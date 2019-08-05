Five Most Levered Firms In Midstream

Leverage has become a naughty word in energy. With access to debt capital drying up and secondary offerings now quite often dilutive due to depressed valuations, midstream has been particularly hard hit due to the capital intensive nature of the business. No question, there is a lot of risk in chasing after highly indebted firms. It is a trap that many investors have fallen into in recent years; three companies on this list have seen their equity valuations blow out by 80% or more over the past several years. However, it is not a death sentence.

Given that, this research note explores a very simple concept today: which publicly-traded companies have the most precarious balance sheets as indicated by leverage? Will all of these players be failures or will the assets they own be able to overcome the headwinds? What unique situations exist and differentiate these companies/partnerships from one another?

The Midstream List

5th Most Levered: Genesis Energy (GEL)

Leverage: 5.4x

Market Cap To Enterprise Value: 39.5%

I’m starting off with a firm that I like and one that I believe has a decent long term outlook. Operationally, Genesis Energy relies on two primary asset themes: an offshore pipeline network built around the Gulf of Mexico and the sodium minerals and sulfur services business. In total, these segments generated roughly three quarters of consolidated EBITDA last fiscal year.

Why is this company different? Investors have to remember that offshore production has low decline rates and investment decisions by producers are framed using a long term mindset. Gulf of Mexico production is slated to rise consistently over the next five years and while they are not top tier assets, Genesis Energy does own a solid mix of offshore pipelines that frankly will not bear much competition and are in some cases irreplaceable. Likewise, the soda ash business sits very low on the global cost curve as Genesis Energy owns the rights to mine in the world’s largest economic natural trona deposit. Both assets will generate stable cash flows over their lives.

However, it does teach a valuable lesson. Genesis Energy has a glut of preferred stock outstanding that sits on its balance sheet. While creditors might ignore these obligations on occasion as they sit below both secured and unsecured debt in a liquidation recovery scenario, that is not true for common equity holders. I’ve always highly encouraged investors to calculate true leverage via a net debt + preferred viewpoint, a position that even ratings agencies can take on occasion because preferreds do represent a cash drain. This harms bondholders indirectly through weak free cash flow generation.

4th Most Levered: Martin Midstream (MMLP)

Leverage: 5.5x

Market Cap To Enterprise Value: 27.5%

Even after the recent sale of natural gas storage assets for $215mm, leverage remains remarkably high on a forward basis for Martin Midstream. Keep in mind that while the story looks cleaner based on 2019 guidance, that figure does partial contribution from Cardinal Gas for the beginning of the fiscal year. Early 2020 comps will be tough and while the asset sale was applauded by some authors here on Seeking Alpha, many have glossed over the fact that the company destroyed shareholder value, losing nearly $100mm on those operations after overpaying for them. EBITDA earned at Cardinal Gas in 2019 would have been less than half of what it was generating when management bought in, also well below rosy forward forecasts. It does call management skill into question.

That revelation is not new. The leadership team has crafted a history of disappointment, missing its own guidance and sell-side estimates quarter after quarter. As Martin Midstream continues to sell off its most prized assets (WTLPG, Cardinal Gas) and overpays for more volatile ones (trucking dropdown) to bail out its parent company, the likelihood is that the company continues down this path rather than diverges. With a market cap to enterprise value of 27.5%, well off the sector average of 56.0%, incrementally small negative changes in expectations will have a disproportionate impact on the value of the equity. With substantial upcoming debt maturities ($223mm on the Revolver due March 2020, $373mm on the 7.25% Unsecured Notes due February 2021) bankruptcy or forced reorganization are not off the table. The only saving grace is that the bonds still trade at around par, indicating that creditors believe the asset value remains in place for recovery in a worst case scenario. While the relative valuation might appear attractive in a vacuum, this one is not worth the gamble.

3rd Most Levered: Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Leverage: 5.6x

Market Cap To Enterprise Value: 59.2%

Cheniere Energy Partners is an example of a firm that screens poorly on leverage but really is not under any duress. As early movers on the build-out of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) infrastructure in the United States, Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) have spent tens of billions to build out its network. While the company currently is only generating consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the $2,400mm range, there is upside via the construction of another train at both Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass. Total realizable earnings potential of its asset base is not yet there but much of the investment has already been made, creating a situation that appears troubled but is not once taking a long term view. The firm has take or pay contracts with long term agreements with its customer base, substantially all of which are investment grade. When all nine trains are up and running, the company expects to be able to move leverage down into the mid to high 4x range via retained cash flow and EBITDA growth. This will be good enough to hold a debt profile that is likely to be good enough to earn investment grade from the ratings agencies. Investors have to take a long term view versus current year. While the company is the most expensive in the midstream market on EV/EBITDA – and has for some time – it has been one of the sector’s top performers despite a weak LNG pricing environment. Anyone that took a short-sighted view on the balance sheet missed a wonderful opportunity.

2nd Most Levered: Summit Midstream (SMLP)

Leverage: 5.9x

Market Cap To Enterprise Value: 24.6%

Summit Midstream is another example of how investors need to go deeper than the surface to understand the future outlook. While at first glance all looks clear, under the hood problems arise. Just like Genesis Energy, there is a glut of preferred stock sitting on balance sheet. It gets worse the deeper you dig. What is rather unique to Summit Mdstream are the deferred purchase price obligations (“DPPO”). To describe them simply, these are assets which Summit Midstream owns and is generating revenue on that is has not yet paid for. As of Q1 2019, $388mm of DPPO sat outstanding on balance sheet. This will be need to be settled before 2020 year end.

Rounding out issues, a large bulk of EBITDA is currently being earned by take or pay contracts on pipelines where shippers have gone inactive. Once contracts come around for renewal – or the shippers default – problems will only get worse. Asset quality should be at the forefront of any investor's mind and that just does not exist here in my opinion. Coupled with the highly levered balance sheet, all the counterparty risk has set the firm up for failure. Any asset divestitures, needed to fund the company's optimistic and aggressive capital spending program, are likely to disappoint the market - if they even hapen.

1st Most Levered: Blueknight Energy Partners

Leverage: 6.8x

Market Cap To Enterprise Value: 8.9%

Blueknight Energy Partners continues to knock on death’s door. Once again, burdensome preferred stock makes an appearance here as well the overhang of a potential $10mm payout to the corporate sponsor, Ergon. The market cap has withered to basically just a sliver of the overall valuation, meaning small swings in sentiment driving large changes in the share price. Anyone looking for an explanation as to why the beta is nearly three times the market average need only look there.

How did we get here? Blueknight absolutely butchered its move into the oil and gas space. Its Cushing storage assets have been both volatile and poor performers. Attempts to drive volumes into those tanks – construction of the Cimarron Pipeline – failed. Quite often it is easy to get the impression that anybody can make money building new projects – Blueknight showed that its not quite that simple as it looks on paper. While the asphalt business likely has great underlying value, it is not hard to back into the common being worth a big old zero in a firesale scenario that would accompany bankruptcy; a recapitalization could wipe out shareholders as well.

Takeaways

However, the above makes it clear that leverage is not a catch-all metric. Due diligence beyond that is necessary. One of these companies, despite the balance sheet, is well on its way to receiving an investment grade credit rating within three to five years. By contrast, several others have a real and tangible risk of declaring bankruptcy or other such reorganizations that could significantly hurt investors during that same timeframe. The key to making an informed decision in an area of the market where leverage is common is a simple one in theory: ensuring that the assets and associated cash flows can support the capital structure through a variety of different scenarios, both good and bad. That takes work but its necessary to ensure capturing sustainable and growing income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.