Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions

As we move into the first full week of August, the summer is quickly coming to an end. While some will be heading back to school, technology giant Apple (AAPL) will be gearing up for its usual late summer and fall major product launch cycle. Today, I'll take a look at the five most important questions that need to be answered this year and what they mean for investors.

iPhone XR successor - price above or below $700?

Apple crossed this key threshold last year when the iPhone XR launched at $749, the most expensive entry-level smartphone launch in the company's history. There are a lot of rumors that the XR successor this year is going to be more affordable, but does that mean a lower price? Between getting a new camera setup, a potentially larger battery, plus the usual upgrades, it's hard to see Apple cutting the starting price on the device. Plus, if you were to start an "XR 2" at say $699, you'd probably have to drop previous generation phones more than the usual $100, and that would hurt margins a bit. As a reminder, here was last year's pricing by model when the new phones came.

Now, the phrase "more affordable" is key because it doesn't necessarily just refer to price. Perhaps Apple increases trade-in values or throws in a free trial to one of its services to keep the iPhone price starting at $749, but the effective price would be lower. It's also possible that the base amount of storage goes from 64GB to 128GB. Apple has suffered sales declines for the iPhone over the past few quarters partially thanks to high prices, so the company is looking for ways to get growth back.

Does the iPhone get Apple Pencil support finally?

There are plenty of nice smartphone accessories out there, but one not yet available for the iPhone that consumers want is the Apple Pencil. Perhaps it is an issue of supply, and it certainly made sense that this device went to the iPad first, but it would be a nice addition for the smartphone. There have been rumors out there for a while about Pencil support on the iPhone, and another round of them has cropped up recently.

Financially speaking, this additional feature for the iPhone wouldn't be a game changer, but it all adds up. When you are selling roughly 200 million phones a year, even a 5% penetration for the first generation Pencil would mean an extra billion dollars in revenue per year. Especially with smartphone screens getting bigger over time, and Apple could launch an even larger display next year with its first 5G offering, it seems only a matter of time before Pencil support comes to the iPhone.

How many iPad models are actually launched?

Unlike the iPhone that gets refreshed basically every year at the same time, excluding the one-time SE model, the company's tablet strategy has varied. Various iPads have been launched at completely different times of the year, with some models taking years to be refreshed. Earlier this year, a new 9.7-inch version as well as a new Mini were launched. In the fall of 2018, Apple launched two new Pro models of the tablet.

I'll say right away that I doubt we see a new Mini this fall, primarily thanks to the Spring launch. However, there was a rumor last week that the 9.7-inch version would be replaced after just six months or so by a new 10.2-inch model, which is a bit strange. Should that rumor be correct and we also get new Pro versions, sales of the tablet would likely be fairly strong as Apple looks to reverse the overall revenue decline in last year's holiday period.

(Source: MacRumors article linked above)

When do important service launches actually occur?

We know that the Apple Card will launch this month, but management has been rather secretive about other services, only stating that they will be launched in the fall. Obviously, that is a potential three-month range, but I'd be really surprised if we didn't see these launches come in concert with either an iPhone launch or perhaps another release event.

Apple services are the major leg of growth that investors are looking at over the next couple of years. While the company disappointed the street in its most recent quarter for services revenue, decent growth was still shown and the business is on track to be a $50 billion a year segment rather soon. There will be a lot of competition, especially on the streaming side, so it will be interesting to see how big an effort Apple makes there.

Is there a surprise product announcement?

Steve Jobs was famous for the "one more thing" part of Apple presentations, as the company quite often announced a product or service that not everyone was expecting. While you can always find one person out there that will have some rumor of something special, I like to look at the general consensus for what is expected to come later this year. So what are some possibilities for a surprise in 2019?

A smaller screen iPhone, basically a successor to the SE. While we've been waiting for this since 2018, there are some rumors out there that this device could come in the spring of 2020.

Second generation HomePod. This is one area where Apple has struggled a bit, and with the launch of more services coming, you would expect the company to try to further penetrate the home device market.

The so-called "budget Mac". Rumored for a while, a laptop that comes in under say $800 would be good for market share, but it doesn't quite fit in with Apple's premium strategy, so I remain skeptical for now.

Of those three items mentioned, the one I have most faith in seeing this fall would be the updated HomePod, given it has been quite a while since the first one was launched and Apple could really upgrade the hardware from the original. We likely will also see some new Macs launched, but it's always hard to guess which naming line we'll actually see.

Final thoughts:

Apple's fall launch cycle is quickly approaching, so it will be interesting to see what the technology giant has in store this year. The new iPhones are all expected to get major camera upgrades, but will sales rebound in this in-between year with 5G phones coming next year? Plenty of new services are coming, so we'll see how much other hardware also is revealed. After a solid earnings report recently, analyst estimates are on the rise, so if trade war rhetoric finally cools down, expectations will be high as Apple looks to set new revenue records this holiday season. That, in turn, could push the stock back towards its all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.