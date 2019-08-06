Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates

With the 737 MAX crisis, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is immersed in uncertainty that might have a lasting impact. In the background it seems that the trade war between China and the US is erupting. As with a lot of global events and political developments, there also is an aerospace angle to this as we lay out in this report. The big question is how bad this trade war could be for Boeing, especially in the long term.

Source: Boeing

Trade War Erupts

Source: HLN

Talks between China and the US seemed to be progressing well, though on the 30th of July President Trump tweeted that China hasn’t been buying agricultural products as promised.

President Trump believes China is stalling negotiations until after the 2020 presidential elections, hoping for a Democratic president-elect to get a sweeter trade deal. That could very well be the case. President Trump’s tweet sparked what would turn into a currency war as the Chinese yuan dropped past the 7 mark and the People’s Bank of China vowed to keep the yuan stable “at a reasonable balanced level.” It became the extension to the trade war, once dubbed easy to win, in which President Trump already announced additional tariffs of 10% on $300B worth of goods as trade talks continue:

There, however, also is another side to the story. President Trump has been pushing the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to give the US economy a boost, and it's no secret that he disagrees strongly with Chairman Powell on the Fed policy. On the 31st of July, rates were cut from 2.25% to 2% as weak global growth and the US-China trade war are damping economic growth. The cut disappointed the market as well as President Trump as both are looking for a series of rate reductions with a steeper one to start with. Just hours after the Federal Reserve didn’t meet expectations, President Trump announced new tariffs (the one from the tweet above) significantly increasing the odds of further rate cuts.

The tariff announcement serves two purposes:

Pressuring China in trade talks. Pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further.

The big question is what price President Trump is willing to pay on behalf of the American people. The Dow lost nearly 5% of its value since the President’s tweets on the 30th of July and the economy as well as the market is in need of quantitative easing, reversing a path of interest increases that started in 2015.

Boeing shares sink

Source: The Economic Times

The current trade and currency war has market-wide implications. For one company the US-China trade war eruption couldn’t come at a worse time. That company is Boeing. Boeing is facing the engineering and financial challenges of the self-inflicted Boeing 737 MAX crisis. The combination of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the trade war has sent Boeing shares close to their lowest level of the year at roughly $330 per share. Boeing is still not the worst performer in the Dow Jones, but the US jet maker no longer is the market darling it has been for quite a while.

In an exclusive analysis published in April, we outlined the costs of a six-month grounding for the Boeing 737 MAX, putting the costs of the grounding at several billions of dollars implying a $345 share price when measured against FY2019 earnings. In a new analysis, that we have yet to prepare for publication we took into account the nature of Boeing’s valuation as well as new targeted EIS info, which would put the implied share price at $325. Boeing share prices are now approaching that level and with the complexities on the Boeing 737 MAX program and the trade war, additional downside is not unthinkable… in fact, it would make a lot of sense given that Boeing depends on China.

That dependency is connected to a couple of things, but I do want to highlight two of them:

Demand for aircraft Recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX

Figure 1: Demand from China (Source: Boeing)

If we look at the demand profile from China, the consequences of a continued trade war could be significant. What we see is that China will need 7,690 aircraft in the coming 20 years, equivalent to 385 aircraft per year. Most of the deliveries are for the single aisle aircraft, namely 5,730 aircraft. That's a segment where Boeing has been facing huge instability with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and even before that with the Airbus A320ceo and neo selling extremely well. In total, China accounts for one out of every five-six deliveries in the coming 20 years, and if we look at last year, we see that China accounted for one out of every four deliveries and nearly 30% of all deliveries.

That means a couple of things:

China plays an important role from demand perspective supporting further single aisle production rate increases for Boeing. State directed purchasing process can be used as a weapon in the trade war. Aerospace products such as Boeing aircraft are considered an important element to reduce trade deficit.

I think it's safe to say that Boeing has great interest in good relations between China and the US. China is an important customer for Boeing and one of the drivers (not the only one) of growth. With a completion center in China, the country also plays an important role in Boeing’s strategy to increase single aisle production in the country. With the trade war erupting, trade deficit reduction via a big aerospace order seems to be further away than ever. We wouldn’t say that an order that China can’t place with Boeing is an order that will go to Airbus immediately, but the longer the trade war lasts, the more likely Boeing is to lose out on business or weaken its competitive position as well as its negotiation power.

Ideally, politics aren't mixed with other things such as practicing business or safety regulations. Reality, however, is different as we showed in a report three years ago covering defense and commercial aircraft sales to the State of Qatar. As part of the trade war, China can put tariffs on US products, but the strongest signal would be that they simply don’t order from Boeing. The purchasing process of commercial aircraft is regulated by the Chinese government, so the country as the biggest market for jets has an incredibly big lever to delay or halt negotiations for aircraft purchases.

Source: Business Insider

To make things even more complex, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis can be mixed in the trade war as a weapon. China was first to ground the Boeing 737 MAX after the second crash with the Boeing 737 MAX in March 2019. In the aftermath of the crash, it has become painfully clear that there have been shortfalls in the oversight from Boeing but also in the certification process by the FAA. It has significantly weakened the position of the FAA. For a smooth return to service for the Boeing 737 MAX as well as restoring the image of the Federal Aviation Administration consensus on the Boeing 737 MAX return to service is important. If the Chinese aviation regulator is to become part of political game that the US and China are playing, the consensus can be spoiled, barring the Boeing 737 MAX from the Chinese market.

Trade and currency war and headlock

Currently China and the US are trying to hold each other in a headlock, but when it comes to aircraft… there's little use in doing so. Boeing needs China and China needs Boeing to fill demand. The big question is… “Who is going to pay for the trade war?” I think that in the end the consumer will end up paying for it… on both sides of the ocean things will get more expensive where tariffs can hurt China most and if growth stalls or economies slink the consumer will simply have less money to spend.

China can be hurt most by the tariffs, but that doesn’t mean that China will be the loser. Long term many companies around the world have vested interests in China, but also the US, and uncertainty surrounding the trade war between two extremely powerful nations will result in risk-adverse strategies from companies and the global economy will cool. That means that the demand profile for aircraft we are seeing globally (so not only in the US or China) will cool and it will hurt Boeing but also Airbus. The big question is, who can sit out a decline in economic activity the longest or who is prepared to let it get that far? Whether it's China or the US, it doesn’t matter… uncertainty and trade war will adapt company strategies and slow down economies all over the world, resulting in reduced demand for aircraft. The supply chains are so globally oriented that it will hurt all over the world if demand for aircraft in general or for Boeing aircraft declines. At the same time, Boeing’s competitors do not have sufficient production capacity to benefit.

So, the overarching question is whether the US and China will let things get out of hand so much that it will affect long-term demand for products such as commercial aircraft. With the weakening yuan, we do know a few things:

For China importing foreign goods becomes more costly (less attractive). Aircraft which are billed in USD are no exception.

For countries around the world it becomes more attractive to import goods from China.

Conclusion

Long term there could be a significant down time if the current tensions persist. On the aerospace timescale (which spans 20-25 years), difficult economic times often show as a blip, but that doesn’t mean concerns aren’t there or shareholder losses aren’t mounting.

The US likely has a good point when it wants to reduce the trade deficit, and China is a tough party to negotiate with, but uncertainty about the trade war or a further escalation will result in a decline in economic activity around the globe, decline in demand for aircraft and shipping which will result in declining earnings from jet makers. Next to that, declining earnings and continued tensions will result in depreciation of share prices for companies such as Boeing, so long term when tensions do not easy, it could find its way into the IRAs of the working people. The trade war has consequences that could affect economic growth around the world.

Whereas the Fed reduced interest rates because of the trade war, President Trump is using the trade war to force a further reduction in interest rates. Either way, it seems like the president is trading healthy growth for economic growth boosted by lower interest rates. While President Trump’s strategy often looks risky and blunt, it's that approach to negotiations that gets things done but also infuses the market with uncertainty. So, it remains to be seen whether President Trump can get the lower interest rates he and investors want and simultaneously reach an agreement with China. Failing to do so will result in further rate reductions… not because the president or investors want it, but because the economy needs it.

I wouldn’t call Boeing a victim in this, but Boeing is one of the companies that doesn’t benefit at all from the fight with China. Simultaneously, Boeing happens to be the company with the highest weight in the Dow Jones, the benchmark President Trump often uses to mark his achievements. While we used Boeing as a trade example here, big brands with appeal in China such as Apple (AAPL), another index heavyweight, and Nike (NKE) are among the companies also dragging the Dow down.

So far, President Trump has played a rather successful multi-dimensional chess game but it remains to be seen whether he can balance interest rates, trade deals, economic growth and market indices.

