Revolve: Strong Growth Momentum Despite The Trade War Headwind

The escalating trade war brings transitional costs to RVLV, but the impact of tariffs can be mitigated in the long run.

The strong consumer spending in the US helps boost net sales in the second quarter of 2019.

Since the IPO in early June, the stock price of Revolve (RVLV) has been experiencing huge volatility. In the first two weeks since the IPO, investors' money flooded into this stock, driving the price up to $47 per share. Since then, the value declined and now the price seems to stay in a range between $33 and $38 per share.

RVLV's second-quarter earnings call for FY19 is scheduled to take place on Aug 8, 2019. With the earnings release around the corner, how should investors set their expectations? Besides, how will the escalating trade war and US macroeconomic development impact RVLV's performance in the future?

Data by YCharts

Business Analysis

RVLV has two business segments called REVOLVE and FORWARD. The REVOLVE segment consists primarily of emerging third-party brands, owned brands, and some established third-party brands, while the FORWARD segment consists primarily of established third-party brands. Due to differences in the product mix, the average order value in the REVOLVE segment is typically lower, but the profit margin is higher.

During the past year, RVLV has been seeing a double-digit increase in net sales in the REVOLVE segment and a 5-10% decline in net sales generated from the FORWARD segment. According to management's comments, such a trend is expected to continue throughout 2019, which helps boost RVLV's profit margin. Furthermore, within the REVOLVE segment, there is a favorable increase in the mix of sales related to RVLV's owned brands, which carry a higher gross margin than that of its third-party brands.

As the total sales of RVLV keep increasing, the shift in segment mix is favorable for net income growth in the long run.

Macro Factors

1. Consumer Spending

According to data released by the Commerce Department in late July, the US GDP rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, significantly lower than the 3.1% growth rate in the first quarter. Although business and residential investments slump due to tariffs and slowing global demand, consumer spending roared back in the second quarter, rising at a 4.3% rate, helping lift growth.

As the fashion retailer for Millennials and Gen-Z consumers, RVLV is well positioned to benefit from this trend. The growth in consumer spending in the second quarter of 2019 is a strong macro force that helps boost RVLV's net sales in the same time period.

2. Trade War

After the latest round of China-US trade talks in Shanghai, Trump threatened that starting from September 1, a new 10% tariff will be imposed on $300 billion worth of products imported from China. According to Chad Brown, a trade analyst at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, what really sets this list of products apart from all of the earlier tariffs is they are basically all consumer goods including clothing, toys, and iPhones.

If the new tariff takes effect, fashion retailers like RVLV will face a difficult situation. They either have to increase prices or see the profit margins hurt. In the long run, RVLV should be able to mitigate the impact of tariffs by moving its manufacturing businesses to countries like Thailand and Vietnam, but the transitional cost is inevitable.

Valuation Analysis

In the online retail business, RVLV's competitors include Farfetch (FTCH) and Shopbop. Shopbop is a subsidiary of Amazon (AMZN), while FTCH filed for IPO in 2018. Currently, the P/E ratio of RVLV is 121 with the expected growth rate from 20% to 40%. FTCH is currently traded at $19.49, while it posts negative earnings of -$0.35 per share as of March 2019. The P/E ratio of AMZN is 76.98 with the expected earnings growth rate of around 21.74%.

Compared with FTCH, RVLV is a less risky investment by delivering stable positive earnings. Compared with AMZN, RVLV has a higher P/E ratio, but it also represents the stronger potential for future growth. The second-quarter earnings in early August should not disappoint investors. Although the escalating trade war puts pressure on RVLV's price, in the long run, it will be able to navigate the shifting tariff landscape. At the current price of $33.57, investors are recommended to buy RVLV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.