GoPro Sinks On Blurry 2020 Picture

With so much of total sales coming from one single camera, the risks to 2020 financial results are high as we approach a crucial product refresh.

GoPro stock sold off sharply after earnings, despite an improved 2019 outlook and the miss to second quarter expectations being narrow.

The sharp drop in GoPro's (GPRO) share price, lower by as much as 17% at one point during the Friday session, would have suggested a disastrous 2Q19 earnings report. But I think the quarterly results and increased guidance for the full year, disclosed after the closing bell on August 1, were far from it.

True, the San Mateo-based company delivered an all-around miss, its first since 2017. But I don't think the minimal gap to expectations was necessarily behind the sharp selloff.

Before addressing what I believe to be the real issue at hand, let's briefly look at the top line results of the quarter.

A quiet quarter of sales

Revenues of $292.4 million grew 3% YOY, but by a more encouraging 9% once sales are adjusted for the discontinued aerial business. Just as I predicted in my earnings preview, units sold increased at a very timid pace, not surprisingly so given the upcoming product refresh (more on this later) that probably discouraged shoppers from reaching for their wallets in the Spring - and will likely have the same effect in 3Q19.

What I believe was responsible for top line results that fell slightly short of expectations was deceleration in ASP growth to about 2% from 8% last quarter (neither figure adjusted for the drone division shutdown), due to the unexpected revenue mix tilt towards the cheaper Hero 7 Silver and White models.

I had been curious to see if robust demand for the more expensive Hero 7 Black device seen recently would repeat in the second quarter, helping to drive average prices substantially higher. It looks like it did not, at least not to the same extent, judging by modest unit sales that were supported in great part by the lower-end gadgets.

The problem: uncertainty

GoPro continues to execute fairly well, with revenue growth remaining afloat even at the very end of the product refresh cycle and margins improving consistently YOY (see graph above, on the right). The problem, in my view, is that GoPro will have to reinvent itself once again in the Fall, and the success of the brand new lineup of cameras will dictate whether the company will have a robust or pitiful 2020 - worth noting, over tougher 2019 comps.

To illustrate, the Hero 7 Black appears to have been a hit with action camera enthusiasts - the result of "its market leading durability, versatility and revolutionary video stabilization," according to management. But the device, representing a whopping 85% of total camera revenues in 2Q19, will likely be replaced soon. The model transition adds uncertainty to future results, a scenario that probably justifies the stock's very low next year P/E of 10.2x.

I continue to find GPRO a risky and speculative proposition, even though the company is in much better footing than it had been one or two years ago. As I mentioned previously, GoPro's lack of revenue diversification "makes the over-dependence of Apple (AAPL) on iPhone sales look like child's play."

For this reason, I prefer not to bet on the stock of a one-trick pony company, even at rock-bottom valuations.

