 2019 earnings, based on management guidance of an "around 12%" reported ROTE, and of 6.5x on an Underlying ROTE of 15%.

With Lloyds returning most of its earnings to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, with shares trading on P/TBV = 1x and assuming a ROTE of 12%, then after dividends Lloyds can buy back about 5.5% of its shares, adding the same number to its EPS growth and (assuming a stable multiple) share price growth. Buybacks will be higher if the ROTE is higher.

Lloyds shares are now near a 5-year low, and near the trough in July 2016, just after the Brexit referendum (as shown below). Shares were as high as about 90p back in 2015 (on 1.6x P/TBV):

Lloyds Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets (02-Aug-19).

Lloyds is the leader in U.K. retail banking. Large U.S. banks with similarly strong competitive positions and similar ROTE, Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC), trade on much higher P/TBV multiples of around 1.5x:

Lloyds Price / Tangible Book Value & ROTE vs. Peers NB. P/TBV based on 19Q2 TBV figures. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg Markets (02-Aug-19).

We believe Lloyds could easily re-rate upwards to 1.2x P/TBV (or about 10x 2019 P/E), which implies a share price of 64p, 25% higher than at present. Such a upward re-rating could take place if a deal is reached on Brexit or, in the event of “no deal”, once the immediate shock has passed.

Conclusion

At 51.26p, Lloyds has an 8x P/E on 2019E EPS and a 6.4% dividend yield on LTM dividends – highly attractive on an “as is” basis.

While a “no deal” Brexit now appears far more likely since our April 2019 review, the dividend is 2x covered and would likely still be maintained.

In more benign scenarios, Lloyds’ reported ROTE would move towards its 2018 underlying level of more than 15%. In that case, there would be additional shareholder returns in the form of buybacks (up to 8% p.a.) and an upward re-rating (to up to 1.2x P/TBV, implying up to 25% share price appreciation).

Shareholders would thus have up to 60% upside in more benign scenarios, from a combination of dividends (6.4% p.a. for 3 years, so 19%), buybacks (up to 8% p.a. for 3 years, so 24%) and re-rating (25%). (We subtracted 8% from the sum to account for potential higher capital requirements).

Overall, Lloyds shares offer a resilient 6.4% dividend yield and a potential upside of up to 60% in 3 Years. We believe this is an attractive risk/reward balance, and reiterate our Buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.