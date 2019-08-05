GE Requires More Patience, But Progress Has Been Made

GE (GE) reported second quarter earnings last week and now that the first half of the year is in the books for the company, it's an appropriate time to do a full evaluation of where the business stands. The stock has been trading in a relatively muted fashion, despite an impressive January performance, with the valuation failing to be highly attractive. Significant risks are still ahead of the company, namely the Q3 goodwill and asset review, but I believe the progress made YTD under CEO Larry Culp sets the stage for an interesting 2020 and it makes the case for this stock to be investable in twelve months' time.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Organic Growth Back Again?

In order to make an investment in GE, I feel that shareholders have to set a high bar for earnings rather than a low one or the stock's performance will only end up disappointing them. All things considered in this report, organic growth at GE looks healthy. First, organic orders were +4% on a YOY basis, with the Industrial segment at +7%. The Industrial segment seems to be of the utmost importance to investors and, as such, we'll look at the free cash flow profile. Here, it's really the working capital management and level of capital expenditure that are dragging down industrial free cash flow.

While GE remarks that the 1H 19 industrial FCF is ahead of their prior FY outlook, it's still not anywhere near where investors want it to be. Additionally, it's not easy to lower capex as a high portion of this is likely maintenance capex, as opposed to growth, so the company is left with the task of implementing a solution to improve working capital management.

Source: Investor Presentation

Within that, the company notes that higher accounts receivable and inventory offset accounts payable and the associated progress they had been making with working capital management, as a whole. These are really difficult items to project properly, given the lack of visibility as it relates to the timing of both revenue recognition, short-term costs, the management of those costs, as well as when the company chooses to make short-term payments. I think if management can show an improvement on both a sequential and YOY basis to improve working capital as it relates to Industrial free cash flow, they'll be in a significantly better position to return value to shareholders.

The company also has a massive $396 billion backlog, which has grown 11% on a YOY basis. That's nothing short of the perfect symbol of demand and so long as GE can continue to take cost out and boost productivity, they'll be able to take projects out of the backlog and realize the associated revenue. That revenue will help the company over time to hit their leverage targets, for which they're making good progress on. The company has targeted <2.5x Industrial debt/EBITDA and <4x GE Capital debt/equity. It's quite interesting for leverage targets to be presented this way, but GE is also not your run of the mill stock. Rather, it's a massive corporation with several unique operating parts.

I thought GE's watch list for the quarter was rather interesting. This includes trade/tariffs, the 737 MAX, lower interest rates, and annual insurance & goodwill testing in Q3 2019. I'll start with the latter because I believe that in the present standing for investors this creates the largest outright risk. This testing will include the decision of whether or not to recognize an impairment on goodwill or assets. We can look back to last year for what a potential worst case scenario looks like. GE recognized a $22 billion goodwill impairment charge following the Q3 testing, which resulted in a $22.8 billion loss for the quarter. This was the single largest impairment across all domestic publicly-traded companies in nearly a decade.

GE has about one-sixth of its assets as goodwill, a sum that after Q2 2019 earnings amounts to $52.2 billion. That's also down by nearly $6 billion just since YE 2018. To say there's not scope for a large impairment in Q3 is to be blind to a potential grievous risk factor. There's even actions that in the normal scope of reorganization prompts a goodwill impairment, that investors need to be cognizant of. For example, during Q2 the company realigned Grid Solutions' equipment and services with its Renewable Energy operations which resulted in a $700 million goodwill impairment. Goodwill in Q2 2018 was at $82.5 billion, which is absolutely staggering to consider.

Moving forward, it's really the drag that the Power segment is creating on the rest of the business that's preventing it from being a truly profitable enterprise. Out of the company's seven segments, this one ranks last in terms of performance. For an operation that had $4.9 billion in orders, translating into $4.7 billion in revenues, the segment margin was a meager 2.5%. Take a look at the profitability of other segments, namely Aviation and healthcare. The company has double-digit profit margins in the high teens and have posted revenue growth in both of these segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

We can even observe the latter three segments: Oil & Gas, GE Capital, and Corporate. I'll exclude the latter since this represents corporate overhead costs rather than an outright platform for revenue generation. Despite the lower sequential variance, liquidity at GE Capital has improved and that entity is making material progress. GE Capital has made progress in simplification, namely reducing the asset base (ex-liquidity) by $19 billion since CEO Culp took over. Further simplification of this business will be met with confidence by investors. Meanwhile, Oil & Gas has benefited from higher YTD prices for crude oil, which has led to a double-digit growth rate in revenues and a double-digit growth rate in orders. Assuming no major volatility in crude oil prices and subsequent sustained downside in pricing, orders will continue to grow and revenue will follow suit. I'm largely not worried about this segment for the time being.

Source: Investor Presentation

I believe the reality here is that until Q3 earnings have passed and investors know the status of the current goodwill balance and what other assets might need to be impaired to reflect true worth, the focus of institutional investors is going to be on the underperforming Power division. Next, the cash inflow of nearly $20 billion stemming from the sale of GE Biopharma, will help to build up additional liquidity and provide the company with the capital it needs to make strategic investments in the parts of the business they already excel at. That's going to take time, but I'm excited to watch it unfold and prospective shareholders should take particular note of that. Additionally, there will continue to believe that productivity and cost cutting actions are running their course to create a healthier, more profitable company in future quarters.

Tread Lightly Into Q3

With substantial risk factors still at hand and the stock trading sideways for nearly the last six months, as January was a significantly positive month for it, investors have to ask themselves what will pick this stock up out of its lull. I believe it goes back to the key factors we've been discussing, namely the performance of the power division and less than severe impairments. However, I believe more is needed than just the business itself to start performing and that's a path to a higher dividend and a commitment from management to put shareholders first after Industrial free cash flow improves materially and the hardest cost cuts are behind the company.

The rotation of an investor base can be quite brutal for a stock price, as I'm sure many of the readers here on Seeking Alpha have experienced. The stock now yields next to nothing at a meager 0.40%, which doesn't do anything for a current income-minded investor base that may try to build a portfolio of blue chip stocks across a diversified number of sectors. When GE cut its dividend to $0.01/quarter last October, they did so to save $3.9 billion in outflows. The company simply couldn't afford to hemorrhage any more losses and the cut, while somewhat expected by the analyst community, caused an automatic rotation of the investor base.

I think what's important to recognize here is that shareholders will receive higher payouts in the future, but as to when exactly that'll happen is uncertain. I'd say it's at least two years before the dividend can start to be competitive on a market-wide basis and before buybacks start to actually enhance the total return for shareholders. This is a long-term holding for many and provided CEO Culp and the management team make the difficult short-term decisions to enhance the company, then consistency in returns will follow.

From a valuation perspective, the guidance given of 2019 EPS of $0.55-$0.65, if hit, represents a stock trading at a forward multiple of 18.2x to 15.4x, depending on whether the company reports at the high end or the low end. In the context of the broader market, let alone Dow stocks, that's not all that expensive. In my opinion, it's not a reason to push investors away, but I don't think it's exactly cheap enough to invite an incremental bid in. That's what I think you're getting with the stock today and thus why it's been trading in a range-bound manner with a relatively flat moving average for the last six to seven months.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

I believe the worst is behind us with GE's stock, however the potential for a further goodwill impairment and/or asset write-down, as well as further weakness in performance from the power segment still has many investors on the sidelines. We have yet to lap the 92% dividend cut that shareholders experienced last October, so I think there will be much more visibility with respect to the stock, the return potential, and the state of the business following the Q3 earnings report. For now, I'm on the sidelines until I see a convicting factor present itself one way or the other.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.