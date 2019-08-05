The Big 5 Sporting Goods Slow Burn Melts On

Traders were pleased to see a positive comp, even though it may have been driven by a one-off ammunition surge.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) rallied on news that the company posted modestly positive comps and a continued ability to basically breakeven. Big 5’s cash flow situation looked more normalized over the first six months of the year, and the company looks likely to embark on its slow slide down hill. Let’s take a look at Q2 results and why I think investors should continue to avoid owning the stock.

Less than 1% Growth Gets The Market Going

In my view, the company posting positive comparable sales growth of 0.7% against a 2.1% decline in the year ago period initiated the rally in Big 5 shares. This brings the 2-year stacked comp decline to 1.4%. In my view, this is not exciting, but it underscores the reality that Big 5 is not dying overnight, rather, it could still take a few years for the business to die. Total sales were basically flat, up 0.4% y/y ($1 million higher) to $241 million. What should be noted is that some of the comp strength from the month of June was attributable to an increase in demand for ammunition prior to California enacting legislation that requires background checks for ammunition purchases. In fact, management noted that quarter-to-date, comps are down low single digits.

Although sales declines were not dramatic, gross margin continues to deteriorate, falling 110 basis points y/y to 30.3% as merchandise margin continues to fall, down 80 basis points y/y. I believe Big 5’s relatively small size is leaving it poorly positioned to negotiate with vendors, who are probably demanding higher wholesale prices and more demanding payment terms given Big 5’s balance sheet positioning.

On the SG&A side, expenses were fairly well managed in Q2, falling 110 basis points y/y to 30% of sales. However, some of the decline was attributable to a favorable settlement for a software contract termination (estimating ~ $1 million), and without that impact, SG&A would have been down closer to 70 basis points y/y. Advertising expense was down $0.8 million y/y as Big 5 continues to reduce its print advertising spending with little impact on sales.

Increasing California minimum wages remain a long-term headwind as the state marches towards $15 an hour from $10 an hour. I believe labor expenses will eventually eat up all of pretax profits over the next 3-5 years. California stores represent around 52% of the company’s footprint, and they will simply be unable to escape this cost increase or mitigate the impact on the P&L.

In aggregate, Big 5 generated a paltry $0.9 million in operating income on sales of $241 million, equating to an operating margin of 0.4%. After interest expense of $0.7 million and income tax expense of $0.9 million, Big 5 generated net income of $28 thousand dollars.

Bulls will say, well the cash flow is fine. It is not. Year-to-date, Big 5 generated $1.7 million in free cash flow on sales of $486.2 million. I would hardly call this business a cash machine. Equally as negative, management paid out $2.3 million in dividends, sapping the company of liquidity. Admittedly, Big 5’s $62.4 million drawn down on its revolver is better than the $90.7 million drawn down in Q2’18, but it remains the company’s sole lifeline. Interest rates climbed 60 basis points y/y to 3.9%, and although the revolver is not particularly expensive, it is hard to envision a world where Big 5 is ever able to rid itself of this debt.

Why Bother Buying a Melting Business

As the quarters trudge on, the Big 5 bear thesis continues to play out. The company slowly and steadily experiences a decline in sales, liquidity continues to suffer, and the firm slides into irrelevancy.In my strong opinion, shares will ultimately end-up worthless, and I see little reason to hope for a turnaround, stabilization, or anything but collecting some dividend coupons while management draws their salaries from what's left. Big 5 should be avoided, and in my view, it is one of the more obvious value traps in the microcap space.

