Naver: Unlocking The Sum Of The Parts Discount

SotP valuation (ex-Naver Pay and Webtoon) implies an upside of as much as 34.5%.

Following the recent Naver Pay spinoff announcement, expect significant upside in Korea’s search engine giant Naver's (OTCPK:NHNCF) shares. Despite the hefty outperformance this year, I firmly believe there is further room for the stock to run.

Multiple price levers underpin this premise, including Naver's core business' improving fundamentals, the spin-off of Naver Pay, and an increase in capital return to shareholders.

At current prices, I do not think the market has properly accounted for these tailwinds - a Sum-of-the-Parts valuation (excluding Naver Pay and Webtoon) implies a further upside of 19.5% from current share price levels. Including Naver Pay and Webtoon, there could be as much as 34.5% upside from here.

Count Out the Core

Naver Corp. reported 2Q19 operating profit of KRW 128.3 billion (-48.8% y/y), considerably behind consensus estimates of KRW 163.7 billion. The lower than expected net operating profit results were attributed to exchange rate drivers, which led to a hike in LINE’s net operating loss. Additionally, the company increased its operating expenses (+34.9% y/y) due to the reshuffling of mobile ads, Naver Webtoon marketing spending, and Naver Pay Rewards Program.

Digging a bit deeper, there were a number of key positives. The operating results of Naver Core (ex-LINE business), driven by the re-acceleration of the business platform, posted (i.e., search ads) revenue growth of 17.1% y/y. In addition, the company also posted stronger display ad revenues, and higher transactional value on Naver Pay. Its management cited improved efficiency gains as one of the primary performance drivers, as artificial intelligence (AI) technology was applied to its core ad products. It looks like Naver’s investments in research & development are gradually starting to yield results and lends credibility to the growth story. Further, the company expects to increase its ad rates on its impression-based mobile ads starting September this year, which is supportive of higher ad revenues in the remaining months of the year.

Another positive is that the worst seems to be behind LINE’s financial performance. Naver expects to pare down LINE’s operating losses with ad and payment business growing at a rapid clip, and its LINE Pay related marketing costs look to have peaked in 2Q19.

Naver Pay Spin-off is a Key Catalyst

On July 24, Naver Corp. announced that it would spin-off its Naver Pay division to establish a new entity, Naver Financial. The new entity will launch on November 1 following Board approval.

The key overhang seems to be Naver Pay's weaker growth initiatives, especially when compared to its closest rival, KAKAO Pay. Whereas Naver Pay is the dominant online payment option in Korea, with more than 10 million users, investors are disappointed by the lack of meaningfully disruptive services in comparison.

The planned spin-off should alleviate these concerns, as Naver Pay can pursue these growth initiatives as a separate entity, with the additional backing of Mirae Asset Daewoo. Naver Pay plans to acquire a financial business license in the future to expand its services in the following areas such as supporting SME merchants and providing financial benefits for users of Naver Shopping, boosting offline transactions, and new services such as the recommendation of financial products. This bodes well for Naver Corp. as it provides them a long-term growth option on the fintech industry, which is expected to be a global growth engine in the coming years.

Mirae Asset Daewoo is expected to chip in with more than KRW 500 billion in the new entity. The external investment of Mirae Asset Daewoo should help highlight the true value of Naver Pay as a fintech business, and should spur the revaluation of Naver Pay with the long run target being an IPO. On the other hand, the value of other subsidiaries will likely be in the spotlight going forward, with expectations of sustainable growth and spin-offs in other segments.

Possibility of Higher Dividends

When asked about their capital allocation policy, management said that they are proactively reviewing a suitable course of action to enhance shareholder return. Its current policy is for a maximum 30% payout of free cash flow.

Based on its FY 2018 financials, dividends are pegged at 9% of free cash flow, which equates to a mere 7% payout ratio. Going forward, the payout ratio could improve off a low base and with management’s newfound focus on shareholder return.

Sum of the Parts Valuation

Based on an SotP valuation, the current share price of Naver Corp. trades at a 19.5% discount to fair value. A major chunk of the SotP valuation is derived from Naver Core. The valuation from Naver's money-losing businesses such as Naver Pay, Naver Webtoon, and V-Live were not included here due to the relative size as well as the lack of available data.

Below is the summary of the Sum of the Parts valuation and the corresponding assumptions:

Company Valuation (in KRW) Notes Naver Core 19.5 trillion Assumes recovery in ads and business platform segments with FY19 net profit of KRW 929.4 billion at target PE ratio of 21X based on peer comps. Line Business 6.3 trillion Based on the market cap of KRW 9.2 trillion as of 2 August 2019. Add: Net Cash 420 billion 30% discount Add: Treasury shares 1.8 trillion 30% discount Total Net Asset Value 28.02 trillion NAV per share 169,818 Upside (ex- Naver Pay and Webtoon) 19.5%

Source: Company Data, Personal Estimates

Subsidiaries that could be added later on Valuation (in KRW) Notes Naver Pay 2.3 trillion Based on the recent inflow of investment into Payco of KRW 735 billion Naver Webtoon 1.4 trillion Based on value per monthly active users (KRW 24,000) of China Literature Total incremental value 3.7 trillion NAV Value (including Naver Pay and Webtoon) 31.72 trillion Upside 35.4%

Source: Company Data, Personal Estimates

As discussed above, the Naver Pay spin-off should alert investors to the underlying value of Naver's subsidiaries. Back of the envelope calculations implies an incremental value of KRW 3.7 trillion on Naver Pay and Naver Webtoon, or a total Naver valuation of KRW 31.72 trillion, representing further upside of 35.4%.

Conclusion

Along with a long-term rebound in Naver's core business, the spin-off of the Naver Pay division should re-rate Naver's stock. An SotP valuation of the core business suggests 19.5% upside from current levels, but accounting for Naver Pay and Webtoon, there could be as much as 35.4% upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NHNCF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.