Allianz Is Still On Course

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF, AZSEY) published its figures for the past quarter and half year last Friday. The stock price has already gained around one fifth in value in the current year. Since the end of the financial crisis, the share price has almost tripled in the meantime. This is not surprising, as the company has set itself strict targets for many years. CEO Oliver Bäte has a clear vision on how the company will achieve the targets in the future. After passing the "3+One Agenda" and "Renewal Agenda" successfully, the actual agenda is called "Simplicity wins". CEO Bäte aligns the three-year plan fully on the digital transformation. This transformation is driven by:

Continuous productivity gains through simplification and harmonization of insurance services;

Simple and intuitive products;

Empathic service and frontline empowerment;

Leveraging of AI; and

Focusing on direct platform and digital ventures and partnership.

Growth for the coming year is expected to be less than 10%, but stable and quite good for a mature business. With the following article, I want to give investors a quick overview of the current development and an analysis of the current situation and the answer of the question whether the company is on course to achieve its targets.

Analysis of the results

Numbers

Internal revenue growth, which adjusts for currency and consolidation effects, was 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019. Total revenues increased 6.1 percent to EUR 33.2 billion. Operating profit grew 5.4 percent to EUR 3.2 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders increased 13.1 percent to EUR 2.1 billion. Overall, for the first half year of 2019, EPS increased 10.2 percent to EUR 9.76. Furthermore, the company confirmed its operating profit outlook. Operating profit for 2019 is expected to be EUR 11.5 billion, plus or minus 500 million euros.

(Source: Highlights 2Q 2019)

Besides that, the company has reported the following numbers for the various business segments:

Insurance business

This segment includes "Property & Casualty Insurance" (contains the insurance of personal property, like home or automobile and the cover of personal liability); "Health & Life Insurance" (international health, life and disability insurance, as well as a wide range of health and protection services to private individuals, families, organizations and partners) and "Business Insurance" (business insurance and risk consulting for companies in all industries, from large corporations to small and medium-sized businesses).

Life insurance performed particularly well in Germany and the USA. New business grew by 8.5 percent. The health insurance line also performed convincingly, while the result in property insurance declined by 5.0 percent to EUR 1.4 billion. This was driven by a lower investment result while the underwriting result remained stable.

Asset management

Allianz is one of the world's largest investors and asset managers with retail and corporate customers, managing on behalf of its insurance customers. In addition, the asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage third-party assets.

In the second quarter, the asset management segment raised fresh investor money amounting to 20.3 billion euros. Assets under management rose to 2.16 trillion euros, a new record. After six months, Allianz has already generated 6.1 billion euros, more than half of its 2019 operating profit target of 11 to 12 billion euros. This is especially good news, as Pimco has been struggling with drains for years.

(Source: Overview key figures 2nd quarter and first half year of 2019)

Return of capital to shareholders

In the last six months, Allianz returned a lot of capital to its shareholders with its share buyback program. On February 14, 2019, the company announced a new share buy-back program of up to 1.5 billion euros. 6.2 million shares have been acquired by June 30, 2019, representing 1.5 percent of outstanding capital. I like that very much, because the company is also pursuing a very generous dividend policy. This will not change after the quarterly figures. The highlights of the dividend policy are:

Regular payout is 50% of Allianz net income (attributable to shareholders).

In the interest of dividend continuity, the objective is to keep the dividend per share at least at the level paid in the previous year.

The actual payout ratio is reasonable at 47%.

The 5-year growth rate of the dividend is 12.2%.

The company has an impressive dividend history but is not a Dividend Aristocrat.

Note, however, that - as usual in Germany - the payment is made only once a year (usually in April or May) and not quarterly.

Sensitive to interest rates

In addition, like every insurance company, Allianz has substantial investments in interest-sensitive assets. On the other hand, there are old liabilities with high interest rates. Accordingly, it is difficult for the company to earn this interest through its own investments. Unfortunately, rising interest rates are no longer expected, especially after the Fed also lowered interest rates. This could slow down the growth plans. But these are problems that affect the business of every insurance company. Allianz has proven that it can face these developments and grow at the same time. The company has largely switched its product range in life insurance to new contracts without a classic guaranteed interest rate. This has so far paid off. In the second quarter, life insurance revenues grew, and the margin on new business rose from 3.5 to 3.6 percent.

Outlook

My optimistic thesis for the future remains intact. By protecting others from financial harm, Allianz offers products that most people need. Therefore, the business is quite conservative. On the other hand, there is often a lack of growth opportunities in such markets. But at the end of last year, Allianz received an approval for the establishment of China's first fully-owned foreign insurance holding company. This is very good news for Allianz, because it is one of the first western companies to gain a big foothold in the Chinese market. Especially comparing the gross written premiums generated by insurers across the globe last year, China offers a lot of growth potential. I explained this in my in-depth analysis of the company a few months ago.

Takeaway

I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a further look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final consideration.

The grade for Allianz:

For me, Allianz is worth an investment, but there is no hurry. For my grade is crucial:

Allianz is a very well-managed and with an actual P/E ratio of 11.23 fair-valued insurance and asset giant with good fundamentals and a pretty good dividend.

Management has a great vision to achieve the expected growth.

Nevertheless, there is no hurry - the next dividend will be paid next year in May, the stock is not undervalued, and all the upsides are priced in.

