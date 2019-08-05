Electromed Revs Up By Slimming Down

Electromed (ELMD) is a profitable medical device company in a small but growing market niche. The company has historically experienced uneven bottom line growth as it is dependent on one-time sales of its main product. Activist funds have taken large positions believing the stock to be undervalued. Management has restructured its sales team as it attempts to gain market penetration. The restructuring will provide immediate cost savings and potentially improve the company's earnings. The company is also an attractive acquisition target as it has been consistently profitable and cash flow positive.

ELMD, since inception, has relied on sales of its High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation ("HFCWO") SmartVest device for treatment of pulmonary diseases. The majority of sales are in the U.S. for in-home unassisted patient use. The company is dependent on medical referrals as the device is available only by prescription.

What makes this company particularly attractive is their direct sales to customers as opposed to many medical device companies choosing to use third party Durable Medical Equipment providers ("DME") for processing insurance reimbursements. This allows the company to earn higher margins, usually in the mid 70% range, than other medical device companies.

Management has continuously added sales representatives to grow sales. In March, the company reduced its sales team from 49 to 42 full time reps. The new initiative is to take a step back by reducing the sales team and focusing on improving where there is already success.

The new strategy is based on a belief that the company needs to capture more market where it is already established. The focus is on targeting hospitals where SmartVest is in use, since the brand used in the hospital is often the default brand prescribed when discharging a patient.

Below is a sales breakdown:

For the three months ended March 31, For the nine months ended March 31, 2019 2018 As Adjusted 2019 2018 As Adjusted Home care $ 6,851,910 $ 6,552,133 $ 20,905,230 $ 18,951,093 Institutional 414,369 495,536 1,235,176 1,096,913 International 141,500 119,395 555,743 386,424 Total $ 7,407,779 $ 7,167,064 $ 22,696,149 $ 20,434,430

Source: Q1 2019 10K

A look at the average annual sales total per employee supports the theory to double down on where the company is experiencing success before once again escalating staff to expand sales. Much of the sales team ramp up was just prior to Q1 2108 resulting in the highest revenue in a quarter in the company's history in Q4 2018. Sales are recorded as the device is delivered to the customer. Reimbursement from Medicare, Medicaid, The Veterans Administration or a private insurance company lags when sales are recorded. Some sales are a one-time payment and other sales are on an installment plan. Because of the variance between how sales are recorded and how revenue is received, it's difficult to make a direct correlation between sales representatives' average sales and the top and bottom lines, but we can see that the average sales per rep have been substantially lower than in 2017, and a lack of earnings growth exists.

Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Avg. Rep.* $746 $821 $621 $639 $619 $705 $659 $687 $668 Rev.** $6.7 $7.3 $6.3 $7.0 $7.2 $8.2 $7.3 $8.0 $7.4 EPS .08 .12 .01 .06 .04 .12 .02 .05 .04

* in thousands

** in millions

Source: Investor Presentation and Seeking Alpha

Besides a greater focus on home care referrals from hospitals Bud Reeves, former Sales Director for Phillips Healthcare (PHG) was hired in April to lead the new sales initiative. Interestingly, Phillips is a large diversified company but is one of only two competitors for ELMD with the other one being Hill-Rom (HRC). Both became competitors through acquisition of the two largest airwave market share companies. Hill-Rom bought Advanced Respiratory in 2003 and Phillips bought Respirtech in 2017. There's reason to believe that ELMD is an attractive acquisition as well, since it is a high margin, profitable, cash flow positive company.

Addressable Market

The SmartVest is used primarily for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD") or bronchiectasis by producing vibrations that release stagnant mucus that would otherwise cause an infection besides making it difficult to breathe. The company states in its investor presentation that

We believe that approximately 630,000 people with a bronchiectasis diagnosis could benefit from HFCWO therapy. Yet only an estimated 66,000 patients in the Medicare publishing have been treated with a device like SmartVest today.

A recent study by BMC Pulmonary Medicine concluded that use of HFCWO reduced the need for antibiotic usage, reduced exacerbations requiring hospitalization, and slowed the progression of bronchiectasis. That such a study was undertaken supports the claim that medical providers are still assessing the use of HFCWO, but are likely to increase referrals to avoid penalty and improve the quality of their care. Hospitals are penalized under the Affordable Care Act for COPD or pneumonia readmission within 30 days after their discharge.

Technical

The stock price is stuck in a trading range, basically moving sideways as indicated by the major moving averages. This type of movement - a lack of trend - is usually followed by an explosive move, either up or down. Because the stock is selling at low multiples, it's difficult to imagine a sharp move lower.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The balance sheet is very attractive with cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 million, no debt, working capital of $20.8 million and stockholders' equity of $24.5 million as of March 31. Cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $351,000 compared to $342,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

ELMD Med. Device Ind. Gross Margin 79% 46% Ebit Margin 9% 13% Net Margin 6% 5% Price to Sales 1.42 4.04 Price to Cash Flow 25.58 24.17 Price to Book 1.89 4.37 Price to Earnings 24.09 55.39

Source

ELMD commands a much higher gross margin than other medical device companies. Reduction of sales reps will save the company $.5 million dollars and improve ebit and net margins. On P/S, P/E and P/B the stock is valued at less than half of other medical device companies, presenting a good case for 100% share price appreciation. The Summers Value Fund came to the same conclusion based on acquisition value. Let's play it safe and set a price target of $8/share, 60% higher than current.

Zenith Sterling Advisors recently took an activist position and in total institutions own about 32% of the share with many newly established positions. Red Oak Capital is listed as an insider with a 10% position, but this is also an activist fund. Insiders own 17% of the shares.

Risks

Changes to Medicare, Medicaid and/or private medical insurance coverage could adversely affect ELMD. This is a one product company. The lack of diversification makes it riskier than a diversified company.

Conclusion

ELMD is a profitable, high margin, cash flow positive company and the only remaining pure play airwave device company. The company has slimmed down and retarget its sales force to gain market share in areas where it has been successful. The plan makes sense as the company realizes that it expanded too quickly and takes corrective action. We should see margins improve with the reduction in staff and profitability as well with the execution of the new strategy brought on by activist funds. The stock sells at very modest valuation metrics when compared to other medical device manufacturers. It's worth double its current price and is a bargain acquisition for a large medical device company at my target price of $8/share, 60% higher than currently valued at.

