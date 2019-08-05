To Be, Or Not To Be, That Is The Question

Will the ultimate gauge of them all follow through soon, too?

10-year yields are en route to make record lows, inflation expectations are sinking, and the 3-month/10-year spread is back deep in negative territory.

Each of the three most powerful men in the financial world made sounds that grate on investors' ears.

Following two months of almost non-stop rallying markets, the past week might become an inflection point.

The Only Way Is (Was)...???

Over three decades ago, the British pop singer Yazz had a semi-hit called "The only way is up", and part of its lyrics suggest (investors?...) to "Hold on (Hold on) ooh, ooh, aah... The only way is up, baby!".

Until early last week, this seems like a very reasonable advice when it comes to the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) that broke a record almost on a daily basis over the past two months.

But then came Powell (rate cut/monetary policy), Mnuchin (another round of trade negotiations with China), and Trump (more tariffs starting September), and the trio of the most powerful men (financially/market wise) on the planet was a bit too much for the main indices to digest.

Data by YCharts

So where does that leave us now?

Monetary Policy

Before the last FOMC, the market priced in between 2-3 rate cuts inside 2019.

Following the FOMC decision, and the press conference held by Powell, the market leaned (for a moment or two) towards only two rate cuts.

Then, President Trump started to tweet, and within a blink of an eye, the market is now pricing in 3-4 more 25 bps Fed rate cuts by the end of 2020 with a terminal rate of 1.25%.

One thing is certain: Tariffs are a way easier, and surely more flexible, monetary policy tool than even eight rate cuts a year (during each and every FOMC meeting).

Don't believe me? Take a look at the below chart showing you how quickly the extremely loosened financial conditions have tightened shortly after Trump's tweets.

What the Fed has been trying to do for years, with very little success, Trump managed to do in a matter of seconds...

10-Year Yields

US 10-year yields (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF) are now at the lowest level they've been since November 2016 and are just a half a percentage point above the all-time low reached that year.

As a matter of fact, from a purely technical perspective, the 10-year yields just closed the 2016 elections night gap.

While technical trading may explain some of the swiftness of the recent moves, this quick and sharp u-turn has a lot to do with fundamentals too.

Inflation

Longer-term inflation (TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP) expectations have fallen the most over the past two trading days since 2016, based on the 5-year/5-year forward break-even rates, i.e. what are the inflation expectations for the next five years starting five years from now.

Falling oil (OIL, USO) prices are also contributing their fair share in starting to pull inflation expectations lower.

Yield Curve/Spreads

US Treasury Yields (IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, SHV, SHY) have lost so much ground in a matter of only nine months (since their November 2018 highs) that the unthinkable (digging new lows) is now within reach.

Here's the change in yields (in basis points) of various periods, along the yield curve, since the November 2019 peaks till now:

3-Month: 2.41% ---> 2.09% (-32 bps)

1-Year: 2.74% ---> 1.90% (-84 bps)

2-Year: 2.98% ---> 1.73% (-125 bps)

3-Year: 3.05% ---> 1.67% (-138 bps)

5-Year: 3.09% ---> 1.67% (-142 bps)

10-Year: 3.24% ---> 1.88% (-136 bps)

30-Year: 3.46% ---> 2.42% (-104 bps)

We now have negative bond yields (in the following countries) through:

50 years: Germany (EWG), Switzerland (EWL)

20 years: Denmark (EDEN), the Netherlands (EWN)

10 years: Japan (EWJ, DXJ), Austria (EWO), Finland (EFNL), Sweden (EWD), France (EWQ), Belgium (EWK)

9 years: Ireland (EIRL)

7 years: Spain (EWP)

6 years: Portugal (PGAL)

1 year: Italy (EWI)

For a second, it looked like the Fed had successfully fought the inverted 3-month/10-year yield curve spread, as traders ramped up expectations for deep rate cuts and subsequent longer-term growth. Nonetheless, after the Fed disappointed and Trump promised additional tariffs, that optimism has evaporated completely.

The 3m/10yr spread is now en route towards a new negative record.

When it comes to the yield curve, it seems like "To Be, Or Not To Be, That Is The Question".

Will the yield curve continue to invert only at the shorter-end of it (up to 5 years) or will the inversion spread into longer-term periods?

From William Shakespeare's Hamlet, let's finish up with Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot.

Waiting for "Godot"

Waiting for Godot is a play in which two characters, Vladimir (aka Didi) and Estragon (aka Gogo), wait for the arrival of someone named Godot who actually never arrives...

Everybody is now watching the ultimate gauge, 10-year/2-year spread, wondering whether this historically-reliable recession indicator will soon be flashing red, too?

Data by YCharts

Waiting for Godot? Waiting for the Gauge!

However, unlike Godot, the 2yr/10yr gauge may arrive, perhaps sooner than many market participants have estimated only few days ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.