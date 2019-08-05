Tesla Trade War Troubles

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) were starting to level off recently after the company's bad second quarter report. However, things took a turn for the worst last week for the name and US markets after President Trump tweeted that another round of tariffs against China were likely coming soon. Unfortunately, this puts Tesla in a very precarious situation given the company's current growth plans.

It was just a couple of months ago that Tesla along with a number of other names were rejected in their attempts to get certain tariffs waived. Tesla was looking to get a waiver in regards to the computer that's the brain of the Model 3. Additionally, the company was pushing the US government to exempt a key supplier's request, one that was for the building of touchscreen controls for the Model 3. Tesla has warned that increased tariffs will raise vehicle costs and thus harm efforts to be profitable. These facts, combined with the larger than expected Q2 loss, have pushed yearly non-GAAP EPS estimates to new lows as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Of course, the larger issue for Tesla currently is that it is building a gigafactory in Shanghai, one that is expected to start production of the Model 3 in the next couple of months. The initial plan is for this factory to produce 3,000 units per week, which would represent 30% of Model 3 output, assuming Fremont goes to 7,000 units per week as well. Could the Chinese government use this factory as a weapon in the trade war? It's certainly possible.

The other major part here is that China is currently Tesla's second largest sales market, with the company obviously hoping sales soar there once the Shanghai gigafactory is online. We saw what happened last year with Apple (AAPL) in China over trade war concerns, as iPhone sales dropped and the company badly missed its revenue numbers for the December 2018 period.

The other major part of this whole situation that's concerning for Tesla is the stronger dollar, especially against the Chinese Yuan, which broke the 7 level on Sunday night. With around $690 million in revenues booked in China in Q2, a loss of even a couple of percent in the Yuan could equal tens of millions in revenue headwinds from that country alone. Just take a look at the table below, showing dollar strength over the past few months.

(Source: cnbc.com currency page, seen here)

Tesla reported almost $2.87 billion in revenues outside the US in the latest quarter, and that number could rise in the current period as the company depletes its Model 3 backlog to right hand drive markets. At an average currency decline of 3% sequentially, that would essentially reduce Q2's top line number by more than $85 million. That doesn't seem like much for a company looking to regain the $7 billion quarterly revenue rate, but when you are also discounting units and providing free supercharging again it makes it that much harder to get your bottom line into the green.

Tesla shares are down about 2.5% in early Monday trading, basically mirroring US market losses as China trade war concerns are increasing. As the company looks to get its Shanghai gigafactory up and running, higher tariffs and government fighting are not a welcome development. Throw in the stronger US dollar, and the company's financials will be hurt even more. Shares at this point are just a few dollars above their 50-day moving average as seen below, and if they lose that key technical level we could see another leg down.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

