Tourmaline Oil: Management Is Missing An Opportunity

Considering this capital allocation decision and the other opportunities, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

With the challenging quarter, the stock price reached all-time lows and the valuation is becoming attractive.

After the release of its Q2 earnings and the revised free cash flow forecast, Tourmaline's (OTCPK:TRMLF) stock price is now at an all-time low.

The valuation is becoming attractive. But, despite the potential free cash flow and the low leverage, management prioritizes the dividend over share buybacks.

Thus, considering the capital allocation decision and the other opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas industry, I'm still not buying shares.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 earnings

During Q2, production increased by 8% year-over-year and reached 280,547 boe/d.

The lower-than-expected volume is due to low gas prices. Management took the following actions to mitigate this development:

Injection of about 3,000 boe/d of gas into storage at some U.S. hubs.

Deferral of gas production.

Yet, despite an extra C$25 million reduction of the capital program, management confirmed the 2019 production guidance in the range of 295,000 boe/d to 305,000 boe/d. Management expects to catch up with the delayed Q2 production during H2.

Tourmaline seems to put in place a strategy that Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) discussed last year. In the context of lower gas prices during summer, the company is reducing its gas production during the challenging months before boosting its production when prices improve.

NGL production volume was also lower than expected due to several temporary issues. Management now forecasts the liquids production to reach 61,000 boe/d instead of the previous guidance of 66,000 boe/d. But the NGL production forecast beyond Q2 isn't impacted.

Costs stayed stable compared to the previous quarters. I maintain my sustaining cost estimates of C$7.52/boe I detailed in a previous article. The lower realized prices are the cause of the much lower total netback of C$0.55/boe. And with the limited hedging position, hedges improved realized prices by only C$0.48/boe.

Cash flow was C$226.5 million. And with a capital program of C$198.2 million, the free cash flow didn't cover the dividend of C$32.6 million. Thus, the net debt slightly increased compared to the previous quarter. But the leverage is still low. The net debt to TTM cash flow ratio is 1.3x. And even when annualizing the weak Q2 cash flow, the net debt to annualized cash flow ratio stays reasonable at 1.9x.

The valuation becomes attractive

Following the drop in the stock price, the flowing barrel valuation is getting close to C$20,000/boe/d.

In absolute terms, this valuation is cheap. And the company isn't priced at a premium compared to comparable producers like Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF) and ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF).

And if we take into account management's 5-year plan, the market values the company at a 20% free cash flow yield, based on the 2023 forecasted free cash flow. And by that time, the company would be debt-free after having paid a yearly C$131 million dividend.

But considering the volatility of the oil and gas prices, the uncertainty around this forecast is high. Management has already revised twice its 2019 free cash flow forecast over the last couple of quarters.

Also, in the current challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, the market offers other attractive opportunities. For instance, a couple of months ago, I wrote about Crescent Point (CPG) and Peyto. The market offered a 20% free cash flow yield with these producers based on their 2020 expected free cash flow. The comparisons are not perfect as the leverage and the production profiles are different. But the point is to highlight other opportunities exist besides Tourmaline's attractive valuation.

The implications of the revised outlook

In my previous article, I discussed Tourmaline's forecast was optimistic because of management's price assumptions and the modest hedging position. In the meantime, NGL and gas prices didn't improve.

Eventually, management lowered its gas prices assumptions and communicated a reduced free cash flow forecast:

"Given continuing low gas prices at the 2 Canadian hubs as mentioned and the 7 U.S. hubs, and our reduced first half liquids volumes, we have reduced our full-year forecast gas prices and our full-year cash flow estimate to $1.35 billion, down from $1.5 billion we were carrying previously and that really takes into effect Q2 cash flow. The revision still provides $196 million of free cash flow after the planned capital program, so more than sufficient to fund the existing dividend obligation." - Source: Q2 earnings call

This revision follows a previous revision a few months ago. In its November 2018 presentation, Tourmaline had communicated an expected 2019 free cash flow of C$300 million. The table below shows the updated 5-year forecast.

Following Q2 earnings, the stock price reached an all-time low.

As the market seems to undervalue the company, buying back share is an attractive tool as a return to shareholders. But with the increased dividend and the 2019 expected free cash flow, the company can't proceed with meaningful share buybacks without increasing the net debt this year.

With this context, the increased dividend doesn't seem an optimal capital allocation decision. And management doesn't show a preference for share buybacks, even at the current low stock price. During the earnings call, the CFO said:

"Our thinking at the moment is that we will certainly consider small tactical share buybacks over the next little while. We're not willing to significantly lean on our balance sheet. We're very proud of the fact that we accumulated free cash flow over the first half of the year, and we've done so in excess of our dividend payment. And our overall long-term plan is to ensure our capital program, our maintenance and growth component are protected, our dividend is protected and to the extent we have residual free cash flow over and above that then we would be more inclined to systemically buy back a bit of stock, but we will certainly be looking at it very carefully over the short and long period."

Yet, the CFO discussed in the same earnings call:

"Cash flow was less than what market consensus was for the reasons that Brian outlined. So the stock is definitely down today. You're right. We look at it as a great buying opportunity based on all the other fundamental valuation parameters for the company."

I fail to understand the priority of a higher dividend over share buybacks while the CFO estimates the stock price represents "a great buying opportunity". The company doesn't even need to attract institutional investors as the cash flow more than covers the growth capital program and the dividend.

Conclusion

With the lower commodity prices during Q2, including at the U.S. gas hubs, the free cash flow didn't cover the dividend. Management lowered again its 2019 free cash flow forecast. But the long-term picture doesn't change. Thanks to its low costs and its low leverage, the company is still planning to grow its production while paying a dividend and reducing its leverage.

With the challenging short-term results, the stock price reached all-time low levels.

The valuation is becoming attractive. But, as management prioritizes the dividend over share buybacks, and considering the other opportunities, I'm still not buying shares.

