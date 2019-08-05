Analyzing U.S. Equities By Asset Size: Alpha To Be Gained

I used PortfolioVisualizer's Asset-Class backtesting to generate all the results presented. Today, there are multiple ETFs available to use for each asset-class tested.

As an investor, I look for factors that will improve my performance. This article looks at some factors I consider.

Introduction:

Large stocks or small stocks. Growth or Value stocks. Market or Equal weight. These are three questions that interested me and when I discovered I could backtest all three back to 1972 using PortfolioVisualizer's asset-class backtest option, I drove right in. Regardless of the investment approach we use (REITs, Dividend-Growth, funds versus individual stocks), we all want to do our best.

Author Note: All data and charts pulled from PortfolioVisualizer.com BackTest process. All data tables compiled by the author.

What I tested:

I used seven asset classes, equally-weighted, as Portfolio #1. These were LC-Value, LC-Growth, MC-Value, MC-Growth, SC-Value, SC-Growth, and MicroCap. For Portfolio #2, I used US Market Total asset class; which by definition, would be market-weighted across those seven asset classes.

Does rebalancing add Alpha?

Using data back to 1972, not only does rebalancing lower your CAGR, the results here don't account for transaction costs or taxes. These results also show equal-weighting each asset-class beat a market-weight allocation across the asset classes by 169bps on average for 46+ years covered.

I ran the same comparisons from 2000 onward too. Equal-weight again beat market-weighted but since 2000, there was a small gain to CAGR from rebalancing.

The above results shows assets smaller than Large-Cap have outperformed since 1972 and again since 2000. Then, to see how each asset-class performed, I ranked each in the below chart. The year represents the starting year. All data goes until July 2019.

The first column shows the color I used for each asset-class. I then ranked each column from high-to-low. Up to 1999, MicroCap was doing very well – since then that asset-class has been the worst.

I did the same for each year since 2009.

As you can see, there is no pattern other than the same asset-class seldom repeats in the Top 2 in consecutive years.

Growth versus Value:

Everyone talks about owning growth stocks – stocks with high earnings growth – as a way of “beating” the market – think FAANG stocks. It seems from these results that Value is like the turtle and Growth the rabbit in that Aesop fable. With Growth stocks “winning” since 2015 (next graph), it might be about time Value takes the lead again.

Since the Growth & Value portfolios are equal-weighted and the Overall (#3), is cap-weighted, there are years where both growth and value outperformed a market-cap portfolio; again pointing to the value of size diversification.

I included this correlation matrix to show how closely the various classes move together. I would have possibly expected Value to result in a lower Standard Deviation but it did not (Value:16.6 vs Overall:15.4). Value did produce a higher Sharpe ratio (.49 vs .42) and a higher Sortino ratio (.71 vs .61) showing you were paid for the extra risk taken.

I ran three Efficient Frontiers. They changed drastically over time.

What this all means to me?

While I doubt I will equal-weight my US equities by asset-class, I definitely want stocks below the S&P 500 class in my portfolio. I will have a value-slant in my choice of funds to own. I might even decide, where available, to not own Core versions of an ETF if there are both Growth and Value versions available so I control my Growth/Value exposure. I have a few of these style ETFs now. Maybe with more study, I can figure out which to over and under weight as we move through the economic cycle. in the meantime, as a review my investments, these results will help me decide how to allocate my US equity holdings. I will report on that in future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.