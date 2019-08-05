Pinterest Is A Strong Company, But Valuation Is Now A Concern

Second quarter numbers breezed past estimates, and affirmed that this company is at the beginning of a promising multi-year growth narrative.

Shares of nascent but rapidly growing digital ad company Pinterest (PINS) soared in early August after the company reported a clean beat-and-raise second quarter earnings report. Q2 monthly active users (or MAUs) topped expectations. So did average revenue per user (or ARPU), as well as overall revenues and profits. Further, management hiked its full-year 2019 revenue and EBITDA guides to above-consensus marks.

In other words, Pinterest topped every metric that mattered in its Q2 earnings report, and PINS stock soared in response.

While we are fans of the Pinterest growth narrative (and think there there is a bunch of growth runway left), we also feel that most of this growth potential is now priced into PINS stock. That is, we feel that the undervaluation which supported the bull thesis on PINS stock heading into the print, no longer exists today.

Instead, we feel that the valuation today is pretty full, and that this full valuation may ultimately cap PINS stock in the ~$35 range over the next few months.

In a nutshell, we like the Pinterest growth narrative. It checks off every box we would want to see checked off from a growth company.

This company is in the right space - social media and digital platform engagement will continue to rise in the long run because consumers are increasingly addicted to their phones and other smart devices. This company is also differentiated in that space - in the crowded social media landscape, Facebook (FB) is the all-encompassing utility, Instagram is for photo sharing, Snap (SNAP) is for photo messaging, Twitter (TWTR) is for sentiment communication, and Pinterest is for visual discovery, which doesn't have much overlap with the other social platforms' use cases. The user base here is small but rapidly growing. The digital ad business is similarly small but rapidly scaling. Margins are going from lower to higher. Losses are narrowing, and there's visible runway to big profits at scale.

All in all, the Pinterest growth narrative looks really good, because there are secular drivers here which imply big growth potential in the long run. Those secular drivers were affirmed in the Q2 earnings report.

First, on the user front, Pinterest continues to expand its user base at an impressive pace. Q2 is normally a weak quarter for Pinterest. In 2Q18, the platform actually lost users sequentially. That wasn't the case in 2Q19. The platform added 9 million users sequentially, bringing trailing twelve month net MAU adds to 69 million - the highest that number has been, ever. Also, Pinterest's 30% year-over-year user growth rate in 2Q19 was the best user growth rate since the first quarter of 2018, and far above last quarter's 22% growth rate.

In other words, the user growth narrative here remains robust, isn't slowing, and is actually picking up steam.

Second, on the digital ad front, Pinterest's ad business continues to meaningfully and impressively scale. The ad business here is small. According to eMarketer figures, Pinterest controlled about 0.27% of the global digital ad market in 2018. But, this small business is growing very quickly. In 2Q19, ARPU rose 28% year-over-year and total revenues rose 62%. Both of those growth rates are up sequentially from 1Q19. Still, ARPU is very small at $0.88 (versus above $7 over at Facebook), so the runway for further growth here is very long and promising.

Big picture on the digital ad front: Pinterest's digital ad business is booming, and has a ton of runway left keep booming for a lot longer.

Third, on the margin front, Pinterest's margins are improving with scale. Gross margins improved more than 600 basis points year-over-year in Q2, while the opex rate dropped back more than 400 basis points. Net net, adjusted EBITDA margins improved 10 full percentage points in Q2, following 16 points of EBITDA margin improvement in Q1.

Still, gross margins are only 70% (versus 80%-plus at Facebook) and the opex rate is north of 80% (versus ~50% at Twitter and ~40% at Facebook). Thus, there's plenty of runway here for margins to continue to improve as the ad business grows.

Overall, then, things look really good at Pinterest. The platform is adding a ton of users, the ad business is booming, and margins are running higher. If all that continues for the foreseeable future, then Pinterest projects as having huge profit growth potential over the next several years.

There's just one problem - most of that profit growth potential is fully priced into PINS stock today. Consider this. Twitter doesn't disclose monthly active users anymore, but at last check, they had 330 million MAUs, roughly comparable to Pinterest's 300 million MAUs. Twitter's market cap is $33 billion. Pinterest has an $18 billion market cap. Thus, Pinterest is valued at roughly $60 per user, while Twitter is valued at $100 per user.

That makes PINS stock seem like a steal. Especially because Pinterest is growing its MAU base and Twitter is not. But, Twitter projects to generate $3.56 billion in revenue this year on that 330 million MAU base, or about $10.75 per user. Pinterest projects to generate $1.1 billion on an MAU base that will likely close the year around 330 million (assuming 30 million net adds in the second half of the year), or about $3.30 per user.

Thus, Twitter's users are generating more than 200% as much revenue as Pinterest's users at the current moment, yet they are being valued by the market at just a 60% premium. That discrepancy should raise some yellow flags on PINS stock's current valuation.

Indeed, if you model the Pinterest growth trajectory out several years, a $35 price tag today for PINS stock seems to fully incorporate the long term profit growth prospects here.

Over the past several quarters, Pinterest had been adding roughly 50 million new users every four quarters. That cadence of user growth will slow as the international user base matures. We think 30 million new users per year will be the user growth cadence into 2025, meaning that Pinterest projects as a 500 million MAU platform by 2025.

We further believe that ARPU will continue to rise by leaps and bounds. It has been consistently growing at a 5% quarter-over-quarter pace for the past several quarters (or ~20% annualized). This growth will naturally slow as the laps get harder. But, we do think ARPU growth will remain robust, and are modeling for consistent 15%-plus ARPU growth over the next several years. Ultimately, we think annual ARPU can hit $10 by 2025 - roughly where Twitter stands today (see the above estimates).

A 500 million user base with a $10 ARPU implies $5 billion revenue potential by 2025. We think gross margins can and will reach Facebook's 80% levels by then. We also feel that at a $5 billion revenue base (roughly comparable to Twitter today), the opex rate will fall back towards 50%, which is where Twitter's opex rate is today. That combination ultimately makes us believe that $2.75 is a doable EPS target by 2025.

Based on a long term growth average 20x forward multiple, that implies a 2024 price target for PINS stock of $55. Discounted back by 10% per year, that implies a 2019 price target of under $35.

In sum, we think the Pinterest growth narrative is compelling and promises huge profit growth in the long run. But, we also feel that a lot of that huge profit growth potential is now priced into PINS stock. As such, we wouldn't be surprised to see the stock trade sideways following this huge earnings pop. If the stock does retreat back towards $30 - which we think is fairly likely given valuation friction and macro-market headwinds - that would be a compelling entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.