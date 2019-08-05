Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa

In 2015, when Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) introduced the Dash Button, I was skeptical of the premise behind the product. For anyone who doesn’t know, the button is a small Wi-Fi device that allows customers to place an order for a specific product. It also has a hook and double-sided tape so it can be placed where the product is in the customer’s home. Near the time of the product’s release, the Director of Amazon Dash, Daniel Rausch said, “Dash is a super accessible, practical, useful way to smarten up their homes, and that’s the kind of reaction we’ve had from customers in the U.S.” With a bright future, and a way to get users to buy repeatedly, the Dash button seems like an innovation that makes sense. As of August 31, the physical Dash button is dead. What is the company thinking?

Dash back to the beginning

After the Dash Button was released, I wrote an article suggesting this product could spell trouble for companies from Costco to Walmart (NYSE: WMT). There were two problems that seemed obvious at the time. First, since the button orders only one product, customers have less incentive to look through other products on Amazon. Second, an order for one item theoretically increases the company’s fulfillment costs, unless these sales create incremental revenue.

(Source: “Amazon Introduces Dash Button for Instant Ordering”)

After the product was on the market, Rausch indicated the Dash Button was well received. He said, “across the U.S. two orders are placed via its Dash Buttons every minute, with order rates increasing by three times in the past two months.” With such a seemingly strong reception, what happened? Did Amazon realize the costs of these little buttons outweighed the benefit? Did the advancement of the Amazon Echo lineup make the buttons obsolete? The truth is probably a little bit of both.

Why did Dash have to die?

Amazon is killing off the physical Dash buttons and customers won’t be able to place orders through these gadgets after August 31. At one point, the company said the buttons would work, “so long as the public keeps using them.” However, that decision changed as apparently the company didn’t want to keep dealing with these orders.

One reviewer said, “I’m going to miss the convenience and satisfaction of having a real button to push every week.” On the flip side, an article by Engadget concluded the death of the Dash button wasn’t that big of a deal. The main thrust was, “it’s all too easy to simply ask Alexa to send us something from Amazon. As such, we don’t really need the buttons to instantly order the likes of instant coffee, toilet paper, underwear, popcorn or razors any longer.”

To be clear, Amazon is essentially making the Dash button a virtual option instead of a physical piece of hardware. Customers may not realize it, but they already have a list of their buttons on their account.

As the user of two Dash buttons myself, these devices have been convenient and saved my family the frustration of running out of items. The elimination of these buttons means two things. One, I no longer feel locked in to buying these items from Amazon. Two, I will need to figure out a new way to avoid running out of these products.

Killing the button means shoppers may start to look around

Amazon said that it has sold “millions” of Dash buttons and the potential consequence of their discontinuance is likely more competition. As an example, I used one of my Dash Buttons to re-order laundry detergent. It has been convenient, because the button hangs right next to the washing machine, so I can see if I need to order when I’m using the product. Now that I can no longer use the Dash Button to order, I need to figure out where to buy detergent from.

I expect this will be a similar exercise re-created all over the world, so it makes sense to see what I might do. One option is to pick up detergent as part of our weekly grocery trip. However, the grocery store is traditionally more expensive than other options. Another option is I could continue ordering detergent from Amazon. However, if I’m going to look at options, I might as well see what Walmart and Target have to offer.

Let’s see what this quick comparison-shopping trip yields.

Company Amazon Target Walmart Tide Pureclean 2 – 50 oz. bottles $15.99 $14.99 $15.97

(Source: Amazon, Target, and Walmart prices for product)

Of course, the comparison isn’t quite so simple. Customers could choose Amazon's Subscribe and Save option to reorder on a schedule at the discounted price of $15.19. In addition, either Target or Walmart have the product in store, and it can be picked up today.

Amazon is taking a risk, assuming customers will continue to buy from the company, when it has essentially created a challenge that didn’t exist prior to this announcement. Both Target and Walmart offer free store pickup, and Walmart said it expects, “NextDay delivery from Walmart.com should reach 75% of the U.S. population by year’s end.” It seems possible that Amazon could be hurt by the death of the Dash, yet the company believes it has a silver bullet to combat this risk.

An Echo heard around the world

It’s certainly no secret that Amazon is pushing its Echo lineup. According to research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Amazon’s leadership in the U.S. smart speaker market massive.

(Source: Smart Speaker Market Sales)

At of the end of last year, Amazon held about 70% of the domestic smart speaker market, with Google Home at 24% and the Apple HomePod at about 6%. This is a key factor explaining why Amazon believes the physical Dash Button is no longer necessary. Users can make purchases via their virtual Dash Buttons on their Echo Show, on mobile, or on the Internet. If users don’t require the “feel” of a virtual button, they can use voice ordering as well.

(Source: Amazon Dash on Echo Show)

With millions of Echo devices in use, Amazon wants to make voice and touch ordering so commonplace that customers don’t even think about the experience. At present, users seem to primarily use their smart speaker for music, getting the weather, and asking questions. Shopping or placing orders falls to the 13th most popular use of the devices.

(Source: MarketWatch Smart Speaker Use)

During 2018, the global smart speaker market reached about 98 million units. By the end of 2019, this business is expected to balloon to 164 million units, representing 67% annual growth. The global intelligent virtual assistant market, which reached $2.3 billion in 2018 is expected to grow to $19.6 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 35%.

Amazon’s decision to kill off the physical Dash Button seems more like a strategic move to expand customer’s options. The top use of smart speakers is to listen to music. Amazon’s Echo lineup is partially designed to drive Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions. As users search for information or do basic research, Amazon has a chance of pulling searches away from traditional methods like Google. As Alexa becomes integrated further into vehicles, requests for directions or traffic information could go through Amazon’s servers. Though smart home commands rank just above voice shopping, both seem to be nascent uses of smart speakers. The end game for Amazon, is to kill off the single use Dash Button, hoping users replace these buttons with an Alexa device to do far more business with the company.

Amazon in the future

By killing off the useful little Dash Buttons, Amazon is signaling to investors that it wants to shift further from being an online retailer. The company’s Online store sales eclipsed $31 billion last quarter. Amazon believes the introduction of One Day shipping was a big contributing factor to its product sales growth. However, if we look at the fastest growth pieces of Amazon, we can see services becoming more important than physical sales over the long-term.

First, total service sales equaled $27.5 billion last quarter, which represented more than 43% of the company’s overall revenue. Second, the fastest growing sectors were Amazon Web Services (AWS) at 37% annual growth, Subscription Services at 39% annual growth, and Other (aka advertising) at 37% growth. These three businesses made up more than a quarter of Amazon’s sales last quarter. The best part for investors, is these businesses have a more consistent run rate than online or physical stores. In addition, these businesses generally have far better margins than its Online stores.

Amazon is going to need consistent fast growth with strong margins to satisfy investors. At present, the shares trade at a forward P/E of about 77, with this number dropping to just under 54 in 2020. There are risks with these estimated P/E ratios. Over the last 90 days, analysts have trimmed estimates for 2019 and 2020 by 13.2% and 11.6% respectively. In addition, 2019 through 2020 EPS growth is expected to leap by 43%, which seems like a high bar to jump over.

Killing off the physical Dash Button likely cuts down on some fulfillment expenses for the company. It forces users to look at other options, but those sales could return to Amazon, along with more, if customers choose an Echo device. The shares have fallen more than 10% since the last earnings report, as investors try to digest the direction of the company. Less physical sales, and more high-margin recurring business, is the future of Amazon. Investors who can dash to that conclusion, may find today’s decline was a perfect buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.