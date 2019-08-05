Guyana Goldfields: Never Buy At The Bottom

While the stock may have bottomed, I believe it's best to avoid the stock until there's confirmation of a new uptrend in place.

While the majority of gold producers have enjoyed exceptional runs the past several months, Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) has been busy trying to hammer out a bottom and more or less treading water. The Gold Juniors Index is up 30% year-to-date, but Guyana Goldfields is still down 25% for the year, and one of the only producers with a negative year-to-date return. Worse, the company continues to remain locked in an intermediate downtrend and is nowhere near out of the woods yet. There is no disputing that the valuation has undoubtedly dropped to levels where the risk is lower than previously, but this still remains a hazardous opportunity.

The companies with the most challenges often trade at extremely low valuations, and this is because smart money usually waits for concrete signs of a turnaround before stepping in. Primero Mining (OTCPK:PPPMF), Allied Nevada Gold, and Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) are three names which traded at head-scratchingly low valuations near their lows, with the first two ending poorly for shareholders, and the latter still stuck in the mud after dropping 88% from its highs. At this time, I believe the best course of action is patience for proof of a turnaround in the technicals and fundamentals, and we do not have either at this juncture.

One of my favorite ways to look for signs of a turnaround in beaten-up stocks is to scan for unusual strength after periods of extreme weakness. The smart money is typically able to sniff out when the dust has settled, and they start accumulating near the lows when they feel the reward has finally significantly outweighed the risk. The first sign of this is persistent strength and a few consecutive weekly closes above the 40-week moving average for a prior laggard. As we can see in the case of Guyana Goldfields, we don't really see any evidence of this currently.

While the stock has rallied up to its 40-week moving average (yellow line), it has not been able to reclaim it yet despite a surge in the Gold Juniors Index (its peer group), and a powerful move higher in gold (GLD). Some investors may point to this price action as clear evidence of a turnaround, but I would consider this the bare minimum we would expect from the stock given the favorable backdrop in gold and the miners the past quarter. From a price only standpoint, we can see that Guyana Goldfields remains in a downtrend with no proof of higher highs and higher lows yet, while the Gold Juniors Index on the right chart has an obvious uptrend in place currently.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what has led to this significant underperformance vs. the sector? The list is long and plagued with poor operational results, but the most glaring issue was the significant downward revision in reserves due to an overstatement in the Feasibility Study. The company's revised Technical Report released in late Q1 shaved nearly 1.7 million ounces off of the Reserves compared to prior estimates. While I am quite confident that we will not see any further downward revisions going forward, one must always be mindful of the cockroach theory.

This theory posits that when a company releases bad news, there may be more negative events yet to be revealed. I would argue that the majority of cockroaches have been exterminated and the company has moved into a proverbial new building when it comes to this theory, but I tend to be much more careful of companies that have a history of grade or block model issues. The Rubicon Minerals (OTCQX:RBYCF) meltdown was one of the more recent examples of this with significant problems at their Phoenix Gold Project in Red Lake. As stated, I would not consider Guyana Goldfields Aurora Gold Project in the same vein as Rubicon's Phoenix Project in terms of complexity, but some discount must be applied for the potential risk.

(Source: Q1 2019 MD&A)

Guyana Goldfields currently has 174 million shares outstanding, and a share price of $1.55, giving the company a current enterprise value of roughly $120 million based on its over $35 million in cash. The company currently has no debt, after paying down the remainder of its debt in the first half of 2019. This $120 million enterprise value is typically reserved for explorers or developers, but it is important to note that these explorers and developers are blemish-free, unlike Guyana Goldfields. There is certainly an argument to be made as Silver Coast Research has that the valuation is cheap here in his recent Guyana Goldfields article, but there is no guarantee that cheap isn't cheap for a reason.

So let's take a look at some operation metrics:

Looking at the below chart of all-in sustaining cash costs [AISC], we can see a steady trend higher in AISC since Q4 2017. All-in sustaining costs came in at $665/oz in Q4 2017, and have since doubled to $1,378/oz in Q1 2019, and $1,323/oz in Q2 2019. These figures are well above the company's cost guidance of $1,175/oz - $1,225/oz, and the company certainly has their work cut out for them to hit the mid-point of this guidance at $1,200/oz.

The fact that the company guided for costs in line with the year-to-date average suggests they'll need a miracle to come in below the top end of $1,225/oz guidance. This is not ideal as it will translate to yet another fiscal year of all-in sustaining costs trending up, and these are from already unambitious levels. If the company had aggressively guided for $1,050/oz - $1,100/oz and came in a little high, this would be a different story. However, missing cost guidance from levels which already place them at inferior levels to nearly all gold producing peers is not ideal.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In terms of production guidance, the company now expects to come in at the low end of its guidance provided in March. The prior mid-point of production guidance was 152,500 ounces for 2019, and it's looking like the company will be lucky to hit 148,000 ounces for the year. This isn't helped by the non-violent 3-day work stoppage in July which will affect the Q3 results. While this work stoppage was not a huge issue as no damage occurred, it did result in more than 22,000 tonnes not being processed.

Based on these operational metrics and no real proof of a path towards improvement, I believe it's hard to justify an investment here. There's no disputing an investor is able to buy a 140,000-ounce producer at an enterprise value of $120 million, but it's not ideal that the company has minuscule margins even with gold's recent rally.

So what is the upside?

The company is working on cost-cutting initiatives, which includes potentially replacing ex-pat employees with the local workforce, as well as diesel and reagent consumption reduction. Guyana Goldfields has outlined a very aggressive plan on their website to reduce costs by nearly 40% heading towards 2022 to below $800/oz all-in sustaining costs. While this would be an exceptional feat and lead to a significant re-valuation if AISC can stay below $1,000/oz, it's also a big bet based on the company's lack of executing as recently as this year. Production is expected to jump to over 200,000 ounces next year, and nearly 250,000 ounces in FY-2022, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to trend lower over the next few years.

The issue is that there's still no evidence of this turnaround. The company has stated that they likely won't meet the mid-point of production guidance and are tracking well ahead of cost guidance as we enter the back half of FY-2019. These numbers look great on paper, but I'm less inclined to give companies the benefit of the doubt until there's proof they are executing on a plan. The first sign of this would be all-in sustaining costs beginning to trend materially lower for two quarters in a row.

(Source: Company Presentation)

There is no question that Guyana Goldfields is a value play with nearly 2.3 million ounces in reserves and a 140,000-ounce annual production profile trading for less than $150 million US. The issue is that this value comes at a risk, and turnaround stories can often drag on and lead to range-bound share prices. This is partly due to a lack of institutions willing to get involved in the stock, and partly due to overhang with many shareholders giving up and selling into any rallies where they can.

While there is certainly the possibility that the share price could double from here over the next two years, it is a medium-risk high-reward play given a history of block model issues, and a lack of execution. The other question an investor has to ask themselves is what is the opportunity cost. If the gold price continues to hold above $1,420/oz and heads towards $1,500/oz, there will be many other gold miners with the potential to double over the next 18 months. Other miners could provide the same upside over the next 18 months with low-risk and no history of issues.

For this reason, a bet on Guyana Goldfields seems premature at this time. One will not catch the bottom using this conservative strategy that I employ, but I've found that catching bottoms is a loser's game. It typically involves betting on the unloved companies with the most issues, and in the mining sector, that can lead to investments being completely wiped out 20% of the time. In my personal experience, the ratio of zeroes vs. the number of companies in the group remains extremely high in the mining sector.

So what would we need to see a turnaround? The technical charts below would provide the first clues:

Looking at a weekly chart of Guyana Goldfields, we can see that the stock has been unable to reclaim its 40-week moving average still. If the company could reclaim its 40-week moving average (blue line) for a few consecutive weeks in a row, this would suggest a potential turnaround finally in place. The next step would be a monthly close above resistance at CAD $1.85. Until this happens, the stock remains in a range which could persist for months.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On the daily chart, we can see the stock has strong resistance at CAD $1.85, and strong support at $0.90. As long as CAD $0.90 is defended on a weekly close; there's a reason to believe the lows are in. However, until we see a monthly close above CAD $1.85, there's no evidence of an uptrend here yet. If a stock is going sideways, I would prefer to have my money in a dividend payer like a Canadian bank where at least I'm being paid to wait. Placing money in a medium-risk stock and not being paid to wait makes little sense to me. If the bulls can get above $1.85 on a monthly close, I would begin to watch the stock closer, but until that happens, I favor leading miners with a history of strong execution above their 200-day moving averages.

(Source:TC2000.com)

Despite the low valuation, I still see Guyana Goldfields as an avoid. If one's investment strategy is geared towards gambling, then I guess Guyana Goldfields is a good bet as it has a roughly symmetric reward to risk; the same you'll get at the casino. However, if one is taking a conservative approach where one only invests in low-risk, high-reward opportunities, I don't see any reason to stick one's neck out here. We've seen no concrete signs of a turnaround in the technical picture, and the company is expected to miss the mark on guidance from a cost standpoint for yet another year. Until all-in sustaining costs begin trending down and the share price firms up and moves into a new uptrend, I believe it's best to be patient. As Baron Rothschild famously said:

"I never buy at the bottom, and I always sell too soon."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.