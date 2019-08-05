AMD: Primed And Ready

AMD is forecasted to reach 43% gross margins in Q3 and is on the path to 50% gross margins.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) continues to hit a lot of road bumps on the path to taking market share in the semiconductor space, but the company is now primed and ready for revenue expansion. The stock sell-off last week on the account of disappointing revenue guidance and more tariff talks shouldn't alter an already bullish investment thesis.

Another False Start

For Q2, AMD reported revenues that slightly beat estimates for a 13% decline from $1.76 billion last year. The company earned $0.08 inline with analyst estimates.

The biggest issue was the guidance cut for the current quarter. AMD was expecting a big revenue boost of up to 18%, but the company cut expectations to revenues in the $1.80 billion range for Q3.

Analysts were up at $1.95 billion for Q3 and another $2.25 billion for Q4 based on AMD guiding with the Q1 report to $4.3 billion in 2H revenues. Those numbers have been cut to $1.81 billion and $2.15 billion for a 2H revenue total now down to only $3.95 billion.

This false start was due to weakness in the game console market while the weakness last year was due to GPU sales collapsing in the blockchain segment. Regardless, progress is being made in the segments that matter such as servers where gross margins are above 50%.

So despite the lumpy revenue trends, gross margins have constantly grown YoY including the 4 percentage point in Q2. The forecast for Q3 is another big step forward to 43%.

Source: AMD Q2'19 presentation

The profit picture is dramatically improved with these higher margins. Remember that the other sector stocks generate average gross margins around 60% so AMD has a long ramp higher.

My previous article hit on the 50% margin goal in the 50th year of AMD. At a $10 billion revenue base, a 50% gross margin naturally generates $5 billion in gross profits. Operating expense down to 25% from current levels of 30% generate a $2.5 billion operating margin.

The company would have limited interest expenses once generating these type of operating margins. AMD's current debt around $1 billion could be wiped out via cash flows so the chip company would generate an EPS of up to $2 depending on the effective tax rate. An effective tax rate of 15% would generate an EPS of $1.75.

Investors complaining about AMD not making much in the way of profits need to grasp that the operating margins are poised for this 20% leap. The Q2 net income of $92 million was only an operating margin in the 7% range. Revenue growth plus explosive margin expansion completely alters the profit picture.

Primed

Over the next 5 quarters, AMD is positioned for a period of revenue growth that exceeds 25%. From Q4'19 to Q3'20, the chip company is positioned to generate revenues of $8.35 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Over the last year, AMD has only generated revenues of $5.87 billion. The net impact is an additional $2.5 billion in annual revenues.

In the process of this year, AMD is producing 7nm chips that are on par, if not better than ones on the market from competitors like Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). The company projects a total addressable market in their core markets in the $70+ billion range and the analyst forecasts AMD only capturing ~10% of these markets.

Source: AMD May presentation

This is the prime reason AMD is poised to grow revenues by a quick 42% by Q3'20, but also why one has to be bullish on the stock beyond these initial growth targets. Don't forget, revenue growth is further magnified by the significant margin expansion.

Just the data center market alone offers a TAM of up to $29 billion in 2021. If AMD captures 20% of the market and just released Rome chips warrant such market share, the chip company would boast revenues of $5.8 billion from this category alone.

The server market is a prime example of how AMD could see market share go from the millions to the billions in a matter of quarters.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is AMD continues to make progress towards significant market share gains despite the road bumps. Additional trade wars remain problematic for any semiconductor company, but this company is primed and ready to overcome any headwinds.

AMD has an easy path to 2020 or 2021 revenues of $10 billion and an EPS of $1.75. The stock at $29.50 is a reasonable 17x those EPS estimates and a prime reason the stock isn't as expensive as most investors perceive.

