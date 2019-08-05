Campbell Soup - Divestments Completed, Focus On The Operations

It seems that the divestment process has now ended and investors and management can focus on the core operations.

Campbell Soup is selling the last part of its international business at a price which is a little lower than hoped for.

Campbell Soup (CPB) has finally closed a much anticipated deal, as it is selling Arnott's and the remainder of the international division in a $2.2 billion deal. Including the proceeds from the recently announced divestiture of Kelsen, the entire international business sold for $2.5 billion. That number is a little lower than rumours suggested as Campbell remains quite a leveraged business following this deal, while it still has to deliver on growth in the quarters to come.

Deal Terms

As mentioned above, Campbell Soup has reached a deal to sell the international division (excluding Kelsen) for $2.2 billion to investment firm KKR. Of interest in the press release is the comment that net proceeds, including the divestiture of Campbell Fresh, amount to $3 billion. As the deal for Campbell Fresh was pegged at $565 million, that makes for gross proceeds of $3.06 billion, suggesting that Campbell has incurred relatively few transaction related costs in relation to the divestitures.

Campbell announced that the divested activities under the current transaction, that is Arnott's and Campbell International, involves 3,800 employees who combined generated $885 million in revenues in the past twelve months. This suggests that a 2.5 times sales multiple has been paid for the activities.

Updating The Thesis

Just a few weeks ago I last looked at Campbell Soup after it announced the divestiture of Kelsen, the Danish cookies business, to Ferrero in a $300 million deal. The divestment of Kelsen means that $157 million in annual sales would be leaving the door, as management announced that the remaining international business might be sold soon.

This deal followed the divestment of the Fresh unit in April of this year which followed the sale of the Bolthouse farm unit. The Fresh unit, including Bolthouse, is a much larger business with $970 million in sales. Despite the greater sales number, the valuations were much lower as a result of the losses reported. That divestment is now followed by Kelsen and the remainder of the international business, combined generating over a billion in sales on top of that.

With the divestment now being a thing of the past, Campbell can focus solely snacks & meals and the beverage business, as notably the snack & meals business got a big boost last year when the company acquired Snyder's-Lance.

The Pro-Forma Business

To keep track of the purchase of Snyder's-Lance and the numerous divestments taken place over the past year, Campbell has conveniently reported pro-forma numbers for the continued operations. In June, the company reported third-quarter results for the continuing operations with revenues totaling $2.18 billion on which the company reported adjusted EBIT of $316 million.

Note that the current fiscal year ended late July, as the results are obviously not reported just yet. For this year, the company sees sales at $9.1 billion from continuing operations on which it expects to report adjusted EBIT of $1.40 billion, and adjusted earnings of $2.50-$2.55 per share. It is important to look at the definition of the continuing operations as it seems to include the international operations.

The company ended the third quarter with $9.1 billion in net debt, as this did not include the proceeds for the divestment of the Fresh segment, Kelsen and the international operations, of course. With net proceeds now reported at $3.0 billion, net debt will fall to $6.1 billion. That is slightly disappointing after rumours hit the markets in recent months that the entire international segment could be sold at $3.0 billion. It now turns out that the entire international business sold for $2.5 billion.

With pro-forma sales following the entire sale of the international business falling to about $8 billion, and adjusted EBIT falling to $1.25 billion, we can construct the pro-forma earnings numbers. With interest rates of 4-5% on $6.1 billion in net debt, I peg interest expenses at around $275 million. Working with a 25% tax rate, net earnings come in at $731 million, resulting in earnings coming in around $2.40-$2.50 per share given that there are 301 million shares outstanding.

Assuming D&A charges equal to each unit of the business, I see pro-forma EBITDA at around $1.65 billion, for a 3.7 times leverage ratio.

Remaining Cautious

With proceeds of the sale of the international business falling roughly half a billion short compared to expectations, or about $1.70 per share, it is difficult to become very excited about the company. Trading at $42 and pegging pro-forma earnings power at $2.40-$2.50 per share, earnings multiples of 17 times look reasonable. Note that organic growth is pretty much non-existing and leverage ratios of 3.7 are quite high. If we add the questionable track record in terms of M&A and other capital allocation strategies of recent years, I continue to be very reserved about the prospects of the shares from here.

I continue to be cautious on the shares as I consider them to be fairly valued at best at current times, unless Campbell is able to demonstrate on real organic growth in the quarters to come, or could surprise the market in another way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.