Enphase Energy Is Headed To Mars

Many moons ago, Enphase’s VP of Marketing, JD Dillon, was put in a tight spot when he was quoted by GTM as saying Enphase was headed to the Moon, and then the share price tanked. Well, after the last earnings call, Enphase Energy (ENPH) has not only landed on the moon, but their trip to Mars seems to be scheduled. Let's delve into more detail on how Enphase may accomplish this symbolic journey in the coming quarters.

Enphase's revolutionary IQ8 technology is almost here, and its release should signal the beginning of true energy freedom, bringing about an energy security standard that will only become more obvious as time passes. Enphase has already deployed 1,000 of these new IQ8 microinverters with a mystery partner, and plans on releasing Ensemble Storage which uses integrated IQ8 microinverters in N.A. in Q4. With storage incentives in California and New York, and the Federal ITC winding down from 30% to 26% this year, Enphase's sales projection for 2M annual inverters has good tailwinds.

Since 2017, Enphase has sold ~6M IQ microinverters in IQ6, IQ6+, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7X, IQ7XS and IQ7AS varieties; these microinverters can't form a microgrid, but Enphase’s next generation of IQ8 microinverters will be able to; these kinds of microinverters have never been sold before. Enphase's microgrid-enabled, IQ8-based, home energy solution will operate regardless of the utility grid's operability; it will be "grid-agnostic."

The magic of Enphase’s revolutionary 8th-gen product is that it will give a solar PV system the speed necessary to respond to instantaneous load changes in a household; previous generations of microinverters could not respond swiftly enough, and therefore could not form a microgrid. The microinverter topology with its army of inverters, instead of a single, lone central inverter as Enphase's competitors use, also helps make the microgrid-based solar PV system possible.

Enphase has developed an ASIC, codenamed “Swift”, that uses a 55nm ARM RISC CPU from TSMC which they've embedded their "Ensemble" microgrid-capable software; this is the gold nugget that will be integrated in all of the company's products — IQ8 microinverter, Encharge storage, Envoy communications gateway, and Enpower automatic transfer switch.

Enphase is strategically releasing IQ8 so as not to Osborne their huge IQ6/7 base; their Encharge storage products will be released first. In order for IQ systems to have microgrid capability, the relationship of non-IQ8 to IQ8 microinverters will need to be 1:1, and each Encharge storage product will have multiple IQ8 microinverters integrated.

An Encharge 3.3 will have four integrated IQ8 microinverters; an Encharge 10 will have twelve. For the average system out there, two Encharge 10s could turn the entire solar system into a microgrid inclusive of all the non-IQ8 microinverters. This 1:1 relationship should boost Enphase storage revenue and allow installers to easily retrofit existing IQ systems, and most importantly, without the need for roof work. Consider that a single Encharge 3.3 will generate more revenue than at least four IQ8 microinverters, and an Encharge 10 more than twelve; this is how Enphase can easily meet that 2M inverter goal.

Enphase Ensemble - IQ6/7 Configuration p.25

In 2016, Enphase promised $838/kWh pricing for its ACB, but that never materialized, and a much higher price-tag seriously hamstrung sales which had been expected at ~70k per annum. The $/kWh pricing for Encharge will be critical in an already competitive market of Powerwalls, BrightBoxes, ecos, and RESUs; entering this market arena, Enphase has 2 things going for them: (1) they've learned from their past ACB storage mistakes, and (2) Encharge really isn't a first-rev release which can always have its share of problems; just ask Apple about their first MacBook!

If you consider Enphase's existing 25k ACB customer base, they represent perfect retrofit candidates since increasing the size of their tiny storage farm (1.2kWh, 2.4kWh, etc.) is what many of them had planned from the beginning. In addition, these customers will obtain microgrid capability from Ensemble Storage which should also provide a reason to make the purchase. Furthermore, single vendor solutions are preferable in terms of service and simplicity.

Enphase will have leverage in selling the higher-end Encharge 10kWh model because the greater the amount of storage added, the bigger the size of the microgrid and the greater the energy security. For microgrid inclusivity, consider 10 microinverters, 1 Encharge 10kWh, 20 microinverters, 2 Encharge 10kWh, and so on; some systems have more than 20 microinverters, meaning more Encharges would be needed to create a microgrid which included the entire system.

Sunpower has stated its storage attachment rates are "north of 30%", but that's for C/I; for residential solar it's a bit nebulous. Historically, Enphase has added ~30k customers per quarter. Given the magnitude of existing IQ system owners combined with newcomers, if Ensemble Storage nails a ~15% attachment rate, then ~18k systems could receive storage in the first year; if a third of the sales are the 3.3kWh model, a third the 10kWh model and a third, two of the 10kWh model, then ~200MWh of storage sales is possible, and at a $1,000/kWh storage cost, thats ~$200M in revenue for Ensemble Storage.

Considering Tesla (TSLA) sold 50k Powerwalls in 3 years and SunRun sold 5k BrightBoxes before 2019 with plans to double sales this year, maybe deriving a low estimate versus the one above is 10k systems like SunRun is projecting; at a 50:50 solar-storage ratio with an average 6kW system size at $1k/kWh, this might bring in an additional $60M; however, it will remain to be seen, because good financing is the crux; SunPower and Sunnova (NOVA) have their own loan vehicles, but not necessarily so for the Long Tail which is a major part of Enphase's installer base, and storage is still a very costly appliance.

Although IQ systems are more easily retrofitted with microgrid-capable Ensemble Storage, “legacy” systems which include M- and S-series microinverters will also have a good upgrade path; these systems will need to have their microinverters replaced; although this is a bigger upgrade than just adding Ensemble Storage, hundreds of thousands of Enphase's "legacy" customers will be candidates for the upgrade options now offered by Enphase; already, 5,000 customers have signed up for IQ7, but with IQ8, that number could jump to 15-20k per year since storage is unnecessary.

In terms of competition, Enphase's Ensemble Storage will have to compete with Tesla, SunRun, Solaredge, Sonnen (RDS.A), etc., but having product attributes like grid-agnostic, safe AC, passive cooling, fault-tolerance, longevity, simplicity of product and ease of installation should make Enphase's storage shine amongst its competitors.

In terms of inverter marketshare, companies like ABB (ABB), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF) and Huawei have all hoisted up the white flag, and in addition to them, as long as SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF) keeps engaging in a race to the bottom against Chinese utility players, they'll likely be next. Ironically, the first president of SMA Solar in the US, John Berdner, is now Enphase’s Director of Global Regulatory Compliance, and has been working with Enphase since 2013; this is a good telltale of the direction the resi solar industry has shifted. Since 2016 with the transition to MLPE and the arrival of smart inverter requirements such as the NEC-mandated “rapid shutdown” requirement and Rule 21, as well as the arrival of higher-powered solar panels, Enphase has become a more cost-effective choice. With SMA and other string inverter solution providers, they've had to add components to make their solution compliant, and that cost addition has given Enphase an advantage with their microinverter technology. MLPE now accounts for more than 90% of the U.S. residential solar market.

From the Q2 earnings call, Enphase showed that their average DC panel wattage is now ~325W (416MW DC shipped ÷ 1.28M inverters). It's important to note what this represents from just a year or so ago; it shows that Trump's tariffs did effectively stop the influx of cheap, low-efficiency poly panels entering the U.S. market, which may have been a boon for Enphase's high-end panel partners, LG (OTC:LGEAF), SunPower (SPWR), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Solaria. The first impact of the tariffs was 10%, then 25% in June, and these had a high-impact on COGS, and basically caused panel wattages to increase more quickly to adjust for the added cost; consider that as panel wattages increase, the value of the microinverter increases almost in a linear fashion over the venerable string inverter, and that seems to be manifesting itself quite clearly now with Enphase's volume shipments.

With further regards to the tariffs and a result thereof, Enphase's Flex Mexico manufacturing facility is now online, so that 25% tariff cost now comes back to the bottom line; shipments to the U.S. market represent 74% of Enphase’s total revenue, so product coming from Mexico versus China will reduce OpEx. The Flex Mexico manufacturing also indicates serious market expansion for Enphase in 2020. Furthermore, with regards to that expansion Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman stated several times in the last earnings call that Enpahse has "signed a bunch of contracts" relating to supply, so besides Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), it could include Alpha & Omega (AOSL) and others; this would be incredible news.

Considering channels for that expansion, a huge wave of replacements of 190W-230W panels is approaching — on 1M Enphase customers, just 2% is 20k installs, and with systems already in place, it makes an ACM replacement almost a DIY job. Consider that in just about a year, Enphase now has “more than 500 installers” using their AC Modules, an increase of ~300%. AC Modules which come with a microinverter already integrated, simplify solar installations and decrease installation time by up to 30%. This increase in usage by more installers points to a greater acceptance of the product in the industry. The transition to AC Modules is best understood by asking the following question: how many people still buy their computer system components separately?

Now let's turn to the financials; from the chart and graph below, you can see steady improvements by Enphase y-o-y; they now have a perfect 60-day A/R, A/P and an unbelievable 17-day cash conversion cycle. Enphase’s CFO Eric Branderiz has done a masterful job since he came onboard a year ago.

2019 2018 y-o-y days q-o-q days Q2 Revenue [M$] 134,094 75,896 COGS [M$] 88,775 53,195 A/R [M$] 97,537 58,696 70.5 60.2 Inventory [M$] 20,094 17,471 25.2 16.8 A/P [M$] 65,989 21,895 58.9 60.1 Q2 CCC (cash conversion cycle) 36.8 16.9 Q2 OC 95.6 76.9

EMEA revenue has increased 71% q-o-q along with US at 27%, APAC at 29% and LatAm at 7%, and Q3-Q4 demand has been projected to be strong. Despite the major volume growth, the apparent cost per inverter shown below didn't decrease; possibly this is due to the Flex (FLEX) ramp-up in Mexico that required significant operational resources.

Enphase’s warranty settlement trend shown below is phenomenal. The CEO has stated in the past that their DPPM (Defects Parts per Million) failure rate goal was 500 which they seem to be headed towards as warranty settlements have actually decreased while inverter volume has increased! Historically, warranty settlements have been mostly booked in Q2-Q3, so Q3 will definitely show if a trend in reliability improvements is unfolding.

Enphase is now projecting a 36:15:21 budgetary goal for Q3 — 36% gross margin, 15% OpEx, and 21% operating income; if you recall just a year ago, the rallying cry for Enphase was 30:20:10, but with this new projection, they've basically blown past that old goal; Enphase plans on 2M inverters by the end of the year, and then thereafter, it’s all about the "safe harbor" effect in 2020.

In summary, a midpoint revenue of $175M times 0.21 with 110M shares outstanding gives $0.33 EPS for Q3 or ~$1.32 per annum; so, with a 30-40x multiple, that equates to $36-48 per share. In summary, Enphase’s share price now exhibits the confidence the industry has for the company’s IQ technology and the many installers returning back to using their products; Enphase is now flush with cash, is no longer shackled by high-interest debt, is releasing their long-awaited microgrid-capable technology, and with solar mandates on the near horizon, the company may seriously be headed to Mars!

Good luck all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.