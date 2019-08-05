Around The World - A Universal Manufacturing Collapse

What we see are very tough conditions, especially for Europe and Emerging Markets. The weak are likely to become weaker.

The real scary picture, however, is being "painted" by the manufacturing data. While the US is still holding up above the contraction level, most everybody else are below.

Nonetheless, earnings growth is slowing down, both in the US as well worldwide.

Ironically, the first rate cut in 11 years occurred on the very same month that the expansionary period set a new record,.

Conundrum

The past week delivered three milestones:

106 consecutive months of jobs growth, the longest streak in US history (by far).

121 consecutive months of economic expansion, the longest streak in US history (a fresh record).

First rate cut after 11 years.

If the third milestone seems to you as if it's quite disconnected from the first two milestone - you're absolutely right.

The Fed cutting rates while the US unemployment rate at 3.7% is a precedent. Since 1982, when it started to (specifically) target the Fed Funds Rate, the Fed had never cut rates with the unemployment rate below 4%. The lowest unemployment rate when a rate cut took place was 4.2% in January 2001.

Nonetheless, things are way more complicated, i.e. gloomy, than this conundrum alone.

Earnings

With circa 3/4 of companies already reporting earnings, S&P 500 (SPY) operating/GAAP earnings are up only 2%/3% Y/Y, respectively.

That's the slowest growth (for both) since the second quarter of 2016.

S&P 500 sales are up 4.3% Y/Y - slowest growth since the fourth quarter of 2016.

If you think that this is only a US problem - think again.

In the below chart you can see the hopes, the dreams, and the inherent biases of humanity, manifesting themselves over and over again. Really, this earnings growth trends for the MSCI World (URTH) is like a painting of the futility of trying to escape human nature.

Global Manufacturing

The funny thing is that earnings are still looking like the bright spot, compared to the manufacturing data. Things are so bad that to say that global manufacturing slump is deepening almost sounds like an understatement.

JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for the 3rd consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since October 2012.

Among the largest regions covered by the survey, new export business decreased in China, the US, the euro area, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the UK, Canada, Russia and Brazil.

Manufacturing PMIs in numbers:

Global: 49.4, lowest since October 2012

US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM): 51.2, lowest since August 2016

Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV): 46.5, lowest since December 2012

UK (EWU): 48, lowest since February 2013

China (MCHI, FXI): 49.7, 3rd straight sub-50 reading

Japan (EWJ, DXJ): 49.4, 3rd straight sub-50 reading

South Korea (EWY): 47.3, near 44-month low

Russia (RSX, ERUS): 49.3, 3rd straight <50.

Overall, the manufacturing recession deepens with 15 months in a row of a falling global purchasing managers index.

Manufacturing Around the World - From East to West

Japan

Japan Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for 3rd month in a row, with output getting reduced for 7th consecutive month.

South Korea

South Korea Manufacturing PMI below 50 for the 8th time over last 9 months. New export orders fall at the fastest rate in almost 6 years.

China

China Manufacturing PMI below 50 for 3rd month in a row, signaling contraction in the world's second-largest economy, which is (in case you missed this) is in an escalating trade war with the US...

Data by YCharts

Russia

Russia Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for the 3rd straight month, with output and new orders leading the way down.

Europe

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.5. That was the 6th straight month with a reading below 50, and the lowest level since December 2012.

United Kingdom

In the UK, Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for the 3rd straight month, to the lowest level in six-and-a-half years.

Reminder: That's before a no-deal BREXIT might hit the country...

United States

In the US, ISM Manufacturing fell to 51.2; above the contraction level (as are the levels in most leading economies), but still the lowest level since August 2016.

Mexico

Mexico (EWW) Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for the 2nd straight month. Business optimism level sank to the lowest level in the series history (which started in 2011)!

Brazil

Brazil (EWZ) Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for first time in 13 months. Furthermore, employment data indicate contracting at the fastest pace since mid-2017.

Last But Not Least

It's no secret that President Trump wishes to weaken the US Dollar (UUP), in order to assist give a boost to exports/the economy.

Problem is that with the recent raise of the debt ceiling, the US Treasury is starting to issue tons of new debt. Recent estimates are for $600-650 billion of new debts heading our way over the coming months.

This means that many dollars are going to get sucked out of the market, which is the perfect set-up for the greenback to... strengthen.

Indeed, what we see in recent days is a dollar funding squeeze which is spreading like a plague.

As a result, currencies of Emerging Markets (VWO, IEMG, EEM, SCHE, SPEM, DEM, GEM) fell last Friday by the most since May 2017.

Now, just imagine how manufacturing PMI of China, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia (random list...) will look like once not only that the global economy keeps slowing down but the shortage of USD (funding) continues to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.