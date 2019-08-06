BNP Paribas Price Is Distressed But Business Is Not

Few areas of the market are as hated as European banks. The combination of ridiculously low interest rates, anemic economic growth, and fears over Brexit, seem to have created an investment wasteland. Mired in muck, it is difficult to envision the catalyst for improved performance. Despite these known problems, sometimes these are just the types of areas that offer the most fertile grounds for the long-term investor. BNP Paribas (BNPQF, BNPQY) is one of the highest quality banks in Europe. The institution has a multitude of different businesses and geographies that it operates in, which diversify the risks and growth opportunities. As an investment, BNP offers an extremely compelling opportunity to buy a strong and sticky earnings stream, at a bargain price, and a substantial discount to net asset value.

BNP Paribas is the culmination of a variety of mergers and acquisitions over the years. In 2009, the company merged with Fortis group. In 2006, BNP acquired BNL, Italy’s 6th largest bank and there have been many other major transactions over the years. BNP Paribas is the leading private bank in France and Belgium. It is number one in cash management in and number two in equipment financing in Europe. The Corporate and Investment Bank generates about 25% of BNP Paribas’ revenues. The American banks have become quite dominant in investment banking, especially with the demise of Deutsche Bank (DB). BNP is in a great position to gain market share with less competition, as many European companies like to work with at least one European IB on their transactions, and BNP already has great relationships with many of the key European companies. BNP is a leader in derivatives trading, structured finance, and project finance. The company is working on a deal with Deutsche Bank to take over many of its prime brokerage clients, which is an example of taking advantage of consolidation and distress.

BNP is a relatively conservatively run bank, that performed quite admirably even during the Financial Crisis. It remained nicely profitable through 2007-2011, when many other banks were really struggling. The biggest blemish the bank ever had was when in 2015, BNP was fined $8.9 billion to resolve claims that is violated sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran. While clearly an unfortunate incident in a political climate where banks were seen as villains, BNP has been a good credit underwriter, which is why it has done well throughout various credit cycles. BNP is the go-to bank for many large European companies and boasts an envious retail base.

In a world where there is $14 trillion in bonds yielding less than zero, it isn’t easy being a bank. In the United States, companies tend to be more aggressive in taking advantage of lower rates to add debt. The environment in Europe has been a bit more conservative and stock buybacks are not as prominent as in the U.S., which is what a lot of debt has been issued to do. BNP is the leading bank in both France and Belgium, while also having a strong presence in Italy. The company also runs large retail banks in Poland, Turkey, Ukraine and northern Africa. BancWest is another attractive subsidiary providing exposure to the lucrative Western U.S. market. BNP is a vast enterprise with insurance, wealth management, equipment, auto and fleet finance, etc. These offerings allow the company to grow and generate income, despite a miserable net interest margin environment.

Source: BNP 2nd Quarter Financial Statements

On July 31st, BNP reported a very good quarter. Loans were up by 4.7% YoY and the CET1 ratio of 11.9, was up by 20 basis points. Over the first half of the year, the company generated 4.4 billion Euros of net income, up 10.8% YoY. Earnings per share were 3.35, putting the bank on pace for over 6 Euros per share for the full year. Revenues in the operating divisions were up 2.5% in relation to the 2nd quarter of 2018, while costs were up 1.8%, showcasing improving operating leverage. Credit was pristine with a cost of risk of only 30 basis points on loans outstanding. Net income for the quarter was 2.5 billion Euros, up 3.1% YoY.

Source: BNP 2nd Quarter Earnings Presentation

All subsequent images from same source.

BNP and other European banks must dramatically improve their operating efficiency to deal with a very challenging environment. BNP’s 2020 Transformation Plan is making good progress, targeting 3.3 billion Euros in recurring cost savings in year 2020, having realized 1.5 billion Euros so far. The bank is investing heavily in digitization and reducing its real estate footprint. Transformation costs have been $390MM in the first half of 2019, which hopefully should be non-recurring.

The bear argument on BNP is that their return on equity of roughly 9%, is clearly sub-par to the big U.S. banks. A “no deal” Brexit scares people, as do the plummeting fortunes of Deutsche Bank. Firstly, Brexit is a known risk. Surely, there will be disruptions, but there have been years to prepare. The ECB is very accommodative and will do everything it can to ensure a smooth transition. There is no way either the ECB or Germany would let Deutsche Bank fail, nor do I think they will. Their issues are profitability far more than capital. It isn’t like when Hank Paulson and Ben Bernanke tried teaching a “no bailout” lesson with Lehman Brothers, only to cripple the economy even further back in 2008. It wasn’t long ago that many pundits said U.S. banks wouldn’t be able to generate sustainable double-digit ROEs and they proved to be very wrong.

Europe will see better days. Interest rates won’t always be so low. Businesses such as wealth management, equipment finance, and insurance should continue to grow. As regulatory and capital rules become more stable, banks can right size and maximize the efficiency of their balance sheets. Management is under the gun to deliver both on cost-cut targets and on improving the return on equity. While unlikely, potential long-term catalysts for the stock would be a spin-off or sale of BancWest, to take advantage of higher valuations in U.S. banks. Also, as earnings grow, the dividend and capacity for potential stock buybacks should elevate the stock. The sun rising again after Brexit is done with, could be met with a relief rally in Europe, as it has been a black cloud hanging over the Continent.

At T&T Capital Management, we generally avoid discounted cash flow analysis. If it isn’t obvious whether the investment should be attractive or not using the most basic arithmetic, it probably isn’t for us. At a recent price of 40.42 Euros, BNP trades at just under 61% of its tangible book value per share of 66.6 Euros. The market capitalization is approximately 53 Billion Euros for a company with normalized earnings power of 7.5-8 billion Euros, even in this ultra-low interest rate environment. BNP has the capacity to increase its market share in nearly all of its businesses. One example of this was when it in 2017, it teamed up with Bancque PSA Finance to acquire the financial operations of Opel and Vauxhall from GM (GM). Auto finance can be a very good business and these types of growth platforms should only continue to do better as economic growth continues.

It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to figure out that a 14% earnings yield and a 7.3% sustainable dividend yield, are quite attractive in an environment where the 10-year Treasury is yielding less than 1.9%. BNP is very well capitalized with a CET1 Ratio of 11.9% and 330 billion Euros of liquidity reserves. The dividend is around 50% of earnings, so the remainder helps grow the capital base in line with business growth. I’d personally like to see the company look at stock buybacks to take advantage of the disconnect between the share price and intrinsic value. That type of more aggressive approach to capital allocation allows the bank to utilize Mr. Market’s petulant mood swings to increase intrinsic value of the shares, as opposed to simply being the victim.

BNP has been able to continue growing its book value per share metrics, despite the gloomy climate in Europe, and its current 3 Euro per share dividend. If the company can achieve a ROE of 11% or greater, there is no reason the company shouldn’t trade near it growing tangible book value per share, leaving well over 50% upside, not including that massive dividend. Stocks can always get cheaper, but I do feel that in general, European stocks offer better value than in the U.S. at this time, after a decade of significant underperformance. If we see mean reversion towards value and international stocks, BNP could be a primary beneficiary. In a good environment, we wouldn’t be able to buy high quality franchises like BNP at a huge discount to net asset value and with such a high earnings yield, so if you have the stomach, the opportunity is there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.