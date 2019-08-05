Still Waiting For A Dividend Increase From Oaktree

BDCs have begun reporting results, and this article discusses some of the items investors should be watching for OCSL.

OCSL is still underpaying its shareholders and management needs to increase the current dividend.

As shown below, there are a handful of BDCs that pay very low dividends as a percentage of book value including Oaktree's BDC vehicles: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI).

Keep in mind that BDCs such as Solar Capital (SLRC), Golub Capital (GBDC), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) have lower-yielding safer assets by design. Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) are internally managed with lower-cost operational structures giving them the ability to distribute higher amounts.

OCSL Dividend Coverage Update

OCSL has covered its dividend by an average of 125% over the last five quarters mostly due to improved portfolio earnings and reduced borrowing rates. However, OCSL’s dividend is still 47% lower than two years ago and needs to be increased as it's well below the portfolio earnings each quarter likely due to management wanting to retain earnings to improve NAV per share. Also, the last two quarters included $10 million of original issue discount (“OID”) accretion related to its investment in Dominion Diagnostics:

The increase of $7.9 million, or 11.5%, in our total investment income for the six months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the six months ended March 31, 2018, was due primarily to a $12.8 million increase in interest income, which was primarily attributable to $9.9 million of OID accretion related to our first lien term loan and revolver with Dominion Diagnostics, LLC, $1.2 million of interest income related to our investment in Maverick Healthcare Group, LLC

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As shown in the following table, the company will likely earn at least $0.098 per share each quarter covering 103% of the current dividend which is basically "math" driven by an annual hurdle rate of 6% on equity before paying management incentive fees.

The payment of the incentive fee on income is subject to payment of a preferred return to investors each quarter (i.e., a “hurdle rate”), expressed as a rate of return on the value of the Company’s net assets at the end of the most recently completed quarter, of 1.50% [6% annualized], subject to a “catch up” feature.

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

This calculation is based on “net assets” per share which have continued to grow, driving a higher amount of “pre-incentive fee net investment income” per share before management earns its income incentive fees. As shown in the analysis below, the company continues to increase the dividend as NAV grows and increases the “Minimum Dividend Coverage”:

Management was asked about a potential dividend increase due to continuing to overearn the dividend and mentioned:

In terms of the dividends, we were, as we discussed, we're focused on the stable kind of cash earnings and the dividend has generated from the -- they come from the portfolio to payout the dividend. As Mel mentioned, during the quarter, there was about $6 million of OID, primarily from Dominion. So we're thoughtful about that as we think about our dividend and capital strategy.

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On June 28, 2019, shareholders approved the reduced asset coverage requirements allowing the company to double the maximum amount of leverage effective as of June 29, 2019. The investment adviser reduced the base management fee to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage above 1.0x debt-equity. Management mentioned “we have no near-term plans to increase our leverage above our target range of 0.70 to 0.85 times”:

As you will recall last quarter, we received Board approval to increase our leverage, effective in February 2020, unless we were to receive shareholder approval before then. While we have no near-term plans to increase our leverage above our target range of 0.70 to 0.85 times, this is an opportunity cost efficiently seeks shareholder approval in the events, but in the future, we deem the appropriate to deploy higher leverage. In connection with this, our base management fee will be reduced to 1% on all assets, finance using leverage above 1.0 times debt to equity once the new leverage limits are in effect.

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Presentations

Management recently amended its revolving credit facility terms including extending the reinvestment period and modifying the asset coverage ratio covenant.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, OCSL reported slightly above base case projections with lower "Other G&A" and higher-than-expected portfolio yield offset by continued lower dividend and other income.

As shown below, management has made meaningful progress shifting the portfolio from "non-core" legacy assets that still account for around 21% of the portfolio fair value (previously 22%).

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Presentations

OCSL intends to rotate out of another $296 million of investments it has identified as non-core investments and redeploy “into proprietary investments with higher yields.”

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Presentations

As discussed in previous articles, management is working to increase NII including:

Redeploy non-income generating investments comprised of equity, limited partnership interests and loans on non-accrual.

Operating cost savings from leveraging Oaktree’s platform.

Rotation out of broadly syndicated loans priced at LIBOR + 400 or below.

Realization of lower operating costs from credit facility optimization.

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Presentations

During the quarter, the company amended and restated its senior secured credit facility to modify the asset coverage ratio covenant, increasing the size of the facility from $600 million to $680 million, extending the maturity and lowering the interest rate margins:

We also amended, extended and upsized our revolving credit facility in the second quarter. We received a positive reception from the lending group, adding two new participants, and we successfully lowered our interest rate margin by 25 basis points and extended the maturity by over two years.

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Presentations

The company’s 4.875% unsecured notes due 2019 matured on March 1, 2019, and were fully repaid during the quarter. On April 1, 2019, the company increased the size of the ING Facility from $680 million to $700 million under the “accordion” feature that permits the company, under certain circumstances, to increase the size of the facility up to $1.02 billion.

On March 1, our 2019 notes matured. So we paid off the remaining balance of $229 million. We funded this maturity with incremental borrowings on the credit facility. Our next unsecured debt maturity is five years away when the $75 million 2024 notes are due. As of March 31st, total debt outstanding was $598 million and having weighted average interest rate of 5.1%, down from 5.3% in the prior quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $13 million at quarter end. And we had $275 million of undrawn capacity under revolving credit facility, including commitments maybe subsequent to quarter end.

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: OCSL Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Presentations

BDCs Reporting June 30, 2019, Results

BDCs have begun reporting June 30, 2019, results and will continue to report over the next two weeks (including OCSL this week - see schedule below). Investors should be watching for the issues discussed in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+" earlier this month and be ready to make changes (buy more or sell).

I have recently written public articles (that are currently unlocked) on many of the BDCs about to report results:

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Updated rankings and risk profile



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.