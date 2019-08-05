Snap: Next Twitter At Best

Snap's Overview

As technology venture investors, there is nothing we like more than seeing fast-growing tech companies such as Snap (SNAP), Uber (UBER), or Lyft (LYFT) making their way into their IPO rounds. One thing that these companies share in common is, of course, the fact that they all sacrifice today’s profits for future ones. In some cases, it takes a long time before a technology venture becomes profitable, which helps create a perception that a lot of these investments are Ponzi schemes. While we certainly don’t think that is true at all as we are bullish in almost every technology company today, one solid bearish position we have developed for some time is that one of Snap. Our belief as of today is that Snap was not the kind of technology company that was ready for an IPO just yet.

(Source: Stockrow. Snap Inc stock performance January - December 2018)

After its IPO in 2017 at $17 per share, Snap traded down for the rest of 2018 and hit an all-time low at $5.5 towards the end of the year.

(Source: Snap’s Q2 2019 10-Q Report. Flat Quarterly DAU in 2018)

Throughout the rest of 2018, Snap also struggled to grow its DAU (Daily Active Users).

(Source: Stockrow. Snap Inc stock performance Year-To-Date)

That being said, YTD, Snap has been able to gradually improve its DAU and ultimately price per share primarily through a major redesign of its Android platform which has increased the engagement level of its users and revenue brought in by advertisers inside its platform. In Q2 2019, we see the level of DAU YoY growth in the high-single-digit again at 8% after a few quarters with almost 0% YoY growth. Though we are pleased to see such improvement, overall we are still in doubts over Snap’s future potential today even after its strong Q2 earnings call.

Snap’s Current Market

One of our greater concerns that we did not discuss in-depth in our previous post expressing our doubts on Snap’s IPO readiness is Snap’s ability to expand its market size. Often times we argue that Snap’s core business is more of a feature than an app. The general demographics that Snap targets is pretty much the 18 - 34-year-old iOS and mid-to-high-end Android smartphone users in developed markets. Currently, as reported in the Q2 earnings call, Snap’s latest DAU is 203 million, though it does not report how much of its user base it can successfully monetize.

On the other hand, Twitter (TWTR), what we think is one of its competitors alongside Facebook (FB), always reports mDAU (Monetizable DAUs). Twitter’s last reported mDAU in Q2 2019 is 139 million. While Snap aims to be a camera company, we are unfortunately not seeing how the Spectacle product can help Snap secure its larger addressable market at scale and how it is changing the camera industry. We see Snap as a social media stock, which will continue generating its revenue out of advertisement money through monetizing its UGC (User Generated Content). Therefore, its ability to monetize its user base is critical to its revenue growth. Though Snap is currently enjoying its growth in Q2, sooner or later Snap will have to implement a similar growth strategy by following Facebook and Twitter footsteps to serve the international audiences in major developing countries and monetize further from there. Somehow, we think that on the way before that happens, Snap will be trading sideways again, while after that happens, that could be where the ultimate growth problem will begin.

The Growth Ceiling: The next Twitter at Best

Some of the particular reasons why Twitter and Facebook are so successful is that there is a critical problem-solving use case that creates stickiness as they evolve as a social network. For Twitter, it is the news headline use case where its platform enables users to microblog latest news or trends in real-time. For Facebook, it is the chat and photo-sharing application which includes Messenger, Whatsapp, or Instagram product lines which enable its users to regularly send texts, share photos, and, as we see in most of the Asian countries, conduct businesses.

(Source: Author, compiled using data from the companies’ fillings. Overall comparison of Snap, Twitter, and Facebook)

With Snap, we do not yet see any of these problem-solving use cases as we imagine it evolving from its current state today. Claiming itself to be a camera company, we believe that Snap changes neither camera nor social network industry globally in a problem-solving way. There is obviously a younger demographic niche market in the developed world that Snap will be able to retain and monetize handsomely. Given the strong competitive landscape already set by better-positioned players like Tiktok/Bytedance, LINE, Kakao, and even YouTube/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in markets where Snap could potentially further its growth, we strongly feel that Snap should stick to it and optimize its strategy in its current market so it would not need to fuel its growth through burning $800 million in cash on average each year. Unfortunately, however, even assuming Snap could seize that opportunity, we are confident enough that Snap would not be the next Facebook anyway. At best, it would be the next Twitter in terms of profitability and scale.

To be fair, we also feel that by looking at the direction it took, Twitter would never be as big a social media competitor as Facebook. Twitter realized it, and it took a less risky approach by optimizing the monetization of all of its core business through advertising and data licensing. As of last year, Twitter’s overall net income of $1.2 billion is still higher than what Snap made throughout 2018.

Growth and Valuation

This Q2, Snap has shown that it has done its homework through major product redesign and that there is a huge advertising revenue potential in AR (Augmented Reality)-driven contents. Snap grew its DAU by 6.8% to 203 million compared to the previous quarter.

(Source: Snap’s Q2 2019 10-Q Report. Improved Quarterly ARPU in Q2 2019)

At the same time, Snap’s ARPU also improved to a level similar to its all-time-high of $2.09, driven by the increased advertisers’ spending within Snap’s redesigned platform. In the short term, particularly throughout Q3, we feel that this momentum will stay as advertisers will need some time to review its ROI before entering the more opportunistic spending for the holiday season in Q4. Q3 will be an important quarter for Snap to prove that it has an engaging user base which would drive ROI for advertisers.

(Source: Stockrow. Revenue growth comparison of Snap, Twitter, and Facebook)

However, of course, our concern is the one for the longer term. One thing we learned from analyzing Snap and its competitors in the social network space is that the annual revenue growth rate for the market would slow down to around 25% to 30% sometime after reaching later-stage profitability. We also learned that Snap had reached some critical mass as its revenue growth has come down to a more sustainable level. Facebook, in particular, had done great to be able to even grow its revenue higher at 50% - 60% YoY around the 2014 - 2016 after it reached both critical mass and profitability level. This is why taking Facebook as a comparison to Snap would not be quite relevant. As it stands today, Snap can not grow higher than 40% YoY without being unprofitable.

As of the end of last year, we observed that Snap’s P/S ratio stood at 6.04. While it may seem like the stock was slightly undervalued compared to the prior years, it was more of a sign that the market back then had a similar concern to ours when it comes to growth potential. This year, given the major improvements in the platform, we have seen Snap’s P/S climbed back to 11.8 and 13.8 for Q1 and Q2 2019 respectively. Trading at close to its IPO price per share of $17, this could be the right opportunity for more risk-taking short-term traders to somehow come in “at cost” with better unit economics and see how Snap takes advantage of the momentum in Q2. For us as a long-term investor, it would be a very difficult task to value Snap. One thing we know for sure is we still do not feel that Snap is the one to hold.

Conclusion

We think that the lack of strong problem-solving use cases will hurt Snap in the long term, and especially during crunch time when the management has to make the decision where to take the company in order to further its growth. Q2 was exciting for all of us as we are seeing improvements in DAU and advertising revenue. However, we are still under the impression that the trend will not last. As venture capitalists, we have seen technology companies hit boom or bust. In the social network space, there is arguably only one boom, which is Facebook. We stand by our initial thesis that there is not much conviction that: 1) Snap is more than a social media company, 2) Snap is more than just a feature than an app, and 3) Snap will be well-positioned to secure the larger market-share globally and be the next Facebook. Snap will at best be the next Twitter.

