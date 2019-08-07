Unique High-Yield Opportunity: GEO Group At 11% Yield

We think the market has priced in a worst case outcome and the underlying valuation is very attractive.

The U.S. has the highest incarceration rates of any developed nation and according to the Bureau of Justice; the U.S. sends roughly 700 per 100,000 people to jail every year.

This results in extremely lopsided additional statistics like the one that shows the US while having just about 5% of the total global population, also has 25% of the world's prisoners. That background may be distasteful and certainly does not invoke the warm, fuzzy feeling people develop while investing in solar panels or making a donation to UNICEF, but we think it is a necessary prelude to our investment theme today.

GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)

GEO, alongside CoreCivic (CXW), makes up about 70% of the for-profit prison market in the United States. In this article, we will discuss GEO group and why we think it makes a good risk-reward investment at this price point.

GEO was formed about 35 years back, in 1984, to provide secure corrections and detention management services as well as secure transportation services to state and federal governments in the U.S. and internationally as well. GEO has correctional and detention facilities in U.S., Australia, South Africa and in UK. The company has been listed since 1996 but only converted to a REIT recently in 2013.

GEO’s U.S. segment oversees the operation and management of approximately 75,000 beds in 65 correctional and detention facilities. These are divided among different customers as shown below with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE, forming about a fifth of the total revenue.

Source: GEO Q2-2019 Supplemental

When we look at facilities that GEO only manages on behalf of its customers, Australian prison facilities move to the top in terms of revenue.

Source: GEO Q2-2019 Supplemental

When examined from an overall revenue perspective we can see that GEO is very dependent on ICE as its lead customer, followed closely by various state governments.

Source: GEO Q2-2019 Supplemental

In addition to owned and leased facilities and managed facilities, GEO also provides in-house transportation for secure transportation to federal, state, and local government customers in the US and internationally. It also operates residential facilities and 71-day reporting facilities which are focused prison reform and rehabilitation.

Recent Events

There has been increasing rhetoric on "cracking down" this "for profit" segment. Most notably Elizabeth Warren, considered by many to be lead runner for Democrats, has pushed for abolishing this kind of company. Increasing focus on conditions in these prisons alongside ethical arguments that this should not be a "for profit" sector have made others speak out as well. Various banks have decided that they will not be continuing to do business with GEO and CXW. The impact has been rather spectacular.

Data by YCharts

Dissecting the long and short of it

While it is not our aim to make this a political discussion, we want to briefly touch on the probabilities of any one Democratic contender actually winning the presidency. To elucidate our point, we present exhibit A below, the list of candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

To our knowledge, three candidates have spoken out strongly against private prisons (Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) and while they may collectively have a good chance, the field is still wide open. Even if they end up running for the presidency, it is hardly written in stone that they will win. So to start off, we see a low probability that a candidate who has a very unfavorable view of the private prison system will actually be in a position to do something about it.

What can they do about it?

Taking this thought process further, we have to remember that currently state prisons are at 96% capacity and federal prisons at 140% capacity. Long term measures may be put into place to change how prisons are run, assuming the right candidate has full support of the Senate and the House, but it will take many years to change the logistics of the situation. The most likely solution would be for the government to buy the facility and either manage it itself, or employ GEO is some shape or form to help. Here too we see this happening most likely only at the Federal levels and not at the state level. We don't see that as a terrible outcome as long as GEO gets fair value or close to it for these assets, the company should be fine. Even this kind of run-off will likely take over a decade and in the interim, GEO should continue to churn out massive cash flows.

Multiple less drastic measures, including third party audits or requirement to meet certain standards, could be enforced at the government level. Most candidates have also strongly supported an increased emphasis on rehabilitation and this is where GEO could really increase its focus and shine as well.

Valuation

GEO guided for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $2.71/share putting the company at about 6.25X turns of AFFO.

Source: GEO Q2-2019 Supplemental

This is a fundamental reason for us turning bullish on the prospects as we believe this is pricing in rather draconian outcomes. While we don't think private prisons will get the 17X-21X multiples that many REITs enjoy today, a move to 8X-9X is probable when the hysteria dies down.

GEO's net leverage and interest coverage metrics are quite good, but they are needed to deal with the political issues that come alongside this kind of sector.

Source: GEO Q2-2019 Supplemental

We hence see this as neutral.

The current dividend of $1.92 is very well covered by AFFO (70% payout ratio) and leaves plenty of cash flow to complete projects and deleverage if necessary. This also translates into a 11% yield, which is significantly above that of the REIT sector today.

One another way to look at valuation here is to try and get a sense of the cap rate on GEO properties. GEO currently sports an enterprise value of $4.6 billion. When contrasted to its net operating income (NOI), that is one rather extreme cap rate.

The raw numbers suggest that the cap rate is a rather extreme 14.4%. Now critics might argue that the "managed only" facility NOI should be removed to get a true cap rate. Well, the "managed only" produces less than 9% of NOI.

Even adjusted for this the cap rate is 13.3%. Yes, prison facilities are rather extreme in the sense that one cannot easily use idled facilities for pretty much anything else, but if the government had to build or buy even a few of these, we believe there would be enough value to provide a buffer for the current stock price.

What about banks not doing business with GEO?

The rhetoric aside, GEO management mentioned this on their Q2-2019 results conference call.

Moving to our capital structure.In early June, we extended the maturity of our $900 million revolving credit facility to May 2024, which contractually obligates all banks in the facility for approximately five years. We were able to complete this extension without any changes to the revolver size or the pricing grid. The extended revolver provides ample liquidity with approximately $390 million in available capacity, in addition to an accordion feature of $450 million under the senior credit facility. With this extension, we do not have any upcoming debt maturities for approximately three years when $250 million in senior unsecured notes mature in 2022. We will have the opportunity if we choose to take out the 2022 notes with our available liquidity under the revolver. We recognize that since the execution of the revolvers extension, recent headlines from our banking partners have created significant volatility in our debt and equity. This volatility is directly tied to a high political rhetoric that, as George mentioned, is based on a mis-characterization of our role as a service provider in our overall company record.

So while the rhetoric was negative, GEO got an extension on its credit facility for five years with no changes. GEO has some cap-ex until 2020 when it will finish constructing the facilities it is working on, but then its AFFO should pretty much reflect its total cash flow. In other words investors today are getting a close to 15% free cash flow yield.

Conclusion

GEO (and CXW) are interesting and inexpensive choices in today's markets. Both operate a recession resilient business model and this is what we are currently seeking for our high-yield model portfolio. We chose GEO as we think it is overall the better pick and its small international footprint provides an extra buffer. We expect about 30% upside alongside a hefty dividend yield of 11%. The stock is likely to be volatile but for long-term income investors, this is a unique buying opportunity! As with any other stock, we are recommending GEO as part of a highly diversified portfolio with a yield of 11%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.