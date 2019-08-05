Why I Am Protecting My Portfolio In This Environment

I am planning to be flexible and change my mind if the market environment improves, but portfolio protection sounds like a smart move right now.

On Friday, I decided to make some aggressive changes to my personal portfolio, which replicates the portfolio that I manage in The Data-Driven Investor. The main strategy is a big reduction in risk levels, the portfolio went from being almost 80% long in stocks and unhedged to being only 40% long in stocks and having a 20% hedge position. The portfolio is clearly much more stable and safer after this change.

I am fully aware of the fact that it is practically impossible to consistently time the stock market. However, my decision is about risk management as opposed to trying to forecast what the market will do next. Nobody can predict market moves with precision. However, in certain environments, it makes a lot of sense to reduce market risk and protect your portfolio. The way I see it, portfolio protection sounds like a good idea right now.

The Fundamentals: Dark Clouds On The Horizon

The current expansionary cycle in the United States is now the longest in history, trees don't grow to the sky, and there are some reasons for concern in recent data, especially when it comes to manufacturing and global trade, which is obviously related to the Trade War.

The IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index has declined to its lowest levels since 2009.

Source: IHS Markit

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit noted in the report:

US manufacturing has entered into its sharpest downturn since 2009, suggesting the goods-producing sector is on course to act as a significant drag on the economy in the third quarter. The deterioration in the survey's output index is indicative of manufacturing production declining at an annualized rate in excess of 3%. Falling business spending at home and declining exports are the main drivers of the downturn, with firms also cutting back on input buying as the outlook grows gloomier. US manufacturers' expectations of output in the year ahead has sunk to its lowest since comparable data were first available in 2012, with worries focused on the detrimental impact of escalating trade wars, fears of slower economic growth and rising geopolitical worries.

The manufacturing data in the eurozone looks even worse than in the US.

Source: IHS Markit

Other areas of the economy are doing much better, the employment indicators remain particularly strong. The chart below shows jobless claims in comparison to the size of the civilian labor force. There is no recession at sight judging by these numbers. However, the labor market is so tight that it is hard to envision it getting much tighter in the middle term.

Source: Douglas Short

The consumer is another strong area in the economy, and consumer confidence is even at overheated levels by historical standards.

Source: Douglas Short

In fact, the chart from Mark Hulbert shows how the stock market tends to deliver below-average returns when consumer confidence reaches these overheated levels.

Source: Mark Hulbert via Market Watch

I don't believe in making macroeconomic forecasts, but it makes sense to observe the data in order to understand where you are standing in terms of risk and potential reward.

The US economic cycle is clearly very extended and many economic indicators reaching record levels. At the same time, international data is providing plenty of reasons for concern and manufacturing activity in the US is clearly decelerating.

In this economic scenario, the smart approach is actively protecting the portfolio in case we see further deterioration in the economic fundamentals going forward.

We need to remember that the stock market is an anticipatory mechanism. If you wait for the recession to be on the front page of the newspapers to protect your portfolio, chances are that prices will be much lower by that time, and it will be too late to effectively protect your capital.

Valuations Are Expensive

There is a lot of discussion among investors regarding what kind of valuation would be reasonable for stocks in the current environment, and what kind of impact variables such as earnings growth and interest rates should have on those valuations.

But the main point is that the stock market looks relatively expensive based on the most typical valuation ratios. The chart shows an average valuation composite based on a combination of 4 individual valuation ratios, and the image is quite eloquent. Based on this data, stocks are now at their most expensive level in history, except for the tech bubble in 1999.

Valuation is not a market-timing tool, and an expensive market can continue getting more expensive as long as economic conditions and investor sentiment remain favorable. However, an expensive market is far riskier than a cheap market over the long term, and things could get really ugly if the wind changes and economic fundamentals no longer support a sustained increase in valuation levels.

Technical Deterioration

It's one thing to have some concerns about the fundamental environment and a very different thing to see those concerns confirmed by market behavior. On the news of a new escalation in the Trade War, the S&P 500 broke below the key level of 2950 last week. This could be just some short-term volatility around a key level, if the market turns back above 2950 in the coming days, then the market environment should be reassessed.

However, we need to manage risk based on the currently available evidence as opposed to what we think could happen in the future. As of right now, a breakdown below 2950 in the S&P 500 is clearly a warning sign.

Source: Think or Swim

Even before the market broke below 2950, there were some already visible divergences in prior days. The chart below shows the S&P 500 index in black and the percentage of stocks in such index that are trading above their 50 days moving average in green.

Most of the time when the index is making new highs, we also see new highs in the percentage of stocks above the 50 days moving average. This is saying that there is broad participation in the market rally.

When the index makes a new high but the percentage of stocks above the 50 days moving average does not make a new high, this creates a potential divergence, and it could be anticipating that the market is tired since a small number of stocks are participating in the rally.

We had some divergences in September of 2018 and in May of 2019, and the market pulled back substantially on both occasions. This new divergence in the past week could have also been a prelude to a sizeable correction.

Source: Index Indicators

It's only fair to say that the price action in the past few days produced considerable damage from a technical perspective, and the market environment today looks riskier than it did a few days ago.

Moving Forward

It is important to be flexible and open-minded when making these kinds of decisions. If the fundamental picture and the price action start improving in the coming days, then we need to acknowledge the new evidence and increase portfolio risk accordingly.

However, it is what it is right now. As of the time of this writing, we have an expensive stock market, concerning signs in the economy, and the price action looking ugly in the short term. In this scenario, portfolio protection looks like a smart idea, especially for investors who consider that protecting their capital from potentially devastating losses should be priority number one.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.