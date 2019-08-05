'Fail To Prepare, Prepare To Fail': Why Wreck Monetary Policy? Because There's A U.S. Presidential Election In 2020

President Trump has now passed “Peak Trade War” in this term as far as Mr Market is concerned.

The US presidential election cycle now takes precedence over Fed monetary policy and even trade negotiations with China.

(Source: fplhacker, caption by the Author)

Life continues to imitate art in the story of the "Caravaggio Code". The Fed's agenda is not its own any more. It is being set by the confluence of global central banks and President Trump's re-election agenda. The two are related and thus are mutually reinforcing. The magnitude of the combined force will ultimately overwhelm the Fed. There will be casualties at the Fed. Someone must own the fallout. New York Fed president John Williams is apparently prepared for the failure. He has been preparing for some time.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

The last report noted the Fed finally falling into line, with America's trade war agenda, by signalling that an interest rate cut was imminent. New York Fed president John Williams's extemporising, about heading towards and potentially through the Zero Lower Bound (ZLB), was also noted; as having the effect of dislodging the static framing of Fed policy, in order to expect something radical in the future.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Williams has prepared for this moment for some time; even going as far as signalling preparation in advance back in May, using Keynes's proverbial observation about changing one's mind when the facts change. Evidently, the facts officially changed for Williams back in May.

(Source: Eric Dodds, editing by the Author, quote by JM Keynes)

It may transpire that Williams has been preparing for this moment for much longer than just back in May, however. Indeed, his preparations may have started way back when the trade war originally began after President Trump's inauguration. It may also transpire that he is a reader of KeySignals as well as a reader of Keynes. Perhaps he is just a Roy Keane fan, however, and all this is just coincidence.

Maybe Williams thinks that Keynes and Keane are the same guy! Who knows? These coincidences just keep piling up too appositely, with alarming frequency these days, however.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Back in late 2016, the contact phase of what has now turned into a full blown trade conflict was discussed. The Strategic Reset with China was seen as failing to prepare and/or preparing to fail for an inevitable conflict. In the realm of Sun Tzu, one can never be too sure.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

There is much more clarity, however, today, in China's latest strategic update of its own view of the situation. Clearly, China blames American influence for all that is wrong in the world; and hunkers down for a long conflict.

(Source: channelnewsasia, caption by the Author)

Tariffs have hit China's manufacturing sector hard. Global manufacturing companies are now relocating their production away from onshore China. This leaves everything to play for in technology. China has tried to counter attack American domination of this sector, by creating its own fighting brand version of NASDAQ with bubble valuations to match the attraction of the American monster.

(Source and caption by the Author)

It was also recently noted that it was time for the Fed to get off the bench and start playing for America. Evidently, Williams now believes that it is time to get into the game. The above explanation of his thought process, dating back to 2016, serves to put the Fed's abortive Quantitative Tightening (QT) phase into context.

QT has not only been un-patriotically supporting the Chinese; it has been totally inappropriate under the economic circumstances of a clear global trade headwind. An apologist may say that policy has tightened to suck capital out of China as part of the grand strategy. President Trump's latest Tweets on interest rates suggest that the apologists are in error.

(Source and caption by the Author)

In the context of misaligned and misinformed QT, the Fed eventually will have to QQE; if and when the trade wars degenerate into rounds of beggar-thy-neighbour currency weakening rate cuts.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The smoke signals from the White House suggest that the rounds of beggar-thy-neighbour devaluations are not so far away. The White House remains deliberately ambiguous on the subject, thereby ruling it in.

(Source: Reuters, caption by the Author)

The smoke signals from global central banks also support this view. Recently, they cancelled their gentleman's agreement to coordinate gold sales. They claim rather disingenuously that the agreement is no longer needed. The truth is more sinister.

There are two messages here.

First and most importantly, global coordination in general amongst central banks is being eroded.

Secondly, they won't be selling gold to defend their currencies any more. Ergo, they must wish to weaken their currencies. The inference is that they will sell their own currencies versus gold, rather than against their neighbours' currencies.

"Europe is itself now a net buyer of gold - no one needs a sales agreement anymore." (Natalie Dempster, MD World Gold Council) (Source: FT)

Weakening one's currency against gold is a less obvious way of devaluation than targeting another country's currency to devalue against. A rising gold price can allegedly be sold to President Trump, as a weakening US Dollar per se, since an inverse relationship holds between the two. Some will claim that, if a currency weakens against gold, this is not necessarily a devaluation against the US Dollar. He won't believe it. The rush to the bottom against gold has thus begun.

If the US Treasury were to devalue the US Dollar, then the Fed would be forced to sit on its hands. Some Fed speakers may even talk about tightening if this occurs. The potential for dissent within the FOMC is significant and rising.

The last report concluded that the Fed will have to converge, on the global economy's benchmark yield curve, when it finally decides to get serious about the next economic stimulus.

Mario Draghi recently lambasted Eurozone policy makers for failing to adopt a fiscal stimulus. What this means is that the ECB will have to do more of the heavy lifting again. Since it is constrained on the size of purchases of sovereign debt, by what is known as Capital Key limits, the ECB will have to rely even more heavily on NIRP. By inference, the Fed will have to follow suit.

Evidently, John Williams is aware of this asymmetric global drift towards NIRP, by the ECB and other central banks who are in a similar fiscal policy-light domestic environment. His cryptic noises and signals about the ZLB therefore belie his awareness that the Fed will need to go ZIRP/NIRP to compete with the global central banks. By speaking now, he is fertilising the ground for the Fed to debate ZIRP/NIRP and incorporate it into its toolbox. The Fed's current monetary policy framework review is a perfect opportunity for this re-tooling to be accomplished.

Going into the latest FOMC meeting, the Fed was in a bizarrely inconsistent position. It was in QT mode, as its balance sheet continued to shrink. It was, however, then expected to go into conventional easing (CE) mode with interest rate cuts. QT and CE would then be working against each other. This zero-sum game outcome would then face a headwind from global trade deterioration. This policy mix would clearly be unsustainable if left unresolved.

The big questions, going into the FOMC meeting, were (1) how far it would go with CE and (2) whether the Fed would continue with QT. As the conventional monetary policy gets eroded with further CE, the relative strength of the obverse QT force would get stronger. Ultimately, a point would be reached at which the Fed needs to replace QT with QE. In addition, the Fed would also be under pressure to apply NIRP, once the conventional interest cushion had been cut down to zero.

The wisdom of sustaining QT all the way down until interest rates hit zero is debatable. So far, the Fed had got away with it because President Trump wasn't as focused on the issue of balance sheet. His focus has been primarily on headline interest rates, since these are visible to the electorate. Since QT is visible to American companies and banks, however, his focus upon it is destined to increase with trade war duration.

The FOMC announcement answered the above questions. The Fed went for a twenty-five basis points cut. This was framed by Chairman Powell as all she wrote and not the beginning of a new phase of easing. This message was underlined by the dissent of Esther George and Eric Rosengren. Rosengren is intransigent until the data unequivocally shows economic slowing. George is flexible and more open to the insurance policy story to justify rate cuts. QT was however ended, two months earlier than scheduled.

The Fed has therefore unwound the mistaken rate hike of late last year and halted the mistaken QT. It is not easing conventionally or unconventionally though. A resulting stronger US Dollar and rounds of easing by its global peers should, however, prompt the Fed to ease again and join the race to the bottom. Mr Market immediately bought US Dollars and long duration treasuries, on the announcement, thereby confirming that this scenario is his new P&L delta factor.

Chairman Powell has been able to show defiance and independence. This "insurance policy" rate cut, as advertised by Powell, prolongs what some still view as an economic expansion. Ending QT however, shows that the Chairman is not confident enough in the durability of the alleged expansion. The Fed is thus entering the next phase of global monetary policy easing, with the largest conventional monetary policy cushion of all the central banks. This is a mixed blessing.

This symbol of central bank virility will quickly be discounted as US Dollar strength. This discounting action therefore guarantees that the Fed will have to move, much faster and with larger magnitude and aggression towards QQE, when it has given up the pretence of being independent.

Powell's victory over the President Trump is pyrrhic and will come at a great cost to the term structure of US interest rates and monetary policy in general. By being independent, he has ultimately wrecked monetary policy. He has also wrecked his career and his legacy.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Looked at from the perspective of the global economy, which by the way is what ultimately drives the US monetary policy, the Fed's latest ease was in fact a tightening of global monetary policy. With some irony therefore, a cynic could rightfully claim that Chairman Powell is actually helping President Trump crush the global competition!

The Fed continues to QT in global terms. A strong US Dollar and strong US Treasury Bond market are the footprints of this trail of destruction. These two headwinds run in confluence with that of President Trump's trade policy. Having made the global economic slowdown even worse, the Fed will thus ultimately have to oblige by easing further.

(Source and editing by the Author)

The preparations of John Williams also put the issue of Powell's ouster into clearer context. This author has shortlisted Neel Kashkari and James Bullard as potential replacements. John Williams must also be put on this list. He may well have pencilled himself in, by secretly signing up for the trade war monetary policy agenda some time ago. His rhetorical embrace of Keynes' and Keane's mantras would suggest so.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The last two articles have followed a common theme of attempted Fed capture by the "Masters of the Asset Class Universe" known as asset managers. This capture is predicated on the confluence, of QQE and asset management, as the Fed QQE's on an unprecedented scale. It was called "Exter's Endgame".

(Source: FT, caption by the Author)

Currently, the Masters smell fresh blood and easier pickings in the Eurozone. They are therefore instructing the ECB to qualitatively ease. Such a move would then put pressure on the Fed to follow suit.

(Original photo: eonline, editing and caption by the Author)

A previous report noted the invisible hand of the ECB at the FOMC. This hand has now become more visible in the popular press.

(Source: Wall Street Journal, caption by the Author)

Pressure is already being indiscreetly applied via the press.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The press have thus provided another useful idiot, in the form of the ECB, to blame for the Fed wrecking monetary policy.

Williams is an academic, and he will probably be darned before he sees the Fed get captured by the "Masters of the Asset Class Universe". As New York Fed president, it is his dubious privilege of having to deal with them under much closer proximity than any of his colleagues. He is therefore well positioned to anticipate the Masters and beat them at their own game. Most likely, he will reach an accommodation with them; that gives the Fed some weak semblance of independence, whilst their profits balloon with assets under management from a ballooning Fed balance sheet.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The latest FOMC meeting decision was swiftly made academic by President Trump. Having framed expectations of the upcoming meeting in advance, as a non-event, he then swiftly framed the next meeting as a biggie by threatening further tariff hikes. His timing suggests that it is the Fed and not just China who are both targets.

(Source: the Author)

The consummate deal-maker aims to kill two birds with one stone. China had been framing the trade war narrative. President Trump has just seized it back. His re-election timetable now takes precedence over monetary policy and even trade negotiations. In fact, the latter two have now become tools for his re-election campaign.

(Source and caption by the Author)

A man with a hammer only sees nails, according to proverb. A "MAGAlomaniac" only actually sees himself. A president who faces re-election therefore only sees tools to get re-elected. These tools are rather blunt instruments and harm both friend and enemy indiscriminately however.

It is known that allegedly tariff-protected American industries are now going through a survival of fittest and cheapest end-game. This was highlighted in the barometer of the American steel industry. The people who voted to Make America Great Again are now grist for the mill of the productivity drive that this involves. They are however easily distracted by such useful idiots as the Chinese and the Europeans.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

It has now become known that this sector is a medium of transfer of the trade war headwind to the domestic energy sector. Tariffs on steel are now feeding through to tariffs on whatever steel touches. Energy is the lifeblood of the economy; and it has now been touched by steel tariffs.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The problem is worse, because the trade war hits both sides of the margin equation for American companies. This margin pressure is highlighted by the current plight of Big Oil. Tariffs sap demand and also raise input and production costs. Thus infected, the economy rapidly sickens.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

As goes the economy, so go the President's re-election hopes and also his campaign funding. His gamble on forcing a swift capitulation from the Fed and China is not without risk!

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Mr Market understands this perfect storm perfectly. So do the dissenters, Rosengren and George. Collective psychosis therefore framed the latest Employment Situation report, as the key signal, that the US economy is now in the grip of the global tractor beam.

Consequently, the consensus belief is that, if the Fed does not play along with easier monetary policy, stock prices will succumb to the collapsing margin dynamics.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

President Trump has thus passed Peak Trade War rhetoric and behaviour. His hands, currently applied to the throats of the Fed and the Chinese, will soon be locked firmly onto his own throat if he continues his current line. He has got one more push, on the Fed and China, before Mr Market puts an end to his market-choking Tweets. His next and final push should therefore be more nuanced and conciliatory.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The global economy has however passed the point of no return. Ultimately, the Fed will thus have to respond with alacrity to the global economy as it always has done. It may not do so in time for President Trump to inflict more damage on the global economy though in 2020, if Chairman Powell manages to cling on to his chair. This is why President Trump is so hell-bent on removing Powell. He cannot control the Chinese. He does however have some leverage at home with the Fed.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption and editing by the Author)

Both the President and the Fed have thus been tightening global monetary policy, in very coordinated short order, even if not deliberately. As a consequence of their negatively reinforcing actions, QQE from the Fed has taken a greater convergence step backwards to the spot global term structure of interest rates.

So, "why wreck monetary policy"? Not just because its wreckable. Wreckability is simply opportunity. QQE and ZIRP/NIRP are just the means. One now needs motive.

There's a presidential election in 2020. On November 3rd, 2020, to be precise, for those who need a trade or trading motive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.