nVent Electric To Acquire Eldon For Global Growth Initiative

nVent Electric (NVT) announced it has agreed to acquire Eldon for $130 million.

Eldon operates as a manufacturer of metal enclosures for industrial, electronic, and data and telecommunication gear.

NVT is acquiring Eldon to increase its geographic footprint as it seeks to serve larger customers on a global scale.

Target Company

Madrid, Spain-based Eldon was founded in 1922 to develop and manufacture metal enclosures for industrial, electronic, and data and telecommunication equipment. Management is headed by CEO Fredrik Wikström.

Below is an overview video of the Eldon CLICK-IN technology:

Source: Eldon

Eldon’s primary offerings include floor-standing enclosures, wall-mounted enclosures, terminal boxes, human-machine interfaces, thermal management, cable management, general accessories, and power distribution solutions.

The company's major customers include:

Bystronic Glass

Nijhuis Industries

Avinor

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Statistics Market Research Consulting, the global electrical enclosure market was valued at $5.8 billion in 20017 and is projected to reach nearly $10.9 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the focus on connected cities in developing regions, rising demand from the renewable energy sector, stiffening safety and process regulations, and increased cost of industrial maintenance operations.

Major vendors that manufacture electrical enclosures include:

ABB (ABB)

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ (AZZ)

Eaton (ETN)

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Fibox

General Electric (GE)

Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM.A)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

nVent disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $130 million in cash.

Eldon’s 2018 revenues were approximately $90 million, so nVent will pay a Price/Sales multiple of around 1.44x.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2019, nVent had $25.3 million in cash and equivalents and $1.9 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.04 billion was long-term debt.

Given its cash position, NVT will fund the acquisition through additional debt, which management said it will prioritize future cash flow use to repay.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $40.2 million.

In the past 12 months, NVT’s stock price has fallen 24.4% vs. the U.S. Electrical industry’s drop of 7.4% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 1.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been negative in three of the last six quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven and now at a one-year low, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

nVent is acquiring Eldon to expand its geographic footprint in the EU.

Management expects the deal to be ‘accretive within 12 months and to generate returns exceeding our weighted average cost of capital within 2 to 3 years.

As NVT CEO Beth Wozniak stated in the deal announcement,

Eldon is a great fit for nVent. The combination of Eldon and our enclosures business will strengthen our ability to quickly respond to customers around the world and provide advanced and flexible solutions.

The deal appears to be reasonably priced, as an NYU Stern basket of publicly held comparables in January 2019 showed a Price/Sales multiple of 1.79x for Electrical Equipment companies.

With the acquisition, nVent hopes to be able to serve larger customers with a global footprint.

Although management is adding debt to close the acquisition, the deal makes strategic sense as long as NVT can generate the expected benefits and pay down debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.