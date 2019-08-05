California Resources Corporation: Risk Management Is Key To Trading Shares

A recent article on Seeking Alpha begins this way:

California Resources (CRC) common stock is a speculator favorite. Whether the stock price climbs or declines speculators just love the volatility.”

And it ends with the following sage advice:

However, short-term trading opportunities both up and down abound for this very volatile issue. Just realize that trading this stock is similar to a game of musical chairs. Make sure you have a seat when the music stops.”

However, I found out directly from comments on my first article about CRC, “California Resources Corporation: Timing A Short Sale,” that not everyone loves the downside volatility, and that there are a number of advisers who did not take the advice: “Only those suitably trained with discipline and stop-loss experience need apply.”

“Everything is for sale except Elk Hills”

During the Conference Call about second quarter earnings, Mark Smith, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, stated:

Like I said always -- everything is for sale except Elk Hills you got to buy the company if you want to buy Elk Hills. So it's a rather unique opportunity if we're willing to monetize our piece of the royalty at Elk Hills of our flagship asset.”

These are words of desperation.

CRC stock plummeted by 22% in just two days on August 1st and 2nd and is down 76% over the past 52 weeks.

CRC Share Prices

Source: Barchart.com

Investment Philosophy

In The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham states, "the essence of investment management is the management of risks, not the management of returns." At the heart of this approach is loss minimization, deliberately protecting oneself against serious losses. Warren Buffett described this book as "by far the best on investing ever written."

My approach, which I call Vertical Risk Management (VRM), is to separate emotions from investment decisions by running an algorithm that provides systematic, quantitative signals. I first developed this particular model about five years ago and have applied it to different markets, such as the equity market.

"From Efficient Markets Theory to Behavioral Finance"

The algorithm was developed based on a paper with the title above written by Nobel laureate Robert J. Shiller. In this paper, he discusses the failure of the efficient markets theory to explain stock market prices and the "blooming of behavioral finance." In particular, he describes one of the oldest theories about financial markets, which he calls price-to-price feedback theory. Essentially, he argues that the emotions of greed and fear drive market prices far too high on the upside, and much too low on in downturns.

I developed and tested hypotheses to try to quantify conditions that might make investors feel greedy and fearful. And it turns out that the size of market gains and losses, combined with the speed, does a pretty good job in determining when to be long, when to be out, and when to get short.

BRS Crude Oil Index

By applying the same VRM algorithm systematically to oil futures prices from 1983 through 2013, the "In-Sample" period, I created the BRS Crude Oil Index (BRS stands for Boslego Risk Services). Note: All of the SEC disclaimers at the end of this article are important to read about any such Index applied retrospectively over historical data.

The total return of the Index during the "In-Sample" period was 893%, with a maximum drawdown from peak of 40%. This compares to the total return from a buy-and-roll position of 207% with a maximum drawdown of 77%.

The "In-Sample" period refers to the period in which the algorithm parameters may be adjusted to achieve different levels of risk and return. In the "Out-of-Sample" period, the same parameters that were set in the "In-Sample" period must be used.

Application to CRC

CRC was formed in April 2014 as a corporate spin-off of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). I applied the same Oil Index for an "Out-of-Sample" period, July 2015 (when there was enough historical data to calculate the Index) through August 2, 2019.

The Index gained 11 % and the maximum drawdown from peak was 36 %. That compares to a loss 80 % from the buy-and-hold strategy and a maximum drawdown from peak of 95 %.

Conclusions

The BRS Crude Oil Index demonstrates that to avoid large losses speculating on CRC, an investor must be willing to reallocate positions from long-to-short. A buy-and-hold strategy in CRC has been financially disastrous since soon after the formation of the Company.

Oil prices are inherently difficult to predict, but price predictions are not necessary using the VRM algorithm. It is designed to risk-manage when it detects the start of a falling market which may result in a collapse based on the "fear" factor. Equally important, it re-positions to a long position after it detects the "fear" regime is over.

The VRM algorithm could be combined with an investor’s fundamental assessment of the Company to help avoid major losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.