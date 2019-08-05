The Month In Closed-End Funds: July 2019

Summary

For the second consecutive month, equity CEFs on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 0.11% on a NAV basis for July.

While for the seventh month in a row, fixed income CEFs chalked up returns in the plus column (+0.80%).

Only 21% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 23% of equity CEFs and 20% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Convertible Securities CEFs (+1.63%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs classification (+1.33%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.