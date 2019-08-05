Credit Acceptance: Collections Performance Update

IRRs on most recent vintages will not come close to the halcyon days of yesteryear.

Roughly a year ago I provided a simple framework to evaluate the performance of sub-prime auto-lender/collector Credit Acceptance's (CACC) loan book. Namely, in its quarterly disclosure, CACC provides detailed information about cash collections on loans by vintage year (stretching back 10 years from date of filing; all data is gleaned from the company's SEC filings). With this data it is simply a number crunching matter to determine IRRs on cash in/out on CACC's loan book. Modeling IRRs for collections in the future using previous experience (historic collection curves) is a slightly more involved, but still quite straightforward exercise.

The purpose of this note is to provide an update on experienced as well as expected/modeled loan/collections performance based on the most recent quarterly update. For comparison, the last update I provided is now 6 months stale.

First, we have realized IRRs:

Year expected collections realized Realized IRR 2009 99.90% 37.10% 2010 99.80% 31.50% 2011 99.40% 26.40% 2012 99.00% 24.30% 2013 98.50% 21.90% 2014 97% 19.90% 2015 91.60% 16.00% 2016 78.60% 8.00%

As a reminder, CACC's eventual IRRs on the above vintages will be better than the stated amounts; since the calculations above only take into account cash flows that have already been realized.

Next up we have my modeled IRRs. For comparative purposes I have included the modeled IRRs from my last update (6 months ago) as well as my initial modeled IRRs for each vintage year.

Year Expected collections realized Initial forecast Prev. forecast (Feb 2019) Current forecast 2009 99.90% 37.10% 37.10% 37.10% 2010 99.80% 31.50% 31.50% 31.50% 2011 99.40% 26.40% 26.40% 26.40% 2012 99.00% 24.50% 24.40% 24.40% 2013 98.50% 22.20% 22.30% 22.20% 2014 97% 20.30% 20.50% 20.70% 2015 91.60% 18.7%-20.3% 18.7%-19% 18.6%-19% 2016 78.60% 17.2%-20% 16.5%-19% 16.8%-17.2% 2017 58.80% 16.4%-20% 16%-19% 16.4%-17% 2018 31.30% 14.2%-20% 14%-19% 14.2%-17% 2019 6.90% 13%-17%

As alluded to before, the data should make clear that there is no significant change in collections performance. Certainly, for 2009-2015 vintages, performance is `in the clear' with very acceptable IRRs.

Regardless, at risk of sounding like a broken record, it should be emphasized that although more recent vintages are performing as expected, the IRRs on these will not even come close to the 20%+ IRRs seen up to 2014. Moreover, it should be reiterated that the above projected IRRs overstate the returns on capital accruing to the company, since they do not account for significant collection costs that are part and parcel of the business model (one should lop off about 5%-7% from the above numbers to account for these).

In summary, compared to the last update 6 months ago, it's still business as usual at CACC, nothing to see here, move along!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.