Last Week In Space - Key Takeaways From Our Coverage Universe

Our Week In Space

Against the backdrop of a falling market, our coverage universe mainly declined this week. We comment below on those which moved markedly.

The S&P fell by 3% on the week so we'll take that as our baseline for a tough week in the markets.

Against that, Aerojet Rocketdyne soared on strong results (see our earnings analysis here) - initially it rose as much as +12% on the week to an all-time-high of $48.56/share. It fell back to close the week at $46.86, still an impressive 8.5% gain on the week.

Now, we went to Trading Sell just prior to earnings because we'd had a big run up in the stock of about +26% in 7 weeks and we thought the stock was stretched pre earnings. As it turned out the company killed it on earnings. C'est la vie. However, as has usually been the case for the last three years, the stock sold off hard having hit a new all time high. So it closed Friday just under 3% over the level at which we went to Trading Sell. We suspect it will present itself as a Trading Buy again in the near future, particularly if the market continues to sell off this coming week.

Aerojet has a new narrative - it's now growing revenues. We're working through the numbers at the moment, but we're looking for two opportunities with this stock. Firstly, we want to be able to open a core long-term holding. We have the feeling it could deliver over the next couple of years. Secondly, we think there's a rinse-and-repeat trade to be had catching the next bounce. Stay tuned on this one.

Moog dropped 6% on the week. We aren't surprised. We felt the stock was stretched going into earnings and so it proved to be. We remain at Neutral as we have been since we initiated coverage.

Iridium dropped 10% on the week. We went to Buy - Long Term Hold on Wednesday when the stock was at $25.44; it closed at $24.14 so a c.5% drop on where we published. We're OK with this - we have a three year outlook on our long-term Buys and we expect some volatility along the way - IRDM is highly levered and so as we said in our Buy note, you can expect the stock to overreact in both directions when something happens.

We've said a couple of times now that we don't provide allocation or position size opinions. We may do that in the future as part of our subscription service. For now we'd point you to our blog post this morning on the topic. IRDM is a good example of a stock where you may wish to build a position over time in small bite sizes. If the stock goes straight up and you are averaging up - OK you made less profit. But if it goes down for a while, you average down. And in a stock where you have conviction and a long-term outlook, that can work well. Speaking for ourselves we took a small position in IRDM this week on a personal account basis, as we flagged that we would. Our intention is to build a larger position slowly over time.

Finally Mantech added +6% on good results and then finished the week up just +1.5%. We're at Buy - Long Term Hold on Mantech and we're still there post results.

Our Week In Tech

Save for the market dragging down our two covered stocks (MSFT and CRM), no particular news. MSFT sold off with the S&P, down 3% on the week; CRM was harder hit, dropping 7% on the week. We remain at Buy - Long Term Hold on both stocks.

CRM tends to be more reactive to market changes than does MSFT. You can see from this chart that in the last year, MSFT pretty much always stays ahead of the S&P, whereas CRM frequently crosses path with SPY's progress.

We highlighted in our note on CRM that went to Buy - Long Term Hold that the market tends to dislike CRM's big acquisitions. This week, CRM completed the very large acquisition of Tableau and that coupled with the market drag led to the stock taking a beating.

We posted this note on Friday showing CRM approaching a support / resistance level of around $145/share. If you're following our Buy - Long Term Holds and plan on adding to your CRM holding here, you should take a look at potential other support-resistance lines. If the market keeps going down this week we expect CRM to over-react to the downside, presenting some compelling long-term Buy opportunities we believe.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 4 August 2019.

