Last week, President Trump slapped a new round of tariffs on the Chinese. After his trade negotiators returned from China, frustration over the progress of the talks led to the latest move. At the same time, the President was not shy in criticizing the Federal Reserve over the 25-basis points reduction in the Fed Funds rate at the July FOMC meeting. He had hoped the central bank would cut the rate by 50 basis points. One of the leading reasons for lowering interest rates has been uncertainty over the trade dispute and the slowing Chinese economy. Therefore, the move to impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US kills two birds with one stone. The escalation of protectionism puts more pressure on China and the US central bank.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a significant exporter of wheat. China is the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people. The Asian country has been a massive the trade dispute will likely cause more retaliatory measures from Beijing. Since the grain markets are in the crosshairs of the trade war, the prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat slumped when President Trump announced the latest tariffs.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:JJG) reflects the price action in the agricultural commodities that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

More tariffs after China balks on a promise to buy agricultural products

At the G20 summit in late June, Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to restart trade negotiations. As part of the attempt to get talks back on track, China promised to purchase significant quantities of US agricultural products.

Last week, the US negotiating team returned from a visit to China for the first round of talks. On August 1, after hearing from the negotiators, President Trump decided to up the ante by slapping a new round of 10% tariffs on China as progress did not meet his expectations. Moreover, the President grew frustrated as China has not kept its promise to purchase US agricultural commodities. President Trump tweeted:

Source: Twitter

The statement that "more recently, China agreed to buy agricultural product from the US, in large quantities, but did not do so" caused selling in the leading grain futures markets as they move into the end of the growing season and the 2019 harvest approaches. At the same time, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US have been supportive of crop growth.

On Monday, August 5, the Chinese retaliated by weakening the yuan and halting crop imports. The temperature rose in the trade way between the two nations.

Beans decline

The price of soybeans slumped to the lowest prices since May last week. The oilseed has been one of the commodities directly in the crosshairs of the trade dispute. In past years, China purchases one-quarter of the US annual crop. With one out of every four bushels of US output not going to China these days, soybean farmers face another challenging season in 2019. Moreover, the outbreak of African swine fever in China and surrounding nations decreased the demand for animal feed. Since soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed, the reduction in the global hog population has weighed on the price of soybean futures.

Source: CQG

The chart of new-crop November soybean futures highlights the decline in the price of the oilseed from $9.365 per bushel in mid-July to below the $8.70 level on August 5.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into oversold territory on the daily chart. Open interest at 626,520 contracts as of August 2 was at close to the lowest level since July 2017. The critical level of technical support for the November bean futures stands at the mid-May 2019 low at $8.1550 per bushel.

Corn tests $4.00 per bushel

The price of new-crop December corn futures declined alongside the soybeans.

Source: CQG

The chart of December futures illustrates the drop from $4.6475 on July 15 to under the $4.15 per bushel level by August 5 after trading down to the $4 level. December futures were trading at $4.125 on Monday, which was close to the lowest price since late May. Just as in the beans, price momentum and relative strength display a short-term oversold condition. However, open interest at 1.813 million contracts as of August 2 was steady. The support level for the new-crop corn futures contract is at the May 2019 low at $3.6375 per bushel.

Wheat slips

Since the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and beans, the escalation of the trade dispute weighed more heavily on those futures market than on the wheat market over the past weeks. However, the price of the grain that is the primary ingredient in bread also slipped to the downside.

Source: CQG

September CBOT wheat futures fell from a peak at $5.5725 on June 27 to trade below $4.90 per bushel on August 5. Price momentum on the daily wheat chart is in oversold territory, but relative strength displays a neutral condition. Open interest at 404,733 contracts has been rising over the recent sessions.

In an ongoing sign of bearish price pressure for the wheat market, the KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread was at around a 69 cents premium for the KCBT wheat as of August 2. The spread remains at a significant discount along the forward curve, which tells us that wheat consumers in the US remain on the sidelines when it comes to hedging future requirements. Most break manufacturers in the US price their wheat using the KCBT price. The long-term historical norm for the spread has been at between a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT wheat. The substantial discount means that consumers have no concerns when it comes to the futures price or availability of wheat. Wheat is currently a bearish sign for the price of the grain could turn suddenly bullish if consumers scramble to lock-in prices. However, the stability of the price of wheat since 2012 has led to apathy when it comes to hedging. Moreover, contango or the forward premium in the wheat market makes hedging futures requirements expensive and has led buyers to make purchases on a hand-to-mouth basis.

JJG is a grain ETN product

As the 2019 harvest season approaches, the next significant event for the grain markets will be the August 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the US Department of Agriculture. As of the start of August, the price action is telling us that there will be enough corn, soybeans, and wheat to meet the global requirements.

The trade issue and protectionist policies distort the prices of agricultural products. While a shortage of beans could emerge in China, the US is likely to experience rising inventories and glut conditions. However, each quarter, the world's population grows by approximately 20 million people. Each day, more people require more grains, which is a primary source of nutrition. The gradual increase in the demand side of the fundamental equations for the soybean, corn, and wheat markets means that base prices are likely to continue to rise over time. Therefore, buying during periods of downdrafts in prices and taking profits on rallies could be the optimal approach to these markets.

The most direct route for a risk position in the three leading grains is via the futures and futures options offered by the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium family of grain ETF's offer individual products that track the price of the three futures market. CORN, SOYB, and WEAT do an excellent job when it comes to short-term price volatility.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product is a diversified instrument that follows the price action in the overall grain sector. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JJG has net assets of $29.48 million and trades an average of 7,000 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. Grain prices have slumped since June, and the JJG ETN has tracked the sector.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, JJG fell from $50.39 per share on June 17 to $45.16 on August 5, a decline of over 10%. Market participants looking for long exposure to grain prices that do not venture into the futures market or employ the individual corn, soybean, and wheat ETFs, can use JJG as a tool to trade or participate in the price action in the grain sector.

Trade issues and favorable weather conditions are pushing the prices of the grains lower as we approach the 2019 harvest season. The demand side of the fundamental equation in these markets suggest that buying price weakness and taking profits on rallies could be the optimal approach to the grain sector of the commodities market. And, while the trade landscape between the US and China continues to deteriorate, at this point any shock is likely to come on the upside as the market is prepared for a prolonged trade and perhaps even a currency war between the two nations.