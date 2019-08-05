Artis: Buybacks Were Just What The Doctor Ordered

We still see 30% total returns over the next 24 months.

We have been extremely bullish on Artis REIT on account of its core value and management focused on the right measures.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) has been one where we have been pounding the table for an upside move. The management team after slashing the distribution got the strategy right and was focused on getting the units to fair value. The plan has been put into place for some time now but we are finally beginning to see it flow to the bottom line. We breakdown what is finally beginning to have an impact and how investors should play this REIT.

Q2-2019

Artis surprised even its fans this quarter by delivering solid top line growth that translated into a 12.5% growth in funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials Press Release

Recall that Artis has slashed the distribution previously because it was exceeding its AFFO (although the distribution was still covered by FFO), in 2018. This quarter the 27 cents of AFFO (with rounding) was almost good enough again to pay the distribution at the old rate. NOI growth always compounds when translated to FFO and AFFO as interest costs don't move much in the short term. But Artis did have higher interest costs as its debt was resetting higher over the past 12 months. So how did Artis manage to deliver such a strong increase in FFO and AFFO?

They did so because of the large reduction in units outstanding.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials

Artis has bought back 12 million units so far since the buyback was initialized.

Source: Artis Investor Presentation Q2-2019

The FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the weighted average units, while the actual units outstanding as of today are even lower.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials

Buybacks did stop after Q2-2019 but management mentioned on the conference call that they wanted to get additional property sales in before resuming.

Jonathan Kelcher- TD Analyst Okay. And then just lastly, it looks like you’ve slowed down the share buybacks post Q2. Can you maybe give us your thoughts on how you’re looking at that right now? Jim Green Sure. So that was just getting up about the level where we wanted to cap off the debt. So deliberately, we did slow down the unit buybacks. We’ll resume as we close some more sales and get our debt down a little bit, but we didn’t want it to get too much higher and get anybody fussing over the debt levels.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 transcript

Strong performance in all segments

Artis is a diversified REIT with a heavy weighting towards the office segment. This quarter we saw all segments show good growth but US Industrial was particularly impressive and fired off a 12% increase in NOI.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials

Artis also has a large internally developed pipeline in this segment coming into the market over the next couple of years.

Source: Artis Investor Presentation Q2-2019

One other area we actively monitor is the differential between in-place rents and current market rents on what leases are coming up for renewal. We see the current profile as positive and 2019 should be the eye of the hurricane for Artis.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials

What to expect in Q3-2019

Artis should continue to realize its fair value for the rest of its portfolio sales as planned. It is possible that Artis will be a little stingy with the buyback and that is fair as that dry powder is best reserved for market panics. Artis should also get some help on its unhedged variable rate mortgages as the Fed has already cut interest rates once.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials

The bulk of the variable rate mortgages are on the US side and should immediately start seeing lower interest rate payments.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 Financials

Conclusion

Artis remains an exceptional value trading at a big NAV discount to a conservative NAV with management trying their best to realize the fair value.

Source: Artis Investor Presentation Q2-2019

This might happen sooner as the special committee has been actively exploring options.

Jenny Ma Thanks. Good afternoon. Just wondering if you can give us any update or color on what the Special Committee has been up to and whether or not you’ve been fielding a lot of incoming calls or had conversations about maybe different strategies of how you want to take the REIT? Armin Martens None of us in this room are on the Special Committee. We talked about it earlier, and I was reminded that I’m not a spokesperson for the Special Committee and can’t give any – make – give any comments there. And all I can do is assure you that in the event we have anything most important to announce, they will disclose it to the public immediately. Jim Green They have been busy, but that’s about all we can say, I guess. Jenny Ma So presumably, they’ve met a few times since the announcement. Jim Green Yes.

Source: Artis Q2-2019 transcript

Paradoxically a sale is most likely if Artis REIT units fall back rather than inch forward. In any case, Artis REIT offers an exceptional value in this market, although the distribution rate is not exactly high-yield. We would continue to accumulate the shares on any pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARESF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



