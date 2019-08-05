Forescout: Another Cybersecurity Company With Lots Of Potential

Forescout revenue growth will appear to have revenue growth deceleration due to the introduction of SaaS and also an 8-figure contract signed last year.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) is yet another in a long list of software security companies. The company’s claim to fame is an agentless approach to device visibility and control for not only IT devices, but IoT and now operational technology (OP).

Forescout is well-positioned to capitalize on mergers and acquisitions where companies are absorbing large quantities of unknown devices into their network, and also government clients that have political mandates such as Comply-to-Connect and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM).

While I like Forescout’s technology and I believe that the company’s stock price is undervalued, there are negative factors that prevent me from giving this company the thumb’s up. Forescout fails the Rule of 40. To make matters worse, the company has significant SG&A expenses, and this puts the company at a disadvantage relative to its peers.

SLowing Revenue Growth

I also expect that revenue growth will appear to be slowing down this year and analysts will be downgrading. There are two reasons. The first is that a large “8-figure” contract was signed in the previous year Q2 and that won’t be repeated this Q2. In fact, guidance for this Q2 is for 14% revenue growth compared to 35% last year. The second reason is that Forescout is initiating a transformation into a SaaS company and that will affect the company accounting, with potentially fewer revenues recognized. For all of the above reasons, I am giving Forescout a neutral rating.

Competition

Forescout’s main strength is in the area of device visibility, the ability to scan an entire enterprise network, identify every device and monitor for threats in real-time. This can be set up and performed very quickly with no modifications or shutdown of the network required. Although Forescout has been doing this for some time, the competition is fierce and there are many cybersecurity companies now chasing this market.

Meanwhile, Forecast is well behind the competition with its cloud-delivered offerings and is just now starting to ramp up with a SaaS model. I suspect this late entry is the reason behind the board shakeup with the chairman stepping aside and two new board members appointed. I believe that the company president’s job will be next up for grabs as he fumbled the Q2 guidance by counting revenue that has been pushed out until later this year (if at all). He is not working from the SaaS playbook which is extremely cautious with guidance i.e. not counting revenue that is not guaranteed.

Relative Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis and on the belief that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

Note: For those readers that have been following my articles, I have made two changes to the vertical axis:

The calculation is inverted i.e. numerator is the denominator and vice versa. Forward gross profit is used instead of forward revenues. The forward gross profit is calculated as follows:

Next Year’s Estimated Sales * Gross Margin TTM

The gross margin is assumed to be the same in the future as it is in the most recent trailing twelve months.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database and the most recent gross margin TTM. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates as opposed to historical data is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be on the conservative side. Keep this in mind when looking at the plot as the forward growth will probably be less than you may expect.

I use a linear best-fit trendline. As sales growth goes up, the EV tends to go up and gross profit/EV declines. The trendline was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trendline to be undervalued, while stocks lying under the trendline are overvalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Forescout is sitting well above the trendline, suggesting that its forward gross profits / EV are higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Forescout is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps software companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth: The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit: I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

Revenue Growth

Forescout had revenue growth of 29.6% for the most recent twelve months, decreasing from approximately 38% less than one year ago. Note that revenue growth can be quite lumpy due to the fact that Forescout sells perpetual licenses and has some fairly substantial customer wins with uncertain timing. Therefore, you shouldn’t read too much into the declining revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Forescout has a free cash flow margin TTM of -3.6%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Forescout

Forescout's YoY revenue growth was 29.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -3.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 29.6% - 3.6% = 26%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that Forescout has work to do in order to balance growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, I want to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, Forescout is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of Forescout, the SG&A expense is 101% of the total revenues. The company is spending more on SG&A than it is taking in with revenues.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

I have developed a new scatterplot that shows forward operating income / EV versus forward sales growth for all of the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The forward operating income for my purposes is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Forward Gross Profit - SG&A Expense TTM

The forward SG&A expense is assumed to be the same as the SG&A expense for the most recent twelve months.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

I am showing this new scatterplot so that the reader can see how high-growth stocks (right side of the graph) tend to have no or slightly negative operating income. Below approximately 10% revenue growth (left side of the graph), one can start to see the stock value emerge.

From the above plot, you can see what the effect of the SG&A expense has on operating income for Forescout. The operating income is negative and well below its peers. This company either needs to improve revenue growth dramatically without increasing sales and marketing expenses or needs to cut sales and marketing expenses without impacting revenue growth. Neither option seems practical. Therefore, it appears to me that Forescout is not competitive relative to its peers.

Summary

Forescout is a software security company that provides an agentless approach to device visibility and control for not only IT devices, but IoT and now OP. The market for this type of product is strong but so is the competition. My fear is that Forescout will not grow revenue this year nearly as fast as last year due to the lumpy nature of large contracts and the introduction of a SaaS business model. The stock appears to be undervalued relative to its SaaS peers. However, Forescout fails the Rule of 40 and the large SG&A expense makes it less competitive financially. For these reasons, I have given Forescout a neutral rating.

