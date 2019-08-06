Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Falls To A New Low For 2019

Copper is a bellwether commodity as the red metal is a barometer of the health and wellbeing of the global economy. Since China is the world's leading consumer of copper, the price tends to move higher and lower with economic conditions in the Asian nation.

Last week's news that the US will slap a new 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US sent the price of copper to the lowest price in 2019. On Friday, August 2, the price of the base metal slumped by 9.4 cents per pound on the active month September COMEX futures contract. On August 5, China retaliated by devaluing its currency and halting crop imports from the US. Copper fell below its level of technical support at the December 2018 low at $2.5430 to a low at $2.5315 per pound on the active month September futures contract.

Copper reached its most recent high in mid-July when the September futures contract traded to just over $2.80 per pound. The current slide caused shares of copper producers to move to the downside. The stock market has moved lower in the wake of the July Fed meeting and news of the additional tit-for-tat protectionist measures. Copper producers have been hit with a double whammy as the price of the metal has tanked. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading copper-producing company, and the shares slumped to below the $10 level on Monday, August 5.

Trade issues sink the red metal

Industrial metals suffered under the weight of an escalation in the trade dispute between the US and China last week. The price of copper futures on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose to just over the $2.80 per pound level on the nearby September futures contract in mid-July.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX September copper futures highlights, the price collapsed from a high at $2.8030 per pound on July 19 to a low at $2.5315 at the start of this week. Copper fell by 9.7% on the back of the escalation in the trade dispute that weighs on the Chinese economy. At the same time, the Fed rate cut on July 31 did little to support the price of copper.

The stronger dollar and inventories have not helped

Since the US dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including copper, the red metal tends to have an inverse relationship with the greenback. A weaker dollar often provides support for copper and other base metal prices.

The latest Fed rate cut disappointed many market participants as some thought the US central bank would lower the Fed Funds rate by 50 rather than 25 basis points. At the same time, Chairman Powell's press conference injected uncertainty when it comes to the future path of interest rates in the US. While a rate cut should weigh on the value of the US dollar, the move on July 31 did just the opposite.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index made a new high at 98.700 in the aftermath of the move by the Fed. A continuation of dovish central bank policies by the European Central Bank muted the impact of lower US rates and sent the dollar to a new peak. The higher dollar was a bearish factor for the copper market at a time when the escalation of the trade dispute also pushed the price to the downside. The economic slowdown in China is a problem for the copper market, and the Chinese economy continues to suffer more than the US under the environment of tit-for-tat protectionist measures.

At the same, copper inventories in both London Metals Exchange and COMEX warehouses has been rising.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, LME stocks of the base metal have moved steadily higher from under 120,000 metric tons in March to 286,600 tons as of August 2.

Source: LME/COMEX

Inventories on the COMEX division of the CME have increased from just over 30,000 tons to 40,110 tons since mid-June. The increase in stocks is another factor that weighs on the price of the nonferrous metal.

A significant long-term support level looms large

In late December 2018 and early January 2019, the price of copper fell to a low at $2.5430 per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that at a low at $2.5315 per pound, copper on August 5, the red metal fell below its level of technical support, which was the lowest price since June 2017. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in oversold territory on the medium-term chart. However, open interest has been climbing as the price declines, which is a technical validation of the recent bearish price action.

Copper has a history of ugly price moves

Many issues face markets across all asset classes these days. Aside from the escalating trade dispute, the potential for a hard Brexit by the end of October is rising given Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to divorce from the EU with or without an agreement by the deadline. Iran continues to be a problematic nation in the Middle East. As US sanctions choke the economy, the leadership in Teheran continues to threaten critical shipping lanes for crude oil in the Middle East. At the same time, each day, we are coming closer to what could be the most contentious Presidential election in the US in history with the nation divided along political lines. There are more than a few factors that can cause a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes. Copper is a commodity that does not tend to do well in a flight to quality environment in markets.

Source: CQG

Perhaps the most compelling example of copper's performance during risk-off periods came in 2008. As the monthly chart displays, the price of the red metal fell from $4.2160 in mid-2008 to a low at $1.2475 per pound as the global financial crisis gripped markets. The most recent low before August 5 at just under $2.55 per pound came at a time when the stock market in the US corrected during the final quarter of last year.

If we are coming into a period of increasing volatility in markets across all asset classes, the price of copper could be heading appreciably lower.

FCX for the long term on a scale-down basis

I continue to favor copper-producing stocks as I am an optimist. I believe that China and the US will eventually agree to a deal on trade. It is highly unlikely that the Chinese will meet all US demands. However, the world's most populous nation will give some concessions that move the needle on trade, at some point.

With the US election on the horizon, China may wait for the outcome before doing any deal. If negotiators can reach some agreement over the next year, it would be a significant victory for President Trump. He could claim that he fulfilled one of his leading foreign policy pledges from the 2016 election.

The share prices of companies that extract copper from the crust of the earth will move higher and lower with the price of the red metal. The two companies I favor buying on a scale-down basis are Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Freeport-McMoRan. Of the two, I prefer the prospects for FCX.

FCX is a copper producer, but it also explores for and produces gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals as well as oil and gas. The company owns or operates mining properties in North and South America and Indonesia. With a market cap of $14.514 billion, FCX pays a current dividend of 1.87%, which could be in jeopardy if the price of copper suffers a significant downdraft. The stock is highly liquid, with over 19 million shares changing hands each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, FCX shares have traded in a range from $9.47 to $14.68 so far in 2019. At under $10.00 on August 5, the price of the stock was near the low for the year as the price of copper is also near its lowest level since 2017.

I am a buyer of FCX shares on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add on price weakness. Leaving room on the downside is a critical factor given copper's historical price action. While the price fell from $4.2160 in May 2018 to $1.2475 per ounce just seven months later, the red metal came roaring back and exploded to a new high at $4.6495 in 2011. Moreover, the price more than doubled from the low in 2008 by July 2009 as copper volatility can rise to extremely high levels.

If trade and other issues are going to push the price of copper through its support level over the coming days and weeks, I will be buying FCX shares. While I may have to sit on the position and suffer mark-to-market losses, in the long-run, I believe the company offers incredible value as one of the leading copper producers in the world. At the same time, China's economy may be slowing, but growth remains positive. In Q2, the Chinese GDP grew by 6.2%. Nominal growth in the world's second-largest economy was still above the level when GDP was growing at a double-digit pace. China will continue to consume lots of copper, and that should keep a bid under the red metal over the coming months and years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.