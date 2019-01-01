It has been about one year since I last looked at Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and the offshore drilling space in general. I decided to take a peek into the sector to assess how the players have performed over the past 12 months after crude oil prices recovered 10% to 15% during the period. Helping me to gauge the overall landscape was Diamond's 2Q19 earnings results, released on August 5, ahead of the opening bell.

What I saw was discouraging, to put it nicely.

Source: Offshore Technology

Nothing to celebrate

Revenues of $216.7 million declined by 19% YOY and 7% sequentially, representing the second widest top-line miss to expectations since the start of the five-year long energy bear cycle, at least. Adjusted per-share loss of nearly one dollar fell off a cliff, missing the consensus mark by a whopping eleven cents.

The table below best describes, in my view, the dire situation in which Diamond finds itself. Over the past several quarters, Diamond's rig utilization has hovered around the 50% mark, lagging the overall floater space by at least ten percentage points - may be the result of Diamond's heavier mix of ultra-deep-water rigs in its fleet, a category that has been particularly distressed lately.

I was especially discouraged by day rates that dropped 14% YOY and 12% sequentially. As I have argued in the past, I believe pricing strength will be the key signal that a healthy and sustainable recovery in the offshore space is underway. Judging by Diamond's recent results and the company's assessment that "utilization rates have historically had to increase to the 80%-range before pricing power [shifts] to the drilling contractor from the customer", we seem to be at least a few quarters away from an inflection point.

Source: earnings release

Below is a snapshot of Diamond's 2Q19 P&L results compared to the company's performance in 1Q19 and 2Q18. There is little, if anything, to be celebrated about these numbers. Drilling profits turned negative in the second quarter, a rare occurrence driven by loss of scale, along with higher mobilization and floater fleet personnel expenses. General and administrative costs came in lower, but nowhere near enough to offset dwindling drilling margins and an increase in amortization expenses (non-cash item).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Staying far, far away

Once upon a time, back in May 2017 to be more precise, I took a stab at parsing out potential winners and losers in the offshore drilling space (members of my storm-resistant growth community had full access to the study). While my "winners" Rowan (RDC) and Transocean (RIG) did better and my "losers" Ensco (VAL) and Noble (NE) performed worse than the average over the past couple of years, I now find the stock-picking exercise fruitless, given the broad sector weakness that I find severe.

The graph below illustrates how shares of all major players in the space have traded very much in sync in the past 12 months, down anywhere between 60% and 85% and reflecting the softness in offshore drilling. The high correlations and lack of momentum are likely to persist, in my view, given (1) crude oil prices that have now started to retreat again and (2) China-related concerns that could hurt the global economy and the demand for oil.

In my view, most if not all long-term investors are probably better off ditching the space and looking for value elsewhere.

Source: Yahoo Finance