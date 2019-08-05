'Tariff Man' Escalates U.S.-China Trade War, Oil Becomes 'Damaged Goods', China Expected To Take Countermeasures

Reportedly against the advice of his staff, on Thursday, August 1st, President Trump announced a surprise imposition of 10% tariffs on $300 billion of additional Chinese goods. The new tariffs are expected to go into effect September 1st. These products mainly include finished goods, such as cell phones, laptops, apparel, and footwear, unlike in previous rounds. This means consumers will more likely be directly affected by higher prices.

Crude oil futures prices sunk by 7.9% as a result. It was the largest percentage one-day drop since February 4, 2015.

There was a bounce in prices on Friday, but the rebound that was in play was gutted. From a chartist's point of view, oil became "damaged goods."

Nearby WTI Crude Oil Futures Prices

On Friday, a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce said China will have to “take necessary countermeasures.” The market should expect to receive such a statement in the near future, if it cannot get Trump to back down.

Even before Trump’s announcement, the outlook for manufacturing activity in the U.S. was looking bleak. Average year-over-year growth was expected to be zero for the second half of 2019. Now that expectation will likely be reduced in upcoming projections to be released in August.

And according to a study by the EIA and Oxford Economics, the GDP elasticity of oil consumption is much higher in developing countries, such as China and India. That means oil demand will take the hardest hit in countries where oil demand is expected to grow the fastest in 2019 and 2020, if the trade war reduces GDP.

Oil demand is in its peak season, but demand for OPEC oil remained below 30 million barrels per day in July. “Bulging global oil stocks have failed to decline and the market remains well supplied,” despite the OPEC-led cuts, said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Last week, the broader equity market closed lower on five successive sessions, reflected growing pessimism about the U.S. economy.

The Boslego Risk Services Crude Oil Index is an algorithm designed to risk-manage when it detects the start of a falling market which may result in a collapse based on the "fear" factor. Equally important, it re-positions daily to a long position after it detects the "fear" regime is over. The signal was Red prior to the August 1 price collapse and was Red again on Friday.

Conclusions

This is the time of year when global oil inventories normally decline on a seasonal basis, supporting crude prices. However, market concerns about future economic activity trumped inventory effects last week. If the Chinese announce trade countermeasures, as appears likely, those economic concerns, with their attendant impact on future oil demand, will only mount.

The Chinese are known for their hundred-year plans. They may just decide to wait-and-see if Trump is re-elected next year before settling the trade war with Trump or a new U.S. president. They have to weigh the costs of the tariffs, to the benefits of continuing to rip-off American corporations' intellectual property, to their economy.

