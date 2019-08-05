Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever

But after WWDC, I remain a huge Apple bull. They are better prepared for the future than anyone else.

At the same time the iPhone cash cannon has slowed, they are also upping their Opex and Capex spends for new services. The net result is the demolition of margins.

Though well off last quarter's pace, this was also the second quarter of large buybacks and digging into their cash pile with a backhoe.

Apple had its second quarter in a row of down earnings YoY. A third may be on the way.

Tim Cook Dances Between the Raindrops

People save cash for a rainy day, and so do companies. It is raining as hard as it has in many years in Cupertino. So what did Apple buy with $17.6 billion out of its cash pile? They bought a bridge to the next phase. They bought patience from Wall Street. Patience while they transition from a business model built entirely around hardware sales to one with a mix of hardware sales and services. - Me

Three months ago, I dubbed the Apple (AAPL) March quarter the Wall Street Quarter:

Keep people focused on the growing revenue and high margins from services with the March event.

Accelerate buybacks to mask a bit of the drastic decline in YoY EPS growth.

Did it work? You tell me. Apple stock between reports:

For a company whose net income was down -16% YoY in the previous quarter, with ugly guidance as well, I'd say that's pretty good.

In the June quarter, Apple slowed down the buybacks considerably from March's torrid tempo, but they were still on a pretty rapid pace. How it's shaken out in 2019:

As you can see, they went at about half the pace they did in the March quarter.

[If they keep going at March quarter's pace,] net cash would dip below $100 billion for the first time since 2011, before the cash return program began. Do you think there may be a few headlines about that? Not worth it. - Me

Apple finished the quarter, after buybacks, dividends and $10 billion in net income, with net cash at $102 billion.

Just above a hundred. They are managing this transitional period so well, it will be taught in business schools for years to come.

Zero Net Cash

Much has been made of the exchange in Apple's February 2018 earnings call regarding Apple's cash holdings. CFO Luca Maestri:

Tax reform will allow us to pursue a more optimal capital structure for our company. Our current net cash position is $163 billion and given the increased financial and operational flexibility from the access to our foreign cash, we are targeting to become approximately net cash neutral over time.

This is what's known to longtime Apple followers as Classic Apple Bullshit. If zero net cash were the actual goal, Apple could declare a special dividend and be done quickly, or buyback like they did in the March quarter every quarter, and be done by mid-2020.

But that's not what's happening. Apple is using its cash tactically.

What happened at the dawn of 2018 was that Apple saw units were way down on the iPhone X, but they had saved their financials with a one-time price increase lever pull. Even if they could maintain the new inflated price for the flagship in 2018-2019, units would likely continue to decline as upgrade cycles lengthened and carrier "subsidies" (which were actually 2-year loans at a decent rate) declined. So, they gave themselves some flexibility if they needed it. And they did.

In the first four quarters of the road to zero net cash, they only averaged returning $7.9 billion per quarter, which would take until 2024 to finish up at that rate. But then, the December guidance miss happened.

In the December quarter, we learned the iPhone XR/S was a flop in China and Europe, for a variety of reasons including exchange rates, and that this would be the first fiscal year without income growth in some time. At the same time, Apple's fast-growing services and wearables segments were not mature enough to pick up the slack. Apple had even slowed down buybacks considerably in the December quarter, only repurchasing about 27 million shares, less than one-sixth of the shares purchased in the subsequent March quarter. Net cash rose that quarter back up to $130B as 2019 broke.

What drove Apple's decision to accelerate the buyback program in 2019 was not the 2017 tax bill but distracting everyone from their January downward guidance, and this chart:

The acceleration of buybacks had the effect of keeping that yellow column from dipping too low in March and June, and the same for the current September quarter, which usually has the first 2-3 weeks of new iPhone sales in it.

So, Apple needed a bridge to get them from January when they issued their downward guidance, to reporting in October. At that point, they will have a new iPhone already in the wild, and all the new services will be turned on, or very close to it. So far, this bridge costs $28 billion, about 22% of their net cash at the end of December, and likely more to come.

Prediction: if Apple gets those columns back in healthy positive territory, they will magically forget about getting net cash to zero. That was never the goal. But they will continue to keep that option open if starts raining again. It's why you save money in the first place.

The Quarter

Yes, Tim, we know. You have services. Apple press release

For years, everyone said Apple's top line was too dependent on the iPhone, and they are getting their wish, the result of falling iPhone revenue and growth everywhere else. The June quarter saw iPhone dip below half of net sales for the first time in a long time:

So, while the iPhone's importance declines, everything else is growing nicely, especially services and wearables.

(That giant wearables number is Apple Watch gaining momentum and the very popular AirPods.)

So, there is definitely a clear path to where they want to be if they can successfully launch these new services and grow the segment even faster in FY 2020.

In the meanwhile, of the last 3, only the June quarter saw increased YoY revenue, and just slightly. But Apple has also been spending a ton of money on building out the new services and paying for exclusive content. The net result of flattish revenues coupled with increased OpEx and CapEx is the demolition of Apple's fabled margins in the last 2 quarters.

Gross margins held up much better due to the high services margins being a bigger slice of the pie. Things could be a lot better. But...

This is how Wall Street reacted to net income down -13% YoY. Tim Cook dances between the raindrops.

The Two Big Risks

Both the big risks for Apple come from the same place: Washington, DC.

The first is macroeconomic. Tariff Man is back, though for how long, it's impossible to tell. As much as any company, Apple has mastered the international supply chain, keeping its inventories at impossibly low levels until 2018, as we will see in the next section.

But Tariff Man has brought an airhorn to Apple's finely-tuned symphony. We have already seen the effects with Apple's decision to move Mac Pro assembly out of Texas when they could not receive a tariff exemption for some of its parts. If Tariff Man goes through with his September 10%-on-everything threat, this will obviously have an effect on Apple pricing or margins in the US.

But also, like many American companies who sell to the rest of the world, Apple is getting killed by a strong dollar. Currency effects shaved 3% off YoY revenue growth or $1.5 billion. Ouch.

The irony of Tariff Man's frequent complaints about the strong dollar is that it is his own the beggar-thy-neighbor policies that are driving other economies into the dirt, plummeting interest rates into negative territory everywhere, and keeping the dollar strong. Cutting everyone else off at the knees does not make you any taller. Who'd have thought it? Well me, and most economists.

The second threat is regulatory. There seems to be an appetite at DOJ and both parties in Congress to do something about "Big Tech". I'll deal with this more fully below, but I don't think Apple's exposure here is as bad as the others. That being said, there are definitely those out there looking for a pound of flesh, so the tail risk is real.

I'm also pretty confident that Tim and CFO Jeff Williams already have Plans B, C, and D for both of these.

Dude, You Are Like the Prince of Darkness. Lighten Up.

There was good news in the quarter, and the 1% revenue growth did allow Luca to trill, "June quarrterr rrecorrd rrevenue." I missed that.

But beyond the vocal stylings of their Italian CFO, there were some other important nuggets in the report besides services and wearables, mostly from Greater China, the source of much of the December and March quarters' deficits.

Apple pulled levers like they have never before and it showed. Despite all the negative YoY growth rates, these are better than the March quarter. Nowhere was this more evident than with the trade-in program, which as I explained makes Apple more profit, not less on each sale due to the high resale value of refurbished iPhones.

But more to the point, without currency effects, China was back to YoY growth, though still down almost -6% on operating income with exchange.

The other bit of good news regards inventories. Prior to 2018, Apple had highly unusual inventory efficiency, with typically under a week of inventory outstanding in most quarters. That's insane for a company the size of Apple.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, in the last two iPhone cycles, Apple badly misread demand, more so in this FY. To be clear, even that peak in September 2018 is still well below any one of their competitors, it's just very bad for them. In any event, it seems like they are on the road to getting back to under 10 days consistently.

September Quarter Guidance and Beyond

Tim and Luca were very obviously mortified by their December quarter guidance miss after years of being on-target, so I would not count on it happening again. This is key guidance, as the September quarter contains the first 2-3 weeks of new iPhone sales, so we get a clue to what Apple thinks is about to happen.

Let's look at that chart Apple would like to distract us from again but add both midpoint and best-case guidance scenarios for the September quarter.

Under even the best-case scenario, net income is down almost -5%, so they clearly don't think the 2019 iPhone is going to be a surprise hit.

Where it gets interesting is, of course, the yellow column, EPS. I've modeled the June quarter rate of buybacks for the "Mid" scenario and the March quarter rate for "Best". As you can see, if they want to dump another $17-19B (stock price dependent) out of net cash, taking it down to $83-85B total, they can show YoY EPS growth again with $2.99 for the quarter.

Do you think the stock may pop if they do that?

But even if they don't go hog wild with buybacks, those negative columns keep getting shorter, a testament to growth in wearables and services, and Tim Cook's lever-pulling.

The September quarter will be the last quarter without all the new services, so we should start seeing some big YoY improvements over the already large growth rates there. But remember that all the services come with a 1-month trial, so they won't all be fully up and earning until next March quarter. For the remaining services, Apple is still guiding to "This Fall" for launch, which in Applespeak usually means closer to New Year's than Labor Day.

Why I Remain an Absurd Apple Bull Despite It All

Good fortune. Pexels

I will do my best to remain brief here, but there's a lot to it. Here's my copy-paste list:

They have the best product development process. They have the best leadership. They have the best corporate organization. They are the only mega-cap who sees privacy and security as a differentiator and marketable feature, not as a cost-center. While the sum of their parts is impressive, the Apple ecosystem makes it so much more. Custom silicon for their devices. The Unix microkernel makes rolling out new OSes a relatively easy process. Apple is a tech company, a consumer discretionary company, and a luxury lifestyle brand. Who else? They have the best customers. They have the best customer service.

I'm happy to address any of the others in the comments, but I want to focus on Items 4-7.

Item 4. There is a storm brewing for the tech mega-caps here and in Europe. Privacy, security, and market concentration are coming under intense scrutiny. On top of that, the US President is locked in a Twitter feud with Twitter (TWTR), Apple, Facebook (FB), and he seems determined to bring Jeff Bezos and Amazon (AMZN) to heel.

This is bad news for all these companies. Apple shares the same sort of risk as others, more so from Tariff Man's trade policies, but they will largely find themselves immune from the scrutiny regarding privacy and security.

Years ago, Apple took stock of the growing consumer services market, led by Google (GOOGL) and Facebook, and as usual did not look to compete directly with the established leaders, but rather looked for what Apple's unique contribution to the market would be, and how that would benefit the user experience.

Unless they began collecting data on their customers at scale, they were never going to be able to compete. Even then, their ability to compete would be hampered by the head start their competitors had on them. Apple decided that its advantage would be not to engage in the massive data collection of its competitors. In typical fashion, they designed a variety of hardware and software technologies to protect privacy and limit data collection to themselves and third parties, and this has been an increasing part of their marketing pitch.

Similarly, each iteration of Apple's hardware and software increase both the physical security of their hardware, as well as the security of their customers' data. No one else is as focused on consumer security as Apple. By contrast, Android is a security nightmare, with a highly fragmented user base using years-old software full of security holes. The only Android phone that receives regular security updates is Google's own Pixel, which sells poorly.

Certainly, the recent revelations regarding Siri recordings was a very bad misstep, but this has been the exception rather than the rule with Apple. The same cannot be said for Facebook, Google, or Amazon.

Item 5. I am going to channel the spirit of Steve Jobs at the 2007 iPhone intro.

Ask yourself, how much are the following companies are worth:

A mobile device manufacturer with about $126B in net sales the past 3 quarters, which captures anywhere from 80-110% of total worldwide smartphone and tablet profits, depending on the quarter.

An internet services company with about $34B in net sales the last 3 quarters, up over 50% in the last 2 years.

A computer company with about $19B in net sales the past 3 quarters.

A company who can generate $42B in profits over 3 bad quarters.

A retail company with 506 eye-popping stores in the best locations worldwide that are always packed.

One of the world's largest fabless chip designers.

The biggest watch company in the world.

The biggest headphone company in the world.

A company with so much cash flow, that there's nothing else to do with it but return it to shareholders.

A company that owns Apple's brand, logos, trademarks, and IP.

The Big Reveal: They're all the same company! [massive applause]

But that's just the base. The value-added is how this all works together. As a standalone product, perhaps Spotify (SPOT) is better than Apple Music for many people. But Apple Music is not a standalone product. It is deeply embedded into all their OSes, and as such can work in ways that Spotify can't.

This is the famous Apple "Walled Garden". You're locked inside, but the flowers are so pretty, and it's such a beautiful day, why leave? So all these new services have a huge advantage over competitors - a billion pockets, y'all, as Oprah so perfectly put it at the March event.

This is both a huge advantage and also something that will increase the antitrust scrutiny described in Item 4. But Apple is hardly a monopoly, so the entire Android ecosystem gives them an out here. My best non-attorney guess is they wind up having to back off some of their more onerous App Store policies, but little else.

Item 6. Apple's presentations at their recent Worldwide Developers Conference revealed a company with a lot of technological swag. I went over all of it in great detail at the time, but the amazing thing is that so many of the incredibly rock-solid technical foundations they have built up are based around two decisions made many years ago.

When Apple bought NeXT, it not only brought Steve Jobs back to Apple but also NeXTStep, their advanced operating system. NeXTStep was one of the first attempts to take the rock-solid underpinnings of Unix operating systems and put a friendly graphical interface on top of it. While then-CEO Gil Amelio made this choice out of necessity more than anything else, the Unix underpinnings of NeXTStep are still paying dividends.

There are many parts to this, but I want to focus on the microkernel. The Unix microkernel is a tiny piece of software that runs everything else on a basic level. Additional functions are added on as blocks of code. This design, with small modular parts designed around a tiny but powerful brain, makes it relatively simple to develop new operating systems for new devices, even very small ones like a watch.

macOS runs on the microkernel, but so do iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS. When Apple set out to write iOS, much of the under-the-hood code was already there in the macOS code and the same for the other OSes. There is such similarity, that before Apple released their own iOS software development kit for third-party apps, hackers were able to design native iPhone apps just using a slightly modified Mac SDK.

Now, with Project Catalyst, the OSes have come full circle, with iPadOS developers able to easily port their apps to native macOS apps. But Project Catalyst began with the decision to base all the OSes around the microkernel.

Item 7. The second decision was not to rely on third-parties for their iPhone CPUs and GPUs. About a year after the first iPhone was released, Apple did the Apple thing and started developing its own mobile CPU/GPU chip so that it could control that key technology in its phones. In an under noticed acquisition, Apple bought PA Semi, a fabless developer of system-on-a-chip (SoC) designs. SoCs takes many of the components of a computer and puts them on a single tiny chip, reducing power requirements and increasing efficiency. They are the brains behind the modern smartphone and a lot more too. Like most Apple acquisitions, they were really looking for the talent and IP. Because they only had one internal customer, this small acquisition became a silicon powerhouse without anyone noticing.

Why does any of this matter? In the first instance, unlike other device manufacturers, Apple can custom design its silicon to meet the needs of their product design, both on the hardware and software ends, and the real world result is starting to show. They are also designing even smaller, extremely low-power chips that handle single-purpose tasks like tracking your motion on an iPhone or watch without drawing power from the main processor, adding always-on features while not greatly impacting battery life.

A great example of how all of this works together is the secure enclave, machine learning, and how they affect Apple's security and privacy goals. Apple has invested a lot into both of these technologies, which are part of the A-series SoCs in iPhones and iPads.

The secure enclave is a separate bit of silicone on the SoC that is a hardware keychain to store encryption keys. This is important because the key is never passed through the main CPU and memory in plain text, which is the weak point of all digital encryption. This makes the data in there pretty unhackable by technical means (social engineering will always be the most effective hack). Apple uses it for FaceID and TouchID data, as well as health data. Third-party developers can create an encryption key for it with about 15 lines of code.

The neural engine is an 8-core machine learning module on the SoC that can perform 5 trillion ML operations per second. That sounds like a lot! It is supported by Apple's latest, very mature CoreML software libraries.

During WWDC, Apple spent a lot of time trying to convince developers to process as much data on device as possible, using the neural engine to analyze, and the secure enclave to lock it up.

Apple's own example of interplay between hardware/software/services here is their new encrypted video iCloud service. Networked home security cameras often send unencrypted video to the cloud for image recognition and encryption, which opens up huge security and privacy holes. The Apple service does all this processing on-device (iPad, AppleTV or HomePod), leveraging the neural engine for image recognition and secure enclave to encrypt, and only then sends the encrypted video to the cloud. They would like all developers to follow that lead.

The two things we are pretty sure Apple is working on - AR glasses and self-driving systems - will almost certainly be built around Apple-designed silicon and the Unix microkernel. As is anything else.

This leads up to their recent acquisition of Intel's cellular chip unit, which I previously covered. This is part of the Cook Doctrine:

We believe that we are on the face of the earth to make great products and that's not changing. We are constantly focusing on innovating. We believe in the simple not the complex. We believe that we need to own and control the primary technologies behind the products that we make, and participate only in markets where we can make a significant contribution. We believe in saying no to thousands of projects, so that we can really focus on the few that are truly important and meaningful to us. We believe in deep collaboration and cross-pollination of our groups, which allow us to innovate in a way that others cannot. And frankly, we don't settle for anything less than excellence in every group in the company, and we have the self-honesty to admit when we're wrong and the courage to change. And I think regardless of who is in what job those values are so embedded in this company that Apple will do extremely well. [emphasis added] - Tim Cook on a 2009 earnings call while Jobs was on medical leave.

Why does Apple want to own all the primary technologies it uses? Just look at their troubles with Qualcomm (QCOM). Other device manufacturers, who are mostly dependent on Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs, have little leverage. Apple has wanted a divorce from Qualcomm since 2012, only a year after they first started using Qualcomm chips. It is a testament to their patience and focuses that they are still working on that 7 years later and have given themselves another 6 years to finish the job.

Taken all together, this is a company that is prepared for whatever comes down the road, because in tech, the changes come blindingly fast and from unexpected places. The only certain thing is uncertainty. From my WWDC coverage:

If you step back and look at the totality of what they were presenting at WWDC, you see a company that has been building rock-solid technological foundations for their current platforms, and whatever platforms to come. We mostly got a look at software at WWDC, but there is parallel and coordinated development on the hardware and services sides. No other company puts all these pieces together.

Many have complained that there have been no breakthrough products like the iPhone since Tim Cook became CEO, as if the touchscreen smartphone is not a generational product that had huge pent-up demand in 2007. With the exception of HomePod, Apple's entry into every category has been a huge success and they are the market leader, even with their high prices.

One day, something will replace the touchscreen smartphone as people's primary device. Apple won't have the first, but I guarantee they will make the one that everyone else winds up copying.

