Pullback Way Overdone, Buy Abiomed

The recent pullback is overdone and the issues are transitory. The shares are now trading at near-term low multiples.

It has an untapped, large addressable market. It is looking to add to the addressable market by finding new uses for its products.

Investment Thesis

Abiomed (ABMD) is the clear leader in the attractive heart pump space. Its proprietary technology makes it so unique that it faces virtually no competition in its large market. It has lots of room to further penetrate its own market as well as grow into new ones through finding new use cases for its flagship Impella product. Abiomed has a proven track record of growth and profitability. The recent near 30% pullback presents an opportunity as the issues are not existential for the Company. We recommend investors to buy this quality name at a discount and take advantage of the market's overreaction.

Abiomed is the Leading Heart Pump Manufacturer

Abiomed makes heart pumps that temporarily assist heart failure patients during the recovery phase after a heart procedure under its Impella brand. The product has high tech features such as integrated motors and sensors which act like the heart in its absence. It dramatically improves survival and heart recovery rates.

The Impella range is the clear leader in heart pump niche with no significant competition. Its technology has been used to treat more than 100,000 patients worldwide.

Long Runway of Growth in Its Important Niche and in New Verticals

Abiomed calculates its addressable market in heart pumps in the U.S. as $6 bn. It is at an 11% penetration currently, but estimates that it can reach 100% over time, presenting an opportunity of more than $5.3 bn in annual revenues.

International expansion in heart pumps is a focus of Abiomed as well. It claims 17% of the German and just 1% of the Japanese market currently and is looking to gain share in both. With the aging and wealthy populations in most developed markets, opportunity for Abiomed is huge.

Abiomed is looking to expand its already large addressable market as well with it looking for new uses for its Impella product (read myocarditis, peripartum cardiomyopathy, and spontaneous coronary shock).

Proven Fast Growth Company With High Margins

Abiomed has managed to combine solid growth with high and improving profitability. The Company has managed spectacular long-term revenue growth with revenue CAGRs of 26% in 10 years, 34% in 5 years, and 30% in 3 years. Abiomed has excellent margins of 83% gross, 30% operating, 32% net for the TTM. These margins improved drastically over the past five years showing improvements of 350 bps in gross, 2,450 bps in operating, and 2,970 bps in net margins. Abiomed is a cash-generating machine producing $132 mn free cash flow in FY19. The cash generation is the backbone of the solid balance sheet with a near $500 mn net cash position.

Reason for the Pullback

Abiomed's announcement of Q1 FY20 financials and its earnings call on the quarter caused its stock to tank more than 28% from the above $280 level it was trading at before the report to the $200ish levels today.

The medical device giant has had a tumultuous H1 with the regulators. The FDA issued a letter in February of this year citing the danger of the Impella product. Then in May, FDA issued another letter this time citing Impella's safety and efficacy.

This friction with the FDA apparently caused harm to Abiomed's sales. The Company missed consensus revenue forecast by 1.6% and, more importantly, brought down its guidance. Abiomed now guides for FY20 revenues between $885 mn and $925 mn, significantly lower than the prior guidance of $900-945 mn and the consensus estimate of $928 mn. Operating margin guidance was also brought down to 28-30% from the prior range of 29-31%.

On the call, management noted that the results and the new guidance reflect the efforts of new training programs, organizational changes in distribution, and the launch of new external initiatives to spur back growth.

The Pullback is Overdone, Buy Abiomed

We view the pullback as overdone. Of course, we are not positive on the news, but we think that it is not enough to yield the Company 30% cheaper.

Although the FDA news may be bad press, what the FDA says does not harm the Company when read in detail. This is the key point which makes this a transitory issue. The misreading of the news should result in 1-2% lower sales in the medium-term tops. We think that the initiatives of management will explain the FDA letters to customers and bring back trust in the Abiomed name as well as revenue growth.

Abiomed is still the leader in a very important category. We think that the Company CEO puts it very aptly with the quotes:

"We are confident in our ultimate global adoption because we know that our innovation improves clinical outcomes and patient quality of life." "Today, there is no other product like Impella and no other FDA approvals for this patient population. As a company, we remain financially prudent and profitable with $527 million in cash, no debt, and an IP platform that now encompasses over 700 patents with nearly 600 pending. We believe that Impella adoption is a function of training, data, and time, and we remain dedicated to our mission and improving the standard of care."

We think that this pullback presents an opportunity. It has caused the de-rating of the valuation of this wonderful company with a key product and attractive financials to reach five-year lows. We expect a re-rating of shares back to previous averages catalyzed by revenue growth. We encourage investors to take advantage of the situation and buy Abiomed shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.